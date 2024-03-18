Highlights Zion Williamson's recent stellar play is linked to weight loss, team buy-in, and reduced minutes.

The Pelicans have surged to fifth in the West, with Zion averaging 28.6 points over last 5 games.

With the playoffs approaching, New Orleans is poised to secure a top seed with Williamson's consistent performance.

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA and a large portion of the credit can be given to Zion Williamson and his stellar play over the past two weeks. However, his development into a player reminiscent of his sophomore season when he averaged 27 points per game, has been a process and a major change has allowed for this to happen.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed on Monday's episode of The Hoop Collective that Williamson's buy-in to the team has been a driving contributor to the success that the Pelicans are having this season.

I've got people in New Orleans telling me that since December when the In-Season Tournament happened, that Zion Williamson has lost 25 or more pounds, and his performance has been excellent... He's playing fewer minutes and I think that helps as well. - Brian Windhorst

The Pelicans not only suffered their worst loss of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament, but one of the worst losses for any team. Williamson looked disengaged and unable to positively impact the Pelicans, finishing with just 13 points in a 133-89 blowout loss. This was a nationally televised game in Las Vegas and Williamson received immense backlash regarding his conditioning and poor performance. However, any critiques that Williamson faced during the In-Season Tournament are of the past as the electric forward is playing a revived brand of basketball.

Williamson Has Been a Different Player

Since the In-Season Tournament, Williamson has found his form

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing great basketball and Zion Williamson's ascension back into stardom has unlocked this team's potential.

Zion Williamson Stats in the Last 5 Games Category Stats PTS 28.6 REB 8.8 AST 3.8 BLK 1.4 FG% 63.2

New Orleans have quietly been the fifth-best team in the Western Conference at 41-26 and are 4-1 in their last five games. Williamson is having one of the best stretches of his career, averaging 28.6 points over his last five games, including a 33-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers and an emphatic 34-point performance in a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pelicans are only one game back from the Clippers for the fourth seed and maintaining home-court advantage in the first round. Williamson has displayed in the past how great he can be but hasn't done so at a consistent rate. With the postseason fast approaching, the Pelicans and Williamson are building momentum, making them one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference.