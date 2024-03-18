Highlights
The New Orleans Pelicans are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA and a large portion of the credit can be given to Zion Williamson and his stellar play over the past two weeks. However, his development into a player reminiscent of his sophomore season when he averaged 27 points per game, has been a process and a major change has allowed for this to happen.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed on Monday's episode of The Hoop Collective that Williamson's buy-in to the team has been a driving contributor to the success that the Pelicans are having this season.
I've got people in New Orleans telling me that since December when the In-Season Tournament happened, that Zion Williamson has lost 25 or more pounds, and his performance has been excellent... He's playing fewer minutes and I think that helps as well. - Brian Windhorst
The Pelicans not only suffered their worst loss of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament, but one of the worst losses for any team. Williamson looked disengaged and unable to positively impact the Pelicans, finishing with just 13 points in a 133-89 blowout loss. This was a nationally televised game in Las Vegas and Williamson received immense backlash regarding his conditioning and poor performance. However, any critiques that Williamson faced during the In-Season Tournament are of the past as the electric forward is playing a revived brand of basketball.
Williamson Has Been a Different Player
Since the In-Season Tournament, Williamson has found his form
The New Orleans Pelicans are playing great basketball and Zion Williamson's ascension back into stardom has unlocked this team's potential.
|
Zion Williamson Stats in the Last 5 Games
|
Category
|
Stats
|
PTS
|
28.6
|
REB
|
8.8
|
AST
|
3.8
|
BLK
|
1.4
|
FG%
|
63.2
New Orleans have quietly been the fifth-best team in the Western Conference at 41-26 and are 4-1 in their last five games. Williamson is having one of the best stretches of his career, averaging 28.6 points over his last five games, including a 33-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers and an emphatic 34-point performance in a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Pelicans are only one game back from the Clippers for the fourth seed and maintaining home-court advantage in the first round. Williamson has displayed in the past how great he can be but hasn't done so at a consistent rate. With the postseason fast approaching, the Pelicans and Williamson are building momentum, making them one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference.