With the Road to WrestleMania reaching its closing stages, the excitement is reaching boiling point among the WWE Universe. A two-night spectacle that will emanate from Las Vegas, the build to the Grandest Stage of them All has received mixed reviews. Taking to Europe for three weeks of their build to the Showcase of Immortals, raucous atmospheres have been at the forefront of this year's build to 'Mania.

With John Cena set to appear in his final WrestleMania, title matches for the likes of Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair have fans intrigued. Two nights that fans are eager to witness, the match card for night one and night two has reportedly been revealed.

The order of matches is one of the more underestimated aspects of WrestleMania. Needing to space out all the seismic bouts, allowing certain moments to breathe and not rushing through segments, the WWE has done a good job of formulating the card for WrestleMania ever since its transition to a two-night event. Less than three weeks away, with plenty of matches already announced and more to come, the night on which certain matches will take place has been revealed by a WWE Insider.

Reported Order of Matches for WrestleMania 41

The news the WWE Universe has been waiting for