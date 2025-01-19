Viewers have lauded Sky Sports reporter Natalie Gedra for her outstanding interview with Liverpool star Darwin Nunez after she seamlessly switched between English and Spanish to translate her conversation with the Uruguayan forward. It's been a tough season for Nunez, who has struggled for regular starts under boss Arne Slot, but he was the hero in a 2-0 victory at Brentford.

Coming off the bench in the 65th minute, the former Benfica forward doubled his Premier League tally for the season when he scored twice in stoppage time to send the travelling Reds' supporters into raptures. With Arsenal failing to get anything more than a point at home to Aston Villa later in the day, it now means Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Another long-standing issue the 25-year-old has faced since moving to England in 2022 has been the language barrier. While he continues to improve in that area, taking regular English lessons, his interviewer on Saturday afternoon deserves all the plaudits for turning a potentially awkward post-match interview into a seamless and engaging moment that showcased her linguistic finesse.

Sky Sports Reporter Blew Viewers Away With Interview Skills

Natalie Gedra went above and beyond to provide a top-class conversation

Natalie Gedra was in charge of Nunez's interview for Sky Sports, and with the former Benfica star speaking little English, she introduced what she was planning to talk about with the 25-year-old, ensuring viewers at home were kept engaged throughout the moments she had to translate questions to the Uruguayan. She said:

"Here he is, the hero of this match, the hero of this Liverpool win against Brentford. Nunez scored two goals so I'm going to start talking to him and asking him about the circumstances of the match, two goals after 90 minutes." Gedra then turned to Nunez and spoke to him in Spanish. She translated what he said and revealed the player said the season hadn't been easy for him but was happy with his "important" goals.

She then explained that she was going to ask him about his struggles to get in the Liverpool first team, continuing: "I'm going to ask about this challenging season that he's had because he hasn't been the first option as a striker for Liverpool." See the full interview below:

The interview has drawn widespread praise from viewers, who were quick to acknowledge the effort and skill Gedra put in to make the whole conversation flow so effortlessly, despite growing up in Brazil - a predominantly Portuguese-speaking country. "Having this new Sky reporter is brilliant," one commentor said. "She essentially unlocks all the Spanish and South American players that we rarely get to hear from. She’s fantastic."

A second comment read: "I clicked the automated translate option in settings, and she pretty much summed up everything Darwin was saying down to the last word! Not only did she do a fantastic job in reporting and questioning Darwin about the game and his personal struggles this season, she also remembered his answers to the point where she relayed them back in English without missing a beat. Insanely talented!"

"Give her the Ballon d’Or. Super impressive," someone else added, before a fourth comment remarked: "Does she have the highest IQ in the press box? Never a cliché and I have never, ever seen the bilingual interview done better. She gives you a sense of what the player is saying as they reply and her translations are superb. She should do the manager interviews."

It's safe to say everyone is in agreement over her future in journalism. With a sixth comment concluding "we need more of this!" there's a good chance Natalie Gedra will be seen a lot more often from now on, especially if Nunez can kick on and play his part in the Reds' title charge in the coming months.