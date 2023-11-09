At Crown Jewel, Kairi Sane returned to WWE and made a surprise appearance, helping Iyo Sky beat Bianca Belair and retain her Women's Champion. The former NXT Women's Champion isn't the only woman that Triple H has brought in lately, with former AEW star Jade Cargill also signing a deal with WWE recently.

WWE hasn't stopped there in terms of strengthening its women's roster either, with reports recently indicating that popular star Giulia has been in talks with the company and will be visiting the Performance Center in the near future in order to potentially get a deal done. The current New Japan Strong Women's Champion is one of the best talents in the world, and it would be a magnificent capture for WWE.

Another wrestler that Triple H has recently been linked with is Sarray. The 27-year-old spent three years as a member of the NXT roster before leaving earlier this year, and WWE was reportedly interested in bringing her back, but she ultimately decided to sign a multi-year deal with Sukeban instead, with the announcement on her future being made a few hours after reports linked her with a comeback to WWE.

Sarray wasn't booked well in WWE

While she is regarded as one of the most exciting young women in wrestling, Sarray's time in WWE wasn't exactly the best. First, her arrival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but once she finally got to make her debut, there was very little creative direction planned for her.

Even when they did decide to give her a focused gimmick and push her in a certain direction, it was a pretty cartoony one that had absolutely no chance of ever really getting over with fans. Dressing as a schoolgirl, her character revealed she had been given a magic amulet from her grandmother that allowed her to transform into a fierce competitor before her matches. Do we really need to say more? Just terrible and shortly after, she was given her release as she wasn't impressed with how they were using her creatively.

Triple H's interest in Sarray was exaggerated

Shortly after reports broke that WWE was interested in bringing Sarray back into the company, The Wrestling Observer essentially shut them down and revealed that they weren't quite true. On his radio show, Dave Meltzer explained that people within WWE said that Triple H was never really that interested in re-signing the Japanese star, with his interest in her comeback being 'overblown'.

The stuff about Sarray and WWE – pretty overblown. From talking to people in WWE, they were not really talking about her.

It seems like WWE wants fans to know that they didn't really pursue Sarray, and weren't that interested in signing her. However, for all we know, the company's representatives could be just trying to save face if Sarray was approached about a return, but opted to sign with Subekan instead.

Ring Name Sarray Real Name Sari Fujimura Date of Birth March 31, 1996 (age 27) Height 5 ft 2 in Weight 132 lb Hometown Tokyo, Japan Debut April 2011

Despite that, considering the women WWE has hired recently, including Cargill, the women that have returned, such as Nia Jax and Sane, and the women who have also been linked with moves, like Giulia, it wouldn't be too surprising if Sarray wasn't considered a priority signing by the company.