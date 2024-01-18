Highlights Pacers face short-term challenges without Tyrese Halliburton but are expected to remain competitive in the long-term.

Indiana adds Pascal Siakam to bolster their historic offense and increase their chances of postseason success.

Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell have stepped up in Halliburton's absence, showcasing the team's depth and potential.

The Indiana Pacers will have to navigate their next few games without their emerging star, Tyrese Halliburton, as part of the line-up after he sustained a hamstring strain last week.

When discussing how his absence will affect Indiana going forward, NBA insider Mark Medina stated that in the short-term, the next few weeks would be very challenging for them, as Halliburton has been the driving force for much of their offensive production, but in the long-term, he doesn't expect the team to fall too far behind their Eastern Conference rivals.

Upping the ante by adding a star

Added two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam to historic No. 1 overall offense

The Pacers decided to go all-in on their stellar season so far by making a blockbuster trade just last night with the Toronto Raptors for two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam.

The deal saw Indiana send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round NBA Draft picks to Toronto, with the Canadian outfit also receiving Kira Lewis from the New Orleans Pelicans, who acted as a third-team facilitator for the blockbuster deal.

Siakam’s addition strengthens the offense of a team that already currently holds the NBA record as a result of their 121.6 offensive rating, currently surpassing that of the 119.4 offensive rating set by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite their historic offense, where they also rank as the number one team in the league for their 58.4 effective field goal percentage, and second, behind the lowly Washington Wizards for pace with a 103.30 pace (Washington are 103.35), they currently only sit in the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-17 record.

The Pacers have shown glimpses of being better than their position in the standings suggests, though, having made it all the way to the In-Season Tournament final, where they ultimately came up short against the more experienced Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Indiana Pacers - 2023-24 NBA Season Advanced Statistics Category Statistic League Rank Offensive rating 121.6 1st Defensive raring 119.5 27th Net rating 2.0 11th Effective field goal % 58.4 1st Pace 103.30 2nd Stats as of Jan. 18, 2024

With Siakam now on the roster, Brian Windhorst of ESPN believes that the 29-year-old wing and stand-out star Tyrese Haliburton will ‘fall in love with playing with each other’ due to the combination of pace with which the Pacers, as a whole, play at, and Siakam’s ‘uptempo’ in transition.

However, due to Haliburton sustaining a hamstring injury last week in their win over the Boston Celtics, they may have to wait a few weeks before they can start to develop their on-court chemistry together.

But, these reports are somewhat conflicting, as just a mere nine days after being helped off the court by his teammates, the 23-year-old has since been upgraded to questionable for their match-up against the Sacramento Kings tonight.

With the addition of Siakam joining Haliburton, two-time NBA blocks leader, Myles Turner, and potential sixth man of the year candidate, Benedict Mathurin, the Pacers seem to have entered win-now mode as they seek postseason success, having failed to win a single playoff series since the 2013-14 campaign.

Pacers ‘should be fine’ long-term

Medina has no doubts that Haliburton's absence will affect this Pacers team, but only in the short-term. He goes on to recall a 10-game stretch last season where Indiana were missing their point-guard, and on that occasion, they went a dismal 1-9.

However, due to the overall improvements of head coach Rick Carlisle's team this season, the journalist argues that Haliburton’s injury won’t dent their chances too much as they seek to keep within reach of their conference rivals.

“Long-term, the Pacers should be fine since Haliburton is only out for a couple of weeks. Short-term, this will be challenging. Last season, the Pacers lost nine of their next 10 games when Haliburton was out with an injury. Indiana will lean on Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell for additional minutes. Even if they are a resilient team, the Pacers have a tough schedule ahead.”

Impact of the loss of Haliburton

2-2 record since point-guard sidelined

Much of the talk surrounding Indiana this season has been centered around Haliburton emerging as a legitimate star-caliber pass-first point-guard in this league.

On the season, the 6-foot-5 guard is posting 23.6 points, and a league-leading 12.5 assists, which has led to 32.3 points a game being scored from his assists, the top mark in the Association.

In December alone, the 23-year-old averaged 14.0 assists per contest, dishing a career-high 23 assists just before the turn of the new-year.

However, with Haliburton's injury leaving a glaring hole in the roster, it has been down to the Pacers' rotational depth to help man the ship in his absence.

Tyrese Haiburton - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court Assists 22.1 12.8 Offensive rating 125.3 114.5 Defensive rating 118.9 118.2 Net rating 6.4 -3.7 Field goal % 51.1 50.3 Three-point field goal % 38.2 38.0 Stats as of Jan. 18, 2024

In the four games played since his injury, the Pacers have still remained as league leaders in assists, with 31.8 per game, up from 30.9 across the previous 36 games played. Similarly, their league-leading 72.6 assist percentage over the last four outings is significantly up from 65.3 percent on the season, where they ranked only eighth in the NBA.

Two players that have benefitted the most from Haliburton's absence are Andrew Nembhard, who has since been inserted into the starting line-up at point-guard, and T.J. McConnell, who has seen a significant increase in his minutes off the bench.

Between Nembhard, who is averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals, and McConnell, who is averaging 8.3 points, a team-leading 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals on an efficient 50.0 percent from the field, they have been able to match Haliburton's distribution numbers.

On the season, though, McConnell has only averaged 5.4 assists per contest, and Nembhard, 4.1 assists, demonstrating just how much they have each stepped up to the challenge to become the two leading playmakers on the team, with McConnell, in particular, elevating his game, having produced a team-best plus-8.0 plus/minus in his 21.3 minutes of action per night.

With the exact timeframe for Haliburton's return uncertain, the Pacers' depth and resilience has shone through, and has exemplified why they are still strong post-season contenders despite where they place in the current standings.

Add Siakam's addition to Indiana into the mix, and Haliburton's seemingly imminent return, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the organization about their potential for the rest of this 2023-24 regular season and beyond, with their goal of making a deep post-season run still very much alive.

While they could find the short-term very challenging, the future of the Pacers looks very bright indeed.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.