Highlights A number of athletes have earned an unprecedented level of respect in their respective sports due to their exceptional talent and achievements.

These athletes are universally loved and praised by fans and fellow competitors, with their influence and impact on the sport recognised by all.

Their professionalism, sportsmanship, and ability to consistently perform at the highest level have solidified their status as some of the most loved athletes of all time.

Respect can be hard to earn. Especially in sports where, for all the adoring fans an athlete may have, there seem to be twice as many haters, determined to undermine anything they achieve.

That's what makes it so special, then, when a certain athlete comes around, and it's almost impossible for fans to ignore their accolades and do anything other than respect their work.

There have been numerous stars in a variety of sports to actually receive that almost unheard-of level of respect and admiration over the years, and it's time to celebrate them even further. So here are the 15 most respected athletes of all time.

15 Jerry Rice

Until Tom Brady came along, there was no disputing that Jerry Rice was the greatest American Football player of all time and the respect he held from personnel within the sport sits at levels very few have seen.

Not only has Rice earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2010, but his influence on the game has been recognised by many. NFL greats such as Joe Montana and Steve Young credited Rice with raising their game and actually pushing them to be the best versions of themselves. There just aren't many stars in any sport to be as universally loved as Rice.

14 Amanda Nunes

MMA is still a fairly young sport, and women's involvement at the highest level is even younger, but Amanda Nunes has already cemented an incredible legacy as the greatest woman to ever compete in the sport.

Whether it was beating Ronda Rousey, or making quick work of Cris Cyborg during their super fight, the Lioness regularly stepped up to the plate when the lights were at their brightest, and her lengthy spell as a double champ in the UFC earned the respect of her fellow fighters and fans all over the world.

Just ask anyone who the greatest fighter in women's MMA is and Nunes' name will almost universally be the response and for good reason. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has been vocal in his praise for her, calling the Lioness the greatest ever. Having recently retired, the Brazilian left the game on top, and it will take some time for any woman to have reached the level of respect that she has.

13 Usain Bolt

Before Usain Bolt came along, there were very few stars in athletics that had really broken through into superstar status. The Jamaican's flair while breaking numerous world records with ease immediately caught the attention of fans and fellow competitors.

Due to his impressive accolades, including his numerous record-breaking achievements, Bolt has the respect of almost everyone who's watched him race.

Numerous athletes have been vocal in their praise for Bolt, with fellow sprinter Akani Simbine saying: "He has done so much for the sport. He inspires me and inspires a whole lot of other athletes."

12 Tony Hawk

While it's safe to say that skateboarding has received nowhere near the level of respect as almost all other sports in the world over the years, there's no arguing that Tony Hawk managed to break through and become one of the most respected athletes.

Whether it's down to his cool nature, or the influence he had on skateboarding and all the youngsters who managed to get into the sport, Hawk is almost universally praised and respected by anyone related to it and you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone with a negative word to say about him. The man even has a video game literally named after him.

11 Georges St-Pierre

Anyone even remotely familiar with the UFC will know how important Georges St-Pierre has been to the sport and the respect he has earned from his fellow fighters and spectators all over the world is second to none.

Due to his incredible professionalism and his unflinching ability to take on anyone put in front of him, Rush is easily the most respected fighter in UFC history. What made him more endearing to fans, was his ability to learn from his mistakes, losing twice throughout his career, but coming back and redeeming himself on both occasions. St-Pierre was almost always respectful to his opponents and as a result, it's become hard for anyone to show him anything other than respect over the years.

10 Kobe Bryant

Known for his incredible work ethic and elite mindset, Kobe Bryant rarely saw anything but respect when athletes and spectators talked about Black Mamba and his influence on basketball.

He was not only beloved by those who knew him, but those who followed the sport and looked up to him. Whether he served as a role model to young athletes looking to emulate his style, or fans glued to their televisions when he took to the court, he is easily one of the most respected stars in NBA history.

9 Serena Williams

Even in 2023, there is very little respect shown towards women in sports and their accolades, but even the biggest sceptic can't deny Serena Williams the respect she's earned.

Williams has become a huge star during her tennis career, and her influence on the women's side of the sport can't be argued. Her impact has even extended beyond the sport, becoming a worldwide superstar away from the court too. The 41-year-old has become one of the most respected tennis players, not just in the women's side of the game, but the sport as a whole.

8 Babe Ruth

While very few people alive right now will have actually watched footage of the great Babe Ruth in action, the late baseball star has received an immense level of respect from anyone familiar with the sport.

Regarded as the greatest baseball player of all time, Ruth was one of the five inaugural names inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and whenever the former New York Yankees star is brought up in conversation, it's usually to heap praise on both his talent and influence on the sport.

Sure, he may have started his professional career over a century ago, but he's still the most respected player in baseball history.

7 Wayne Gretzky

Ice hockey has had very few real superstars that have broken through beyond the sport to become household names all over the world, but Wayne Gretzky is one of the few to really take the world by storm.

There are people unfamiliar with ice hockey who are aware of Gretzky and his accolades on the ice have ensured he's undoubtedly the greatest player in the sport's history. No one talks about the former star unless it's to pay him some form of respect for the impact he had on the game.

6 Pele

Similarly to Ruth, very few people on the planet right now have ever actually watched Pele play football, but the respect he continues to receive from fans and footballers all over the world is unheard of.

Known for his monumental goal-scoring record, the late great is easily one of the most respected footballers of all time and there have been few athletes in the world, no matter the sport, who are as universally beloved for their time in their respective sport as Pele is.

The respect he's been shown is all the more impressive considering he never even played in Europe.

5 Tom Brady

Regarded as the greatest NFL player ever, Tom Brady's achievements on the field as well as his professionalism and status as a role model away from it have ensured he has become one of the most respected athletes of all time.

His longevity is unheard of and his ability to remain at the top of the sport for as long as he did have made it almost impossible to show him anything other than respect.

The respect he's shown extends beyond American football too, with athletes involved in other sports also heaping praise on him over the years. Cristiano Ronaldo spoke in depth about Brady last year, saying: "He's a very very smart guy, he knows a lot about football."

4 Lionel Messi

As he continues to cement his status as the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi has become the most respected player in the history of the game and one of the most respected athletes in general.

Even the most devout Ronaldo fans can't deny the respect that Messi has earned. Whether it's his accolades for club or country, he's continued to stun fans whenever he takes to the pitch.

To sit and list all of the overwhelmingly positive remarks that some of Messi's colleagues have shared about him would take forever, but as his latest adventure in Miami gets underway, he continues to be the most respected footballer ever and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

3 Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic may have taken Roger Federer's spot as the greatest tennis player of all time, but he won't be taking his place as the most respected player in the sport's history any time soon.

Federer's awe-inspiring form on the court, matched with his utmost professionalism and sportsmanship, has seen him become the most respected athlete in tennis history. There are few, if any, who have anything negative to say about the man, and he's regularly spoken about with the utmost respect by anyone familiar with him.

Following his recent retirement, his accolades on the court, and his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time have stopped, but the respect surrounding this Swiss star will continue to ring strongly for years to come.

2 Muhammad Ali

American professional boxer, activist, and philanthropist Muhammad Ali (1942 - 2016) at a press conference presenting his new autobiographical book 'The Greatest: My Own Story' held at The Savoy Hotel, London, UK, 10th March 1976. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It seems almost everyone in the world is aware of who Muhammad Ali was and the monumental impact he had on boxing. Changing the game, the former World Champion's brash, confident personality, matched with his insane skills inside the squared circle was like nothing anyone had ever seen before, and it changed boxing forever.

His impact on the sport, his accolades during his career in it and the influence he has had on so many men and women who have stepped into the ring in the years since is unmatched and anyone who speaks of the late, great Ali, nowadays, does so with the utmost admiration and respect.

Sure, as the years go by, his case as the best boxer of all time may become harder to argue, but his status as the most respected star in the sport's history certainly won't be.

1 Michael Jordan

1988: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls rests on the court during a game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2001 NBAE Mandatory Credit: Mike Powelll/Allsport

No one in the history of sports has received the level of respect from athletes, die-hard fans and casuals alike that Michael Jordan has. 20 years on from his retirement, MJ is still regarded by many as the greatest basketball player of all time and the respect he continues to be shown is unheard of.

Known for his incredible work ethic, his never-say-die attitude and his tough-as-nails mindset, there are few who can deny his greatness and it's almost impossible to talk about Jordan without sharing some form of respect towards him and his accolades.

Those Chicago Bulls teams were some of the most dominant in sports and the numerous documentaries highlighting his greatness, as well as the incredible business deals he conducted away from the court that have ensured his name stretched far beyond the sport of basketball, have ensured he remains the most respected athlete of all time and will continue to remain as such for who knows how long.