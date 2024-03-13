Highlights The final few months of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign are set to be dramatic and intense, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City all in contention for the title.

All three teams face gruelling schedules in their remaining 10 league games, with all of them competing in multiple competitions.

City, should they progress in the FA Cup and Champions League, might only have two days of rest between every fixture until the end of the season.

The 2023/24 Premier League season has been an absolute joy to watch so far, and the final few weeks of the campaign are shaping up to be even wilder. We're faced with the most exciting title race in years, as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all firmly in with a chance of getting their hands on the trophy.

The stakes over the next couple of months couldn't be higher and, as we've seen in the past, anything can happen in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's Gunners lead the way but are currently level on points with Jurgen Klopp's side, while Pep Guardiola's City are just one point behind.

With 10 games to go, all three teams have tight schedules due to their participation in various cup competitions. The title could therefore be decided by who has the most time to recover from their hectic schedules, allowing first team players to stay fit and in optimal condition.

The Athletic have broken down exactly how many rest days each club might have between their remaining Premier League games this season. And with all three still competing in cup competitions too, their respective squads won't have much time to bounce back as they lurch from one game to the next.

Arsenal

Total Rest Days: 44

Arsenal's possible rest days in their last 10 games Date Fixture Minimum days rest 31/03/2024 Manchester City (A) 19 03/04/2024 Luton Town (H) 2 06/04/2024 Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 2 13/04/2024 Aston Villa (H) 2 (Due to Arsenal's progress in the Champions League, but Aston Villa do not in the Europa Conference League) 20/04/2024 Wolves (A) 2 (Champions League quarter-final second leg before) 27/04/2024 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 6 04/05/2024 Bournemouth (H) 2 (If Arsenal progress to the Champions League semi-finals) 11/05/2024 Manchester United (A) 2 (If Arsenal progress to the Champions League semi-finals) 19/05/2024 Everton (H) 7 TBC Chelsea (H) TBC

Arteta's side host strugglers Luton Town in the first week of April, but it'll be interesting to see how recovered the side are from their previous game. The north London outfit travel to Guardiola's Manchester City just two days before their clash with the Hatters, in what is expected to be a sensational fixture at the Etihad straight after the international break.

A trip to Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion follows the game against Rob Edwards' side. Things don't get any easier for Arsenal - who will face Unai Emery's Aston Villa the week after. There's set to be a minimum two days' rest before then, due to their progression in the Champions League, but that might change if the Villans are not knocked out of the Europa Conference League.

The second leg of their quarter-final tie in Europe's elite competition means that they will once again have 48 hours of rest before their showdown with Gary O'Neil's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Midlands. They then have a much-needed week off before their mouthwatering away fixture with bitter rivals Tottenham. Those six days will be priceless for the Gunners, giving them the opportunity to recover after a frantic few weeks.

If their Champions League run continues, Arteta's men will have little time to bounce back ahead of their match against Bournemouth at the beginning of May, while the potential second leg of their semi-final in Europe will take place just days before their epic showdown with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. They will then have a week-long break ahead of their final game of the season against Sean Dyche's Everton. It's worth noting that their rearranged match against Chelsea is still yet to be confirmed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have been given just an 18.8% chance of becoming Premier League champions this season. Man City are the favourites, with a 45.9% chance, while Liverpool have a 35.3% chance.

Liverpool

Total Rest Days: 30

Liverpool's possible rest days in their last 10 games Date Fixture Minimum days rest 31/03/2024 Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 13 04/04/2024 Sheffield United (H) 3 07/04/2024 Manchester United (A) 2 14/04/2024 Crystal Palace (H) 2 (Assuming Liverpool progress to the Europa League quarter-finals) 20/04/2024 Fulham (A) 2 (If Liverpool progress to the Europa League quarter-finals) 27/04/2024 West Ham (A) 2 (If a league match requires rearranging due to cup progress) 04/05/2024 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 2 (If Liverpool progress to the Europa League semi-finals) 11/05/2024 Aston Villa (A) 2 (If Liverpool progress to the Europa League semi-finals) 19/05/2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) 2 (If a fixture is rearranged for Wednesday 15 May, due to cup commitments) TBC Everton (A) TBC

Klopp has been vocal over the years about his side's jam-packed schedule, and the Merseyside outfit are set for a gruelling final 10 league games, depending on their progress in Europe and the FA Cup. Ahead of their showdown with Manchester United on April 7, the club have just two days' rest after their home fixture against relegation-threatened Sheffield United.

If Liverpool advance to the next round of the Europa League and FA Cup, then they will likely play their remaining fixtures back-to-back-to-back. Liverpool will almost certainly have two days of rest before games against Crystal Palace and Fulham, with progression in the Europa League looking a near certainty. And victory against Man United in the FA Cup could mean another two-day split follows before their game against West Ham.

To kick off May, the club will be out for revenge against Tottenham, following their narrow defeat at the start of the season. The epic Anfield showdown will take place on May 4, two days after the Europa League semi-final first leg - if they remain in the competition.

Klopp's side travel to the Midlands to face Aston Villa on May 11 - giving them just 48 hours to recover from their prospective semi-final second leg in Europe. The German's final league game as Liverpool boss will be a home tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers, potentially giving them two days' rest to prepare for what could be a must-win game in the title race. Oh, and there's the small matter of a final Merseyside derby needing to be squeezed in.

Manchester City

Total Days Rest: 35

Manchester City's possible rest days in their last 10 games Date Fixture Minimum days rest 31/03/2024 Arsenal (H) 19 03/04/2024 Aston Villa (H) 2 06/04/2024 Crystal Palace (A) 2 13/04/2024 Luton Town (H) 2 (Due to City's progress in the Champions League) 20/04/2024 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 2 (Champions League quarter-final second leg before) 27/04/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) 2 04/05/2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) 2 (If City reach the Champions League semi-finals) 11/05/2024 Fulham (A) 2 (If City reach the Champions League semi-finals) 19/05/2024 West Ham (H) 2 - (If a fixture is rearranged for Wednesday 15 May, due to cup commitments) TBC Brighton & Hove Albion (A) TBC

The Manchester giants remain in contention to pick up their fourth Premier League title in a row but face a tough schedule in their final 10 league games. Guardiola's men host Villa just days after their pivotal clash with Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad.

From that point onwards, City will average two days' rest before each game in the league, due to their involvement in the Champions League. Should they face a huge team, then it will be a tough ask for them to fully recover before their showdown against Tottenham on April 20. However, if they beat Newcastle in the FA Cup, then this match will be moved, meaning that their schedule becomes even more crammed later on.

While fans will argue that the side have a favourable run-in, the quick turnaround between games could hamper City. They are favourites to progress in the Champions League and the FA Cup too, and if they do, their rescheduled fixtures could lead to them having 48 hours to prepare before their final game against West Ham. Their fatigue might consequently affect their performances, ensuring that the Premier League winner is decided on the final day of the season in one of the most compelling title races ever.