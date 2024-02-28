Highlights

  • We have predicted Manchester City will be crowned 2023/24 Premier League champions with 93 points, just ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal.
  • Aston Villa have been in great form this season and have been predicted to clinch the final Champions League spot.
  • Luton Town were written off at the start of the campaign but we think they will survive by the narrowest of margins.

The Premier League, slowly but surely, is reaching its end of the 2023/24 season. All but four teams have hit the 26-game mark now, leaving a sprint finish for gold, while those near the bottom of the table will battle it out in a bid to retain their top flight status - perhaps down to the wire.

What will happen between now and the cut-off point in May remains unknown, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all but confirmed as the leading trio all vying for top flight success. At the other end of the spectrum, the promoted trio of Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town are all fighting for survival.

But that hasn’t stopped us here at GIVEMESPORT from giving it our best shot at predicting what the rest of the campaign will unfurl. From the team that will be crowned champions, to who will be playing European football in all manner of forms next season, to the trio of sides who will be relegated – we’re here to unpick what may happen in the run-up to the final matchday.

Gameweek by Gameweek, we’ve used worldfootball.net's table calculator feature to predict all the scores to find out the answers to the above – without further ado, let’s jump into it. A quick caveat: Bournemouth's home match against Luton Town and Chelsea and Tottenham Hostpur's fixture at Stamford Bridge do not have dates set as things stand – and as such, both fixtures have been included in Gameweek 27.

GIVEMESPORT'S predicted final 2023/24 Premier League table

Position

Club

Wins

Draws

Losses

Goals scored

Goals conceded

Goal difference

Points

1

Manchester City

29

6

3

92

38

54

93

2

Liverpool

28

6

4

90

33

57

90

3

Arsenal

28

4

6

92

36

56

88

4

Aston Villa

24

5

9

80

55

25

77

5

Tottenham Hotspur

23

6

9

81

57

24

75

6

Manchester United

21

3

14

59

55

4

66

7

Chelsea

16

9

13

62

57

5

57

8

West Ham United

15

10

13

58

65

-7

55

9

Wolves

15

7

16

56

59

-3

52

10

Brighton

13

12

13

68

64

4

51

11

Everton

14

9

15

44

47

-3

51

12

Bournemouth

14

9

15

54

63

-9

51

13

Newcastle United

13

9

16

67

63

4

48

14

Fulham

12

9

17

52

62

-10

45

15

Crystal Palace

8

11

19

44

68

-24

35

16

Brentford

8

8

22

45

67

-22

32

17

Luton Town

7

11

20

51

74

-23

32

18

Nottingham Forest

8

7

23

49

74

-25

31

19

Sheffield United

4

7

27

33

90

-57

19

20

Burnley

4

4

30

34

84

-50

16

End of Gameweek 27

Sheffield United extend gap between Luton and Burnley

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 27 (+ games without a date at time of writing)

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Brentford

1

1

Chelsea

Everton

1

3

West Ham

Fulham

1

2

Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United

0

2

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest

1

3

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

2

1

Crystal Palace

Luton Town

1

1

Aston Villa

Burnley

0

2

Bournemouth

Manchester City

4

2

Manchester United

Sheffield United

0

4

Arsenal

Bournemouth

2

0

Luton Town

Chelsea

2

1

Tottenham Hotspur

On the back of their impressive win against Chelsea in the League Cup final, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool fail to take their foot off the brake against Nottingham Forest with a 3-1 victory. That result sees them retain their spot at the summit of the Premier League, while Manchester City stay one point behind after coming up trumps in the all-Manchester derby, winning 4-2.

The relegation spots remain the same as Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United all wilt under the pressure and fail to earn all three points – however, the former do grab an important draw against top four hopefuls Aston Villa to see them extend their cushion on the aforementioned duo.

End of Gameweek 28

Chelsea overtake Newcastle

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrates after 1-0 win over Fulham

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 28

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Manchester United

2

1

Everton

Bournemouth

2

1

Sheffield United

Crystal Palace

2

2

Luton Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers

1

1

Fulham

Arsenal

3

0

Brentford

Aston Villa

2

3

Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion

2

1

Nottingham Forest

West Ham United

2

1

Burnley

Liverpool

2

3

Manchester City

Chelsea

2

1

Newcastle United

After finding their feet and defeating Liverpool 3-2, Guardiola’s side sit pretty at the top of the standings on 65 points – one ahead of Arsenal and two ahead of the Reds, while Aston Villa and Tottenham remain in fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Manchester United’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Everton sees their Champions League hopes stay alive and Chelsea’s win over Newcastle United sees them leapfrog the Magpies into unfamiliar territory – that being the top half of the table.

At the bottom of the table, Luton find another point on the road against Crystal Palace. As Forest continue to flatter to deceive, Rob Edwards’ side’s prospects of avoiding relegation are boosted tenfold.

End of Gameweek 29

Luton move out of relegation zone

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 29

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Arsenal

2

0

Chelsea

Burnley

0

1

Brentford

Crystal Palace

1

1

Newcastle United

Luton Town

2

1

Nottingham Forest

Manchester United

2

2

Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

2

2

Bournemouth

Fulham

2

3

Tottenham Hotspur

Everton

0

1

Liverpool

West Ham United

1

2

Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion

1

3

Manchester City

Arsenal’s imperious run of form continues with a 2-0 win over London rivals Chelsea – as does that of Manchester City and Liverpool with respective triumphs over Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton. Sheffield United get an unforeseen point at Old Trafford, which sees them lifted off the bottom of the table and Brentford’s win at Turf Moor means that Burnley are now rock bottom – on 13 points.

Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers’ grit and determination comes in handy against a well-drilled Bournemouth side to receive a point, which sees them retain their spot in ninth place, all while Luton’s win against Forest sees them escape the drop zone for the first time in a while.

End of Gameweek 30

Manchester City go two points clear

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their goal vs Everton with Jeremy Doku and John Stones

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 30

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Newcastle United

1

1

West Ham United

Bournemouth

1

2

Everton

Chelsea

2

0

Burnley

Nottingham Forest

1

3

Crystal Palace

Sheffield United

1

2

Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur

4

2

Luton Town

Aston Villa

2

1

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford

0

1

Manchester United

Liverpool

2

0

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City

3

2

Arsenal

The contest between Manchester City and Arsenal exudes five goals – but it finishes in favour of the former with the reigning champions now making ground on the rest of the pack with them now two points clear at the top with eight games left to play. Brighton’s loss to Liverpool and West Ham United’s draw with Newcastle sees them arrive in seventh spot, while Villa and Tottenham remain neck and neck on 59 points overall.

There’s little change in the bottom half of the table. Fulham’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United sees them leapfrog Bournemouth into 12th place, but the Cherries still have a game in hand over the Cottagers.

End of Gameweek 31

Manchester United fall eight points behind top four

Bruno Fernandes

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 31

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Bournemouth

2

0

Crystal Palace

Arsenal

3

1

Luton Town

Brentford

2

2

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

1

3

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest

1

3

Fulham

West Ham United

1

2

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

2

1

Manchester United

Newcastle United

1

3

Everton

Liverpool

2

0

Sheffield United

Manchester City

3

1

Aston Villa

The trio at the top keep firing and all pick up wins, while Villa and Tottenham exchange places in the table after the latter beat London rivals West Ham in a 2-1 win. Manchester United suffer defeat at the hands of Chelsea, which sees them slump eight points behind Villa.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side pick up a point against Brentford, which boosts their pursuit of European football – especially on the back of West Ham’s loss. Wolves also benefit from the Hammers’ defeat as they jump up into eighth place after beating bottom-placed Burnley. Luton (just about) stay above the relegation zone after losing 3-1 to Arsenal – and have Forest’s loss to Fulham to thank for that, though there is still no movement for Burnley and the Blades at the bottom of the table.

End of Gameweek 32

Liverpool defeat United 4-1

Jurgen Klopp salutes Liverpool fans

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 32

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Aston Villa

2

1

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

2

3

Arsenal

Crystal Palace

0

4

Manchester City

Everton

1

0

Burnley

Fulham

0

2

Newcastle United

Luton Town

2

2

Bournemouth

Manchester United

1

4

Liverpool

Sheffield United

0

2

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur

2

2

Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers

1

2

West Ham United

Manchester United fall 11 points behind the top five after a 4-1 battering at the hands of Liverpool, who – in turn – keep their place in second, still two points behind Manchester City. Arsenal escape a potential scare with a 3-2 with over Brighton, all while extending the gap between them and Tottenham to ten points.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s win over Sheffield United propels them into eighth place, while Brighton and Wolves both fall down the table. Thanks to their 1-0 victory over Vincent Kompany’s struggling Burnley outfit, Everton propel themselves up two further spots in the table, with them two points behind Newcastle. Crystal Palace and Brentford face the wrath of a loss, again.

End of Gameweek 33

Arsenal handed loss in title race

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta applauding

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 33

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Bournemouth

0

2

Manchester United

Arsenal

1

2

Aston Villa

Brentford

1

1

Sheffield United

Burnley

1

3

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

2

2

Everton

Liverpool

2

0

Crystal Palace

Manchester City

4

1

Luton Town

Newcastle United

1

2

Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest

2

1

Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United

3

2

Fulham

Arsenal suffer a 2-1 loss to a high-flying Villa side which sees them sit five points off the pace, while the duo above the Gunners – Manchester City and Liverpool both enjoy routine wins, while Ange Postecoglou and Co. remain one point ahead of Villa. By virtue of their victory against Fulham, West Ham regain their place in seventh – with them just two points off Manchester United, who also secured a Gameweek 33 victory against Bournemouth.

At the bottom of the top flight table, Forest and Luton switch places after the former’s superb win over Wolves, while Everton’s draw against Chelsea sets them up nicely for a potential top half finish with five outings left to go.

End of Gameweek 34

Forest fall into relegation spots

Nuno Espirito Santo

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 34

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Aston Villa

2

1

Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion

1

1

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

2

2

West Ham United

Everton

2

1

Nottingham Forest

Fulham

0

3

Liverpool

Luton Town

2

0

Brentford

Manchester United

3

1

Newcastle United

Sheffield United

1

3

Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur

1

2

Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers

2

4

Arsenal

Unai Emery’s side now creep into the Champions League slots with their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth and Tottenham losing to Manchester City, who continue their supreme run of results. On the back of their loss to Villa, the Gunners came back fighting with a 4-2 win over Wolves but it’s not enough to distort the standings of the top trio.

Manchester United extend the gap between them and West Ham to four points, while the positions from eighth to tenth stay the same. Everton leapfrog Newcastle, however, with their win over Forest, who fall back into the drop zone. Going the other way are Luton with a strong 2-0 win over Brentford enough to see them safe and dry at the end of Gameweek 34. By this point, however, the writing is on the wall for both Burnley and Sheffield United.

End of Gameweek 35

Chelsea and Brighton level on points

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino angrily barks out orders to his players

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 35

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Bournemouth

3

2

Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa

3

1

Chelsea

Everton

2

0

Brentford

Fulham

1

1

Crystal Palace

Manchester United

3

1

Burnley

Newcastle United

2

2

Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest

0

1

Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur

1

2

Arsenal

West Ham United

0

2

Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers

1

0

Luton Town

With another win under their belt, it seems like it is Manchester City’s title to lose. Liverpool and Arsenal keep the pressure on with respective wins against West Ham and Tottenham, however.

Chelsea and Brighton are now level on 50 points after neither side picked up any of the spoils against Villa and Bournemouth, respectively, while Everton keep their goal of a top half finish in sight with a 2-0 win over Brentford. Luton come out of Gameweek 35 with draws but unscathed in terms of their table position, given Forest also dropped all three points. The positions of Brentford, Palace and Fulham stay unchanged.

End of Gameweek 36

Villa all but confirm spot in top four

Ollie Watkins applauding Aston Villa supporters

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 36

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Arsenal

2

0

Bournemouth

Brentford

1

2

Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion

2

3

Aston Villa

Burnley

0

1

Newcastle United

Chelsea

1

1

West Ham United

Crystal Palace

0

2

Manchester United

Liverpool

1

2

Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town

1

1

Everton

Manchester City

2

0

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United

2

1

Nottingham Forest

In unforeseen circumstances, Liverpool drop two points at home to Tottenham, closing the gap between them and third-placed Arsenal to just two points, while Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Wolves sees them steal a march at the summit. Villa continue to solidify their status as a Champions League team with a nervy 3-2 victory, while Manchester United – still in sixth place - extend the gap between them and West Ham to a comfortable nine points.

Luton’s draw with Everton places a two-point gap between them and the relegation spots, with Sheffield United’s 2-1 win over Forest putting water on the Tricky Trees’ hopes of staying afloat. Chelsea and West Ham draw for the Blues to remain one point ahead of Brighton.

End of Gameweek 37

Wolves charge up the table

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 37

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Bournemouth

2

0

Brentford

Aston Villa

1

3

Liverpool

Everton

1

0

Sheffield United

Fulham

1

1

Manchester City

Manchester United

2

3

Arsenal

Newcastle United

1

1

Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest

1

3

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur

4

0

Burnley

West Ham United

1

1

Luton Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers

2

1

Crystal Palace

A draw against West Ham for Luton sees them overtake Brentford into 16th place, while Forest – who lost 3-1 to Chelsea – are firmly in 18th place heading into the final matchday. Further up the table, Wolves, thanks to their 2-1 win against Palace, leapfrog Brighton with one point separating the two. Despite dropping points against Fulham in a 1-1 draw, Manchester City enter the final Gameweek three points ahead of Liverpool – with just one point needed to be crowned champions.

Tottenham move within two points of Villa after the latter lost 3-1 to title hopefuls Liverpool – with the race for the top four set to be decided on the final day. Manchester United have sixth spot secured, while Wolves, Chelsea and Brighton and Everton are sitting mid-table.

End of Gameweek 38

Manchester City crowned champions

pep-guardiola-manchester-city

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 38

Home team

Predicted Score

Away team

Arsenal

1

0

Everton

Brentford

1

1

Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion

1

2

Manchester United

Burnley

2

3

Nottingham Forest

Chelsea

1

2

Bournemouth

Crystal Palace

2

3

Aston Villa

Liverpool

2

0

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Luton Town

1

1

Fulham

Manchester City

3

1

West Ham United

Sheffield United

1

2

Tottenham Hotspur

Ending the season on 93 points, Guardiola’s hardened side are crowned champions of the 2023/24 season with a 3-1 victory over West Ham the icing on the cake. Liverpool also manage to pick up a win, but it’s not enough to usurp the boys from the blue half of Manchester.

Villa’s 3-2 victory over Palace on the final day confirms their qualification for Champions League football, while Forest’s win over Burnley is not enough to see them survive, with Brentford – who drew with Newcastle – just surviving with one extra point. In their first season back in the top flight, Sheffield United and rock-bottom Burnley join the Tricky Trees in going down, while Luton manage to finish one point above the drop zone.