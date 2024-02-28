Highlights
- We have predicted Manchester City will be crowned 2023/24 Premier League champions with 93 points, just ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal.
- Aston Villa have been in great form this season and have been predicted to clinch the final Champions League spot.
- Luton Town were written off at the start of the campaign but we think they will survive by the narrowest of margins.
The Premier League, slowly but surely, is reaching its end of the 2023/24 season. All but four teams have hit the 26-game mark now, leaving a sprint finish for gold, while those near the bottom of the table will battle it out in a bid to retain their top flight status - perhaps down to the wire.
What will happen between now and the cut-off point in May remains unknown, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all but confirmed as the leading trio all vying for top flight success. At the other end of the spectrum, the promoted trio of Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town are all fighting for survival.
But that hasn’t stopped us here at GIVEMESPORT from giving it our best shot at predicting what the rest of the campaign will unfurl. From the team that will be crowned champions, to who will be playing European football in all manner of forms next season, to the trio of sides who will be relegated – we’re here to unpick what may happen in the run-up to the final matchday.
Gameweek by Gameweek, we’ve used worldfootball.net's table calculator feature to predict all the scores to find out the answers to the above – without further ado, let’s jump into it. A quick caveat: Bournemouth's home match against Luton Town and Chelsea and Tottenham Hostpur's fixture at Stamford Bridge do not have dates set as things stand – and as such, both fixtures have been included in Gameweek 27.
|
GIVEMESPORT'S predicted final 2023/24 Premier League table
Position
Club
Wins
Draws
Losses
Goals scored
Goals conceded
Goal difference
|
Points
1
Manchester City
29
6
3
92
38
54
|
93
2
Liverpool
28
6
4
90
33
57
|
90
3
Arsenal
28
4
6
92
36
56
|
88
4
Aston Villa
24
5
9
80
55
25
|
77
5
Tottenham Hotspur
23
6
9
81
57
24
|
75
6
Manchester United
21
3
14
59
55
4
|
66
7
Chelsea
16
9
13
62
57
5
|
57
8
West Ham United
15
10
13
58
65
-7
|
55
9
Wolves
15
7
16
56
59
-3
|
52
10
Brighton
13
12
13
68
64
4
|
51
11
Everton
14
9
15
44
47
-3
|
51
12
Bournemouth
14
9
15
54
63
-9
|
51
13
Newcastle United
13
9
16
67
63
4
|
48
14
Fulham
12
9
17
52
62
-10
|
45
15
Crystal Palace
8
11
19
44
68
-24
|
35
16
Brentford
8
8
22
45
67
-22
|
32
17
Luton Town
7
11
20
51
74
-23
|
32
18
Nottingham Forest
8
7
23
49
74
-25
|
31
19
Sheffield United
4
7
27
33
90
-57
|
19
20
Burnley
4
4
30
34
84
-50
|
16
End of Gameweek 27
Sheffield United extend gap between Luton and Burnley
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 27 (+ games without a date at time of writing)
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Brentford
1
1
|
Chelsea
Everton
1
3
|
West Ham
Fulham
1
2
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United
0
2
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest
1
3
|
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
1
|
Crystal Palace
Luton Town
1
1
|
Aston Villa
Burnley
0
2
|
Bournemouth
Manchester City
4
2
|
Manchester United
Sheffield United
0
4
|
Arsenal
Bournemouth
2
0
|
Luton Town
Chelsea
2
1
|
Tottenham Hotspur
On the back of their impressive win against Chelsea in the League Cup final, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool fail to take their foot off the brake against Nottingham Forest with a 3-1 victory. That result sees them retain their spot at the summit of the Premier League, while Manchester City stay one point behind after coming up trumps in the all-Manchester derby, winning 4-2.
The relegation spots remain the same as Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United all wilt under the pressure and fail to earn all three points – however, the former do grab an important draw against top four hopefuls Aston Villa to see them extend their cushion on the aforementioned duo.
End of Gameweek 28
Chelsea overtake Newcastle
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 28
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Manchester United
2
1
|
Everton
Bournemouth
2
1
|
Sheffield United
Crystal Palace
2
2
|
Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
1
|
Fulham
Arsenal
3
0
|
Brentford
Aston Villa
2
3
|
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion
2
1
|
Nottingham Forest
West Ham United
2
1
|
Burnley
Liverpool
2
3
|
Manchester City
Chelsea
2
1
|
Newcastle United
After finding their feet and defeating Liverpool 3-2, Guardiola’s side sit pretty at the top of the standings on 65 points – one ahead of Arsenal and two ahead of the Reds, while Aston Villa and Tottenham remain in fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Manchester United’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Everton sees their Champions League hopes stay alive and Chelsea’s win over Newcastle United sees them leapfrog the Magpies into unfamiliar territory – that being the top half of the table.
At the bottom of the table, Luton find another point on the road against Crystal Palace. As Forest continue to flatter to deceive, Rob Edwards’ side’s prospects of avoiding relegation are boosted tenfold.
End of Gameweek 29
Luton move out of relegation zone
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 29
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Arsenal
2
0
|
Chelsea
Burnley
0
1
|
Brentford
Crystal Palace
1
1
|
Newcastle United
Luton Town
2
1
|
Nottingham Forest
Manchester United
2
2
|
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
2
2
|
Bournemouth
Fulham
2
3
|
Tottenham Hotspur
Everton
0
1
|
Liverpool
West Ham United
1
2
|
Aston Villa
Brighton & Hove Albion
1
3
|
Manchester City
Arsenal’s imperious run of form continues with a 2-0 win over London rivals Chelsea – as does that of Manchester City and Liverpool with respective triumphs over Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton. Sheffield United get an unforeseen point at Old Trafford, which sees them lifted off the bottom of the table and Brentford’s win at Turf Moor means that Burnley are now rock bottom – on 13 points.
Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers’ grit and determination comes in handy against a well-drilled Bournemouth side to receive a point, which sees them retain their spot in ninth place, all while Luton’s win against Forest sees them escape the drop zone for the first time in a while.
End of Gameweek 30
Manchester City go two points clear
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 30
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Newcastle United
1
1
|
West Ham United
Bournemouth
1
2
|
Everton
Chelsea
2
0
|
Burnley
Nottingham Forest
1
3
|
Crystal Palace
Sheffield United
1
2
|
Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur
4
2
|
Luton Town
Aston Villa
2
1
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford
0
1
|
Manchester United
Liverpool
2
0
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City
3
2
|
Arsenal
The contest between Manchester City and Arsenal exudes five goals – but it finishes in favour of the former with the reigning champions now making ground on the rest of the pack with them now two points clear at the top with eight games left to play. Brighton’s loss to Liverpool and West Ham United’s draw with Newcastle sees them arrive in seventh spot, while Villa and Tottenham remain neck and neck on 59 points overall.
There’s little change in the bottom half of the table. Fulham’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United sees them leapfrog Bournemouth into 12th place, but the Cherries still have a game in hand over the Cottagers.
End of Gameweek 31
Manchester United fall eight points behind top four
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 31
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Bournemouth
2
0
|
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
3
1
|
Luton Town
Brentford
2
2
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
1
3
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest
1
3
|
Fulham
West Ham United
1
2
|
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
1
|
Manchester United
Newcastle United
1
3
|
Everton
Liverpool
2
0
|
Sheffield United
Manchester City
3
1
|
Aston Villa
The trio at the top keep firing and all pick up wins, while Villa and Tottenham exchange places in the table after the latter beat London rivals West Ham in a 2-1 win. Manchester United suffer defeat at the hands of Chelsea, which sees them slump eight points behind Villa.
Roberto De Zerbi’s side pick up a point against Brentford, which boosts their pursuit of European football – especially on the back of West Ham’s loss. Wolves also benefit from the Hammers’ defeat as they jump up into eighth place after beating bottom-placed Burnley. Luton (just about) stay above the relegation zone after losing 3-1 to Arsenal – and have Forest’s loss to Fulham to thank for that, though there is still no movement for Burnley and the Blades at the bottom of the table.
End of Gameweek 32
Liverpool defeat United 4-1
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 32
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Aston Villa
2
1
|
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
2
3
|
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
0
4
|
Manchester City
Everton
1
0
|
Burnley
Fulham
0
2
|
Newcastle United
Luton Town
2
2
|
Bournemouth
Manchester United
1
4
|
Liverpool
Sheffield United
0
2
|
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
2
2
|
Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
2
|
West Ham United
Manchester United fall 11 points behind the top five after a 4-1 battering at the hands of Liverpool, who – in turn – keep their place in second, still two points behind Manchester City. Arsenal escape a potential scare with a 3-2 with over Brighton, all while extending the gap between them and Tottenham to ten points.
Elsewhere, Chelsea’s win over Sheffield United propels them into eighth place, while Brighton and Wolves both fall down the table. Thanks to their 1-0 victory over Vincent Kompany’s struggling Burnley outfit, Everton propel themselves up two further spots in the table, with them two points behind Newcastle. Crystal Palace and Brentford face the wrath of a loss, again.
End of Gameweek 33
Arsenal handed loss in title race
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 33
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Bournemouth
0
2
|
Manchester United
Arsenal
1
2
|
Aston Villa
Brentford
1
1
|
Sheffield United
Burnley
1
3
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
2
2
|
Everton
Liverpool
2
0
|
Crystal Palace
Manchester City
4
1
|
Luton Town
Newcastle United
1
2
|
Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest
2
1
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United
3
2
|
Fulham
Arsenal suffer a 2-1 loss to a high-flying Villa side which sees them sit five points off the pace, while the duo above the Gunners – Manchester City and Liverpool both enjoy routine wins, while Ange Postecoglou and Co. remain one point ahead of Villa. By virtue of their victory against Fulham, West Ham regain their place in seventh – with them just two points off Manchester United, who also secured a Gameweek 33 victory against Bournemouth.
At the bottom of the top flight table, Forest and Luton switch places after the former’s superb win over Wolves, while Everton’s draw against Chelsea sets them up nicely for a potential top half finish with five outings left to go.
End of Gameweek 34
Forest fall into relegation spots
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 34
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Aston Villa
2
1
|
Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion
1
1
|
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
2
2
|
West Ham United
Everton
2
1
|
Nottingham Forest
Fulham
0
3
|
Liverpool
Luton Town
2
0
|
Brentford
Manchester United
3
1
|
Newcastle United
Sheffield United
1
3
|
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
1
2
|
Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
2
4
|
Arsenal
Unai Emery’s side now creep into the Champions League slots with their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth and Tottenham losing to Manchester City, who continue their supreme run of results. On the back of their loss to Villa, the Gunners came back fighting with a 4-2 win over Wolves but it’s not enough to distort the standings of the top trio.
Manchester United extend the gap between them and West Ham to four points, while the positions from eighth to tenth stay the same. Everton leapfrog Newcastle, however, with their win over Forest, who fall back into the drop zone. Going the other way are Luton with a strong 2-0 win over Brentford enough to see them safe and dry at the end of Gameweek 34. By this point, however, the writing is on the wall for both Burnley and Sheffield United.
End of Gameweek 35
Chelsea and Brighton level on points
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 35
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Bournemouth
3
2
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa
3
1
|
Chelsea
Everton
2
0
|
Brentford
Fulham
1
1
|
Crystal Palace
Manchester United
3
1
|
Burnley
Newcastle United
2
2
|
Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest
0
1
|
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur
1
2
|
Arsenal
West Ham United
0
2
|
Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
0
|
Luton Town
With another win under their belt, it seems like it is Manchester City’s title to lose. Liverpool and Arsenal keep the pressure on with respective wins against West Ham and Tottenham, however.
Chelsea and Brighton are now level on 50 points after neither side picked up any of the spoils against Villa and Bournemouth, respectively, while Everton keep their goal of a top half finish in sight with a 2-0 win over Brentford. Luton come out of Gameweek 35 with draws but unscathed in terms of their table position, given Forest also dropped all three points. The positions of Brentford, Palace and Fulham stay unchanged.
End of Gameweek 36
Villa all but confirm spot in top four
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 36
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Arsenal
2
0
|
Bournemouth
Brentford
1
2
|
Fulham
Brighton & Hove Albion
2
3
|
Aston Villa
Burnley
0
1
|
Newcastle United
Chelsea
1
1
|
West Ham United
Crystal Palace
0
2
|
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
2
|
Tottenham Hotspur
Luton Town
1
1
|
Everton
Manchester City
2
0
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sheffield United
2
1
|
Nottingham Forest
In unforeseen circumstances, Liverpool drop two points at home to Tottenham, closing the gap between them and third-placed Arsenal to just two points, while Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Wolves sees them steal a march at the summit. Villa continue to solidify their status as a Champions League team with a nervy 3-2 victory, while Manchester United – still in sixth place - extend the gap between them and West Ham to a comfortable nine points.
Luton’s draw with Everton places a two-point gap between them and the relegation spots, with Sheffield United’s 2-1 win over Forest putting water on the Tricky Trees’ hopes of staying afloat. Chelsea and West Ham draw for the Blues to remain one point ahead of Brighton.
End of Gameweek 37
Wolves charge up the table
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 37
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Bournemouth
2
0
|
Brentford
Aston Villa
1
3
|
Liverpool
Everton
1
0
|
Sheffield United
Fulham
1
1
|
Manchester City
Manchester United
2
3
|
Arsenal
Newcastle United
1
1
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest
1
3
|
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
4
0
|
Burnley
West Ham United
1
1
|
Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
2
1
|
Crystal Palace
A draw against West Ham for Luton sees them overtake Brentford into 16th place, while Forest – who lost 3-1 to Chelsea – are firmly in 18th place heading into the final matchday. Further up the table, Wolves, thanks to their 2-1 win against Palace, leapfrog Brighton with one point separating the two. Despite dropping points against Fulham in a 1-1 draw, Manchester City enter the final Gameweek three points ahead of Liverpool – with just one point needed to be crowned champions.
Tottenham move within two points of Villa after the latter lost 3-1 to title hopefuls Liverpool – with the race for the top four set to be decided on the final day. Manchester United have sixth spot secured, while Wolves, Chelsea and Brighton and Everton are sitting mid-table.
End of Gameweek 38
Manchester City crowned champions
|
Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 38
Home team
Predicted Score
|
Away team
Arsenal
1
0
|
Everton
Brentford
1
1
|
Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion
1
2
|
Manchester United
Burnley
2
3
|
Nottingham Forest
Chelsea
1
2
|
Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
2
3
|
Aston Villa
Liverpool
2
0
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town
1
1
|
Fulham
Manchester City
3
1
|
West Ham United
Sheffield United
1
2
|
Tottenham Hotspur
Ending the season on 93 points, Guardiola’s hardened side are crowned champions of the 2023/24 season with a 3-1 victory over West Ham the icing on the cake. Liverpool also manage to pick up a win, but it’s not enough to usurp the boys from the blue half of Manchester.
Villa’s 3-2 victory over Palace on the final day confirms their qualification for Champions League football, while Forest’s win over Burnley is not enough to see them survive, with Brentford – who drew with Newcastle – just surviving with one extra point. In their first season back in the top flight, Sheffield United and rock-bottom Burnley join the Tricky Trees in going down, while Luton manage to finish one point above the drop zone.