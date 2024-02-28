Highlights We have predicted Manchester City will be crowned 2023/24 Premier League champions with 93 points, just ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Aston Villa have been in great form this season and have been predicted to clinch the final Champions League spot.

Luton Town were written off at the start of the campaign but we think they will survive by the narrowest of margins.

The Premier League, slowly but surely, is reaching its end of the 2023/24 season. All but four teams have hit the 26-game mark now, leaving a sprint finish for gold, while those near the bottom of the table will battle it out in a bid to retain their top flight status - perhaps down to the wire.

What will happen between now and the cut-off point in May remains unknown, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all but confirmed as the leading trio all vying for top flight success. At the other end of the spectrum, the promoted trio of Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town are all fighting for survival.

But that hasn’t stopped us here at GIVEMESPORT from giving it our best shot at predicting what the rest of the campaign will unfurl. From the team that will be crowned champions, to who will be playing European football in all manner of forms next season, to the trio of sides who will be relegated – we’re here to unpick what may happen in the run-up to the final matchday.

Gameweek by Gameweek, we’ve used worldfootball.net's table calculator feature to predict all the scores to find out the answers to the above – without further ado, let’s jump into it. A quick caveat: Bournemouth's home match against Luton Town and Chelsea and Tottenham Hostpur's fixture at Stamford Bridge do not have dates set as things stand – and as such, both fixtures have been included in Gameweek 27.

GIVEMESPORT'S predicted final 2023/24 Premier League table Position Club Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals conceded Goal difference Points 1 Manchester City 29 6 3 92 38 54 93 2 Liverpool 28 6 4 90 33 57 90 3 Arsenal 28 4 6 92 36 56 88 4 Aston Villa 24 5 9 80 55 25 77 5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 6 9 81 57 24 75 6 Manchester United 21 3 14 59 55 4 66 7 Chelsea 16 9 13 62 57 5 57 8 West Ham United 15 10 13 58 65 -7 55 9 Wolves 15 7 16 56 59 -3 52 10 Brighton 13 12 13 68 64 4 51 11 Everton 14 9 15 44 47 -3 51 12 Bournemouth 14 9 15 54 63 -9 51 13 Newcastle United 13 9 16 67 63 4 48 14 Fulham 12 9 17 52 62 -10 45 15 Crystal Palace 8 11 19 44 68 -24 35 16 Brentford 8 8 22 45 67 -22 32 17 Luton Town 7 11 20 51 74 -23 32 18 Nottingham Forest 8 7 23 49 74 -25 31 19 Sheffield United 4 7 27 33 90 -57 19 20 Burnley 4 4 30 34 84 -50 16

End of Gameweek 27

Sheffield United extend gap between Luton and Burnley

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 27 (+ games without a date at time of writing) Home team Predicted Score Away team Brentford 1 1 Chelsea Everton 1 3 West Ham Fulham 1 2 Brighton & Hove Albion Newcastle United 0 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest 1 3 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 Crystal Palace Luton Town 1 1 Aston Villa Burnley 0 2 Bournemouth Manchester City 4 2 Manchester United Sheffield United 0 4 Arsenal Bournemouth 2 0 Luton Town Chelsea 2 1 Tottenham Hotspur

On the back of their impressive win against Chelsea in the League Cup final, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool fail to take their foot off the brake against Nottingham Forest with a 3-1 victory. That result sees them retain their spot at the summit of the Premier League, while Manchester City stay one point behind after coming up trumps in the all-Manchester derby, winning 4-2.

The relegation spots remain the same as Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United all wilt under the pressure and fail to earn all three points – however, the former do grab an important draw against top four hopefuls Aston Villa to see them extend their cushion on the aforementioned duo.

End of Gameweek 28

Chelsea overtake Newcastle

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 28 Home team Predicted Score Away team Manchester United 2 1 Everton Bournemouth 2 1 Sheffield United Crystal Palace 2 2 Luton Town Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 1 Fulham Arsenal 3 0 Brentford Aston Villa 2 3 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion 2 1 Nottingham Forest West Ham United 2 1 Burnley Liverpool 2 3 Manchester City Chelsea 2 1 Newcastle United

After finding their feet and defeating Liverpool 3-2, Guardiola’s side sit pretty at the top of the standings on 65 points – one ahead of Arsenal and two ahead of the Reds, while Aston Villa and Tottenham remain in fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Manchester United’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Everton sees their Champions League hopes stay alive and Chelsea’s win over Newcastle United sees them leapfrog the Magpies into unfamiliar territory – that being the top half of the table.

At the bottom of the table, Luton find another point on the road against Crystal Palace. As Forest continue to flatter to deceive, Rob Edwards’ side’s prospects of avoiding relegation are boosted tenfold.

End of Gameweek 29

Luton move out of relegation zone

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 29 Home team Predicted Score Away team Arsenal 2 0 Chelsea Burnley 0 1 Brentford Crystal Palace 1 1 Newcastle United Luton Town 2 1 Nottingham Forest Manchester United 2 2 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 2 Bournemouth Fulham 2 3 Tottenham Hotspur Everton 0 1 Liverpool West Ham United 1 2 Aston Villa Brighton & Hove Albion 1 3 Manchester City

Arsenal’s imperious run of form continues with a 2-0 win over London rivals Chelsea – as does that of Manchester City and Liverpool with respective triumphs over Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton. Sheffield United get an unforeseen point at Old Trafford, which sees them lifted off the bottom of the table and Brentford’s win at Turf Moor means that Burnley are now rock bottom – on 13 points.

Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers’ grit and determination comes in handy against a well-drilled Bournemouth side to receive a point, which sees them retain their spot in ninth place, all while Luton’s win against Forest sees them escape the drop zone for the first time in a while.

End of Gameweek 30

Manchester City go two points clear

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 30 Home team Predicted Score Away team Newcastle United 1 1 West Ham United Bournemouth 1 2 Everton Chelsea 2 0 Burnley Nottingham Forest 1 3 Crystal Palace Sheffield United 1 2 Fulham Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 Luton Town Aston Villa 2 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford 0 1 Manchester United Liverpool 2 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City 3 2 Arsenal

The contest between Manchester City and Arsenal exudes five goals – but it finishes in favour of the former with the reigning champions now making ground on the rest of the pack with them now two points clear at the top with eight games left to play. Brighton’s loss to Liverpool and West Ham United’s draw with Newcastle sees them arrive in seventh spot, while Villa and Tottenham remain neck and neck on 59 points overall.

There’s little change in the bottom half of the table. Fulham’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United sees them leapfrog Bournemouth into 12th place, but the Cherries still have a game in hand over the Cottagers.

End of Gameweek 31

Manchester United fall eight points behind top four

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 31 Home team Predicted Score Away team Bournemouth 2 0 Crystal Palace Arsenal 3 1 Luton Town Brentford 2 2 Brighton & Hove Albion Burnley 1 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest 1 3 Fulham West Ham United 1 2 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 2 1 Manchester United Newcastle United 1 3 Everton Liverpool 2 0 Sheffield United Manchester City 3 1 Aston Villa

The trio at the top keep firing and all pick up wins, while Villa and Tottenham exchange places in the table after the latter beat London rivals West Ham in a 2-1 win. Manchester United suffer defeat at the hands of Chelsea, which sees them slump eight points behind Villa.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side pick up a point against Brentford, which boosts their pursuit of European football – especially on the back of West Ham’s loss. Wolves also benefit from the Hammers’ defeat as they jump up into eighth place after beating bottom-placed Burnley. Luton (just about) stay above the relegation zone after losing 3-1 to Arsenal – and have Forest’s loss to Fulham to thank for that, though there is still no movement for Burnley and the Blades at the bottom of the table.

End of Gameweek 32

Liverpool defeat United 4-1

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 32 Home team Predicted Score Away team Aston Villa 2 1 Brentford Brighton & Hove Albion 2 3 Arsenal Crystal Palace 0 4 Manchester City Everton 1 0 Burnley Fulham 0 2 Newcastle United Luton Town 2 2 Bournemouth Manchester United 1 4 Liverpool Sheffield United 0 2 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 Nottingham Forest Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 2 West Ham United

Manchester United fall 11 points behind the top five after a 4-1 battering at the hands of Liverpool, who – in turn – keep their place in second, still two points behind Manchester City. Arsenal escape a potential scare with a 3-2 with over Brighton, all while extending the gap between them and Tottenham to ten points.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s win over Sheffield United propels them into eighth place, while Brighton and Wolves both fall down the table. Thanks to their 1-0 victory over Vincent Kompany’s struggling Burnley outfit, Everton propel themselves up two further spots in the table, with them two points behind Newcastle. Crystal Palace and Brentford face the wrath of a loss, again.

End of Gameweek 33

Arsenal handed loss in title race

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 33 Home team Predicted Score Away team Bournemouth 0 2 Manchester United Arsenal 1 2 Aston Villa Brentford 1 1 Sheffield United Burnley 1 3 Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea 2 2 Everton Liverpool 2 0 Crystal Palace Manchester City 4 1 Luton Town Newcastle United 1 2 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 2 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Ham United 3 2 Fulham

Arsenal suffer a 2-1 loss to a high-flying Villa side which sees them sit five points off the pace, while the duo above the Gunners – Manchester City and Liverpool both enjoy routine wins, while Ange Postecoglou and Co. remain one point ahead of Villa. By virtue of their victory against Fulham, West Ham regain their place in seventh – with them just two points off Manchester United, who also secured a Gameweek 33 victory against Bournemouth.

At the bottom of the top flight table, Forest and Luton switch places after the former’s superb win over Wolves, while Everton’s draw against Chelsea sets them up nicely for a potential top half finish with five outings left to go.

End of Gameweek 34

Forest fall into relegation spots

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 34 Home team Predicted Score Away team Aston Villa 2 1 Bournemouth Brighton & Hove Albion 1 1 Chelsea Crystal Palace 2 2 West Ham United Everton 2 1 Nottingham Forest Fulham 0 3 Liverpool Luton Town 2 0 Brentford Manchester United 3 1 Newcastle United Sheffield United 1 3 Burnley Tottenham Hotspur 1 2 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 4 Arsenal

Unai Emery’s side now creep into the Champions League slots with their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth and Tottenham losing to Manchester City, who continue their supreme run of results. On the back of their loss to Villa, the Gunners came back fighting with a 4-2 win over Wolves but it’s not enough to distort the standings of the top trio.

Manchester United extend the gap between them and West Ham to four points, while the positions from eighth to tenth stay the same. Everton leapfrog Newcastle, however, with their win over Forest, who fall back into the drop zone. Going the other way are Luton with a strong 2-0 win over Brentford enough to see them safe and dry at the end of Gameweek 34. By this point, however, the writing is on the wall for both Burnley and Sheffield United.

End of Gameweek 35

Chelsea and Brighton level on points

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 35 Home team Predicted Score Away team Bournemouth 3 2 Brighton & Hove Albion Aston Villa 3 1 Chelsea Everton 2 0 Brentford Fulham 1 1 Crystal Palace Manchester United 3 1 Burnley Newcastle United 2 2 Sheffield United Nottingham Forest 0 1 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 1 2 Arsenal West Ham United 0 2 Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 0 Luton Town

With another win under their belt, it seems like it is Manchester City’s title to lose. Liverpool and Arsenal keep the pressure on with respective wins against West Ham and Tottenham, however.

Chelsea and Brighton are now level on 50 points after neither side picked up any of the spoils against Villa and Bournemouth, respectively, while Everton keep their goal of a top half finish in sight with a 2-0 win over Brentford. Luton come out of Gameweek 35 with draws but unscathed in terms of their table position, given Forest also dropped all three points. The positions of Brentford, Palace and Fulham stay unchanged.

End of Gameweek 36

Villa all but confirm spot in top four

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 36 Home team Predicted Score Away team Arsenal 2 0 Bournemouth Brentford 1 2 Fulham Brighton & Hove Albion 2 3 Aston Villa Burnley 0 1 Newcastle United Chelsea 1 1 West Ham United Crystal Palace 0 2 Manchester United Liverpool 1 2 Tottenham Hotspur Luton Town 1 1 Everton Manchester City 2 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Sheffield United 2 1 Nottingham Forest

In unforeseen circumstances, Liverpool drop two points at home to Tottenham, closing the gap between them and third-placed Arsenal to just two points, while Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Wolves sees them steal a march at the summit. Villa continue to solidify their status as a Champions League team with a nervy 3-2 victory, while Manchester United – still in sixth place - extend the gap between them and West Ham to a comfortable nine points.

Luton’s draw with Everton places a two-point gap between them and the relegation spots, with Sheffield United’s 2-1 win over Forest putting water on the Tricky Trees’ hopes of staying afloat. Chelsea and West Ham draw for the Blues to remain one point ahead of Brighton.

End of Gameweek 37

Wolves charge up the table

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 37 Home team Predicted Score Away team Bournemouth 2 0 Brentford Aston Villa 1 3 Liverpool Everton 1 0 Sheffield United Fulham 1 1 Manchester City Manchester United 2 3 Arsenal Newcastle United 1 1 Brighton & Hove Albion Nottingham Forest 1 3 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 Burnley West Ham United 1 1 Luton Town Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 1 Crystal Palace

A draw against West Ham for Luton sees them overtake Brentford into 16th place, while Forest – who lost 3-1 to Chelsea – are firmly in 18th place heading into the final matchday. Further up the table, Wolves, thanks to their 2-1 win against Palace, leapfrog Brighton with one point separating the two. Despite dropping points against Fulham in a 1-1 draw, Manchester City enter the final Gameweek three points ahead of Liverpool – with just one point needed to be crowned champions.

Tottenham move within two points of Villa after the latter lost 3-1 to title hopefuls Liverpool – with the race for the top four set to be decided on the final day. Manchester United have sixth spot secured, while Wolves, Chelsea and Brighton and Everton are sitting mid-table.

End of Gameweek 38

Manchester City crowned champions

Predicting Premier League fixtures - Gameweek 38 Home team Predicted Score Away team Arsenal 1 0 Everton Brentford 1 1 Newcastle United Brighton & Hove Albion 1 2 Manchester United Burnley 2 3 Nottingham Forest Chelsea 1 2 Bournemouth Crystal Palace 2 3 Aston Villa Liverpool 2 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Luton Town 1 1 Fulham Manchester City 3 1 West Ham United Sheffield United 1 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Ending the season on 93 points, Guardiola’s hardened side are crowned champions of the 2023/24 season with a 3-1 victory over West Ham the icing on the cake. Liverpool also manage to pick up a win, but it’s not enough to usurp the boys from the blue half of Manchester.

Villa’s 3-2 victory over Palace on the final day confirms their qualification for Champions League football, while Forest’s win over Burnley is not enough to see them survive, with Brentford – who drew with Newcastle – just surviving with one extra point. In their first season back in the top flight, Sheffield United and rock-bottom Burnley join the Tricky Trees in going down, while Luton manage to finish one point above the drop zone.