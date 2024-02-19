Highlights Michael Porter Jr. hasn't improved this season, under-performing expectations.

The Warriors' bold lineup change paid off, boosting their performance.

The Miami Heat are making a comeback led by Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Each week in the NBA, there is a medley of awe-inspiring moments, red-hot teams, and disappointing ones, as well, and the last seven days were no different.

Now that the All-Star break is officially underway, we're getting a clearer picture of where each team stands. Here are three takeaways from last week's NBA games.

Porter Jr. hasn't taken the leap yet

Shooting a career-low 47% from the field

The Denver Nuggets lost both of their matches last week and are now 5-5 in their last ten games. Since they're the defending champions, they're going to get a lot of leeway for their regular season performance, and rightfully so, we know what players like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are capable of come playoff time.

The main point of concern with the Nuggets this season is that Michael Porter Jr. hasn’t taken a leap yet. He shot 3 for 11 from the field last Monday against a poor defensive Milwaukee Bucks team and only put up 19 points last Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings in a game where Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did not play.

He hasn't played poorly this season by any means, but he hasn't improved enough as the Nuggets would like. He's scoring less points this season on worse shooting.

Michael Porter Jr. - Stats by Season Year PPG FG% 3PT% 2023-24 15.9 47.0 39.4 2022-23 17.4 48.7 41.4 2020-21 19.0 54.2 44.5

With the loss of sixth man Bruce Brown this past offseason, the Nuggets' path to repeat became a lot tougher. Brown was a key contributor for the team, and was even entrusted by Coach Michael Malone to close out games over Porter Jr. Now that he's gone, the Nuggets need Porter Jr. to step up and fill the void that was left by Brown.

If the Nuggets want to repeat, Porter Jr. needs to become a viable, consistent tertiary scoring threat for the team.

He hasn't shown that he can fill that role just yet, but the Nuggets have one of the easier remaining schedules and there will be a lot of opportunities for Porter Jr. to establish his rhythm.

Warriors may finally have a lineup that works

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 35 points off the bench in a win against the Jazz

The Golden State Warriors made a bold decision last Thursday; they decided to start rookie guard Brandin Podziemski over veteran Klay Thompson. Although Podziemski has outperformed Thompson this entire season, this move still came as a surprise for two reasons.

First, Kerr has been hesitant to give his younger players major roles. For example, breakout player Jonathan Kuminga only saw an increase in minutes and usage once Draymond Green was suspended.

Jonathan Kuminga - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Before Jan. 1 After Jan. 1 Minutes 21.8 31.1 Points 12.5 19.9 Rebounds 4.0 5.6 Assists 1.3 2.9 Field goal % 50.2 56.7 3-point field goal % 28.9 36.2

Second, Thompson hasn't come off the bench since his rookie season, and has always seemed like a player whose pride would prevent him from accepting a bench role.

However, Klay provided a mature and levelheaded response to the situation: "You can do two things: You can pout, or you can go out there and respond."

And he did respond, scoring a season high 35 points on 59 percent shooting in a win over the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors are already on a hot streak, winning eight of their last ten games, and the success of this move might even take them to a higher level. Podziemski has provided everything you could look for in a rookie.

He hits his shots, makes smart decisions, and hustles. He's second in the league in charges drawn and has made plenty of game changing plays for the Warriors.

With Kuminga's emergence as a viable secondary scorer, the Warriors just need someone that can make smart decisions on lower usage and Podziemski fills that role perfectly. Thompson in a bench role will allow him to lead the second unit offense and establish a shooting rhythm without disrupting the flow of the Warriors offense.

It's only been a one game sample size but this experiment also shows a lot of promise. With Thompson's acceptance of this new role, the Warriors are looking a lot better and could be a force to reckon with come playoff time.

Heat are clawing their way back

26-point victory against the Bucks last Wednesday

The Miami Heat are inevitable. After their seven-game losing streak in late January, the Heat have won six of their last eight. They won both of their matches last week, including a 26-point victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

What's notable about their wins last week was that they did it without Jimmy Butler, who's taking a leave of absence following a death in the family, and without newly acquired guard Terry Rozier, who's been out with a sprained right knee.

In their absence, both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have taken turns carrying the work load. Nikola Jovic also put up a career-high 24 points and five three-pointers in their win against the Bucks.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro - Last Week Stats Category Bam Adebayo Tyler Herro Points 19.5 21.0 Rebounds 12.5 5.0 Assists 7.5 6.0 Field goal % 60.7 43.6 3-point field goal % 0 25.0

Although Jović hasn't been putting up these numbers on a nightly basis, these types of performances are promising. The Heat have a history with young role players elevating their performance in the playoffs and Jovic's occasional pop-off game could foreshadow a similar fate.

After all, Gabe Vincent didn't have the greatest regular season performance either, but became one of the Heat's biggest playoff contributors last season.

The Heat are already elevating their level of play, and once Butler and Rozier come back, this team could gear up for another deep run. They're currently the seventh seed but have the fourth-easiest remaining schedule and will look to make their way into the top four of a competitive Eastern Conference playoff race.