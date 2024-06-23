Highlights During his 10-year NFL career, Matt Forte certified himself as one of the better running backs in NFL history.

Despite his success on the field, Forte faced mental health struggles, and resources to deal with them were limited during the beginning of his career.

Forte opened up a bit about how he dealt with those, and gave advice to current athletes dealing with something similar.

Matt Forte had an excellent career, and he was one of the best running backs in the league during his time. He exploded onto the scene in his rookie year in 2008 with the Chicago Bears, with an impressive 1,288 rushing yards alongside eight rushing touchdowns.

Forte would surpass the 1,000-yard mark four more times over the course of his career, including three consecutive seasons from 2012-2014. However, while he was excellent on the field, his life off the field wasn't the same at times.

The two-time Pro Bowler opened up a bit about his mental health struggles as a player, and other things that impacted him as a professional athlete with Dr. Brook Choulet of Forbes:

I was leading the NFL in rushing but was getting paid less than the punter... I can only control what I can control – what I say to the media and how I show up on the field – being emotionally aware of certain things was my solid rock foundation.

While Forte was incredible as a running back, it's true that he likely could have gotten paid a lot more than he did, and he probably should have. Forte's insight on some of the struggles that went on for him behind closed doors is important, and it sheds light on some of the issues professional athletes struggle with, although it might seem to the everyday person that they've 'got it made'.

Related 10 Hardest Hitting RBs in NFL History, Ranked We take a look at the 10 most physical runners the NFL has ever seen, including the author of the Beast Quake and the greatest to ever do it.

Forte Struggled With High Expectations

Forte spoke about how he worked on his mental health problems

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Forte finished fourth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting back in 2008, despite finishing seventh in the league in rushing yards, while also contributing 477 receiving yards along the way. Forte's career was incredible in many ways, and yet it seems as if he's always been a bit underrated.

And underpaid. Throughout his career, he made just over $44 million in earnings, which is less than the top 10 highest-paid players in the league will make in 2024 alone, which speaks not only to the contract boom around the league, but the lack of appreciation for the running back position as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his NFL career, Forte certified his legacy in the NFL as one of the greatest receiving running backs ever. He's 11th all-time in receiving yards by a running back and 9th in receptions. He was top five in RB receiving yards every year from 2008-2014, with the exception of 2012.

His consistent performance on the field led to him having higher expectations regarding his performance throughout his career, and it didn't help that he imposed some of those on himself, as he mentioned:

I had a high expectation of myself that was higher than what was required by the team... It was a mental struggle where sometimes I would find myself angry for no reason.

This is a hard thing for any athlete, and as Forte mentioned, the lack of mental health resources during the time he grew up made it even harder to cope. This is a topic that athletes have spoken about more commonly recently, but when Forte entered the league in 2008, there was little discussion about the issue—or resources to help those struggling with it.

Luckily for Forté, he was able to find solace with himself, and his faith at times:

Understanding and reading the gospel was therapy for me and it changed my perspective.

Given his firsthand experience with mental health struggles, his opinions on how to overcome them are valuable. Forte also spoke a bit about how he would advise current players who might be struggling with similar problems, and are unable to deal with them at the moment:

The one thing I would say is it’s important to understand that separating yourself into solitude is never going to help you – you only heal in community.

Forte's story is one of resilience, and it's a testament to what can happen when people feel encouraged about getting help for their struggles with mental health. While professional athletes sometimes deal with these high expectations more often, his advice is helpful to anybody who might be working through something similar.

Source: Forbes

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.