2023 has already been a pretty wild year for football. Despite being just seven months into the year, there have been some pretty crazy stories coming out of the sport already.

Whether it was Lionel Messi taking his talents to the States and joining Inter Miami in MLS, or the Saudi Pro League's emergence as a financial powerhouse as some of football's biggest names head over there, there has been plenty for fans to talk about.

There have been some highs, including Manchester City completing a historic treble, while Erling Haaland broke the Premier League's goalscoring record for goals in a single season, but there have also been some lows, including the sport losing some unbelievable talents as some of football's biggest names hung up their boots for good this year.

In fact, the level of talent that retired from the game this year is so impressive, you could make a pretty formidable XI using just some of the names to step away.

That's what Planet Football did, so here is a legendary XI of players that retired from football in 2023.

Gianluigi Buffon - Goalkeeper

It finally happened. We weren't quite sure if we were ever going to see the day that Gianluigi Buffon hung up his gloves for good, but it's actually here, and it still doesn't feel real.

After 28 seasons, spanning four decades, the 45-year-old has decided to step away from football, bringing an all-time great career to an end. In his prime, there was no goalkeeper better than Buffon, and he was influential in Juventus' dominance during the 2010s, but his legacy started long before.

His heroic performances in the 2006 World Cup helped Italy lift the trophy, and he was a striker's worst nightmare during his heyday.

Sime Vrsaljko - Right-back

While he might not be quite on the superstar status of the majority of this team, Sime Vrsaljko was a serviceable right-back that achieved some pretty great things with Atletico Madrid.

The Croatian won a La Liga title with Atletico, and also appeared in a World Cup final for his country in 2018. His name may not be the most eye-catching, but looking at his achievements, it's a career to be envious of.

Miranda - Centre-back

Known initially for his impressive 20/20 penalty-taking attributes on Football Manager, Miranda made a move to Europe in 2011 when he joined Atletico Madrid. The Brazilian spent four years with the Spanish side, before making the switch to Italy when he joined Inter Milan in 2015.

Having spent a further four years with the Serie A giants, the centre-back forged a solid career at the top of Europe. With a La Liga title, a Europa League title and a runners-up medal in the Champions League, the 38-year-old achieved some great things and can ride off into the sunset knowing he truly reached incredible heights.

Diego Godin - Centre-back

Considering his partnership with Miranda for four years at the heart of the Atletico Madrid defence, it's quite fitting that Diego Godin also retired this year, allowing the two to pair up once again here.

Over the course of nine years with Atleti, the Uruguayan made 389 appearances for the club and cemented himself as one of their greatest players ever. Scoring the goal that sealed their La Liga title in 2014, his position as an icon was already set, but a further five years at the club only strengthened that.

Having bounced around over the last few seasons since he departed Spain in 2019, Godin decided to hang the boots up this year, but has done so having secured his spot as an icon of the sport, especially for Atleti and Uruguay, making 161 appearances for his national team.

Jonas Hector - Left-back

While he's not the most eye-catching name to most football fans, Jonas Hector is a club legend to FC Koln fans, having spent all but one year out of his career at the club.

Initially starting off at SV Auersmacher, the full-back joined FC Koln in 2010 and spent the next 13 years with the club. The 33-year-old made 410 appearances in total for the club's first and second team, as well as 43 appearances for the German national team.

Lucas Leiva - Defensive midfielder

Considered one of the most underrated midfielders in the Premier League during his tenure at Liverpool, Lucas Leiva had an impressive career at the top of European football, with his career bookended by spells at Gremio in Brazil.

Having spent 10 years at Liverpool, making 346 appearances, Lucas moved to Lazio in 2017 and spent the next five years in Italy. He went on to make 198 appearances for the Serie A club before returning to where he started, Gremio.

Unfortunately, Lucas left Liverpool shortly before their historic trophy-laden spell really got started, but still managed to bag a League Cup during his time at the club. 24 appearances for the Brazil national team only add to his impressive legacy. The Brazilian still had plenty to offer, but was sadly forced to retire after he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

Cesc Fabregas - Central midfielder

One of the greatest playmakers of all time, Cesc Fabregas had an incredible career that saw him earn icon status at several different clubs. Breaking through at Arsenal, the Spaniard spent eight years at the club, including a couple as club captain, and made 303 appearances for the Gunners before he left for Barcelona in 2011.

After three incredible years at the La Liga side, that saw Fabregas make 151 appearances and score 42 goals, he joined Chelsea in 2014 and found new life at the Blues. The midfielder spent half a decade at Stamford Bridge and made 198 appearances for the club before he eventually left for Monaco and then Como.

Including two European Championships and a World Cup triumph with Spain, Fabregas won an unbelievable array of silverware, with very few players in the world able to match the level of success he saw throughout his career.

Gareth Bale - Right wing

Gareth Bale's career was an interesting one, with the Welshman one of the very best players in the world in his prime, but a disappointing final few years left a sour taste in the mouths of fans.

Having emerged as a world beater at Tottenham Hotspur, Bale was simply unstoppable in London, and he dominated Premier League defences weekly. After six seasons at the club, Real Madrid made him the most expensive signing in the world when he joined Los Blancos in 2013.

After six very successful seasons at the club, things took a turn, and he fell out of favour, limited to just 27 appearances in his final two years in Spain. A loan spell back at Spurs showed he could still compete at the top level, but that was his final great year, and he retired less than two years later.

Considering the unbelievable amount of silverware Bale won with Madrid, including a sensational five Champions League trophies, paired with his legacy as Wales' greatest-ever player, making 111 appearances for his country, there's no denying the phenomenal career the winger had.

Mesut Ozil - Attacking midfielder

Similarly to Bale, Mesut Ozil had a phenomenal career that was tainted a little towards the end. Having impressed at Schalke, the German joined Real Madrid in 2010, and he spent three years with the club, making over 150 appearances for the side and winning a La Liga title.

Things didn't really kick into another gear, though, until he joined Arsenal in 2013, where he became a true superstar. Over the course of eight seasons, Ozil won four FA Cup trophies with the Gunners, while making 254 appearances for the club and became a club icon during his time in London.

After falling out of favour towards the end of his time at the club, though, Ozil's Arsenal tenure ended poorly, and he made just 18 league appearances through his last two seasons. He eventually left for Fenerbahce where he spent a couple of years, before retiring at Istanbul this year. Adding a World Cup trophy with Germany in 2014 only further solidifies his place as a footballing legend.

David Silva - Left wing

In his day, there was no one quite on David Silva's level, and the Spaniard was one of the Premier League's greatest-ever attackers. He spent a decade at Manchester City, where he thrived and won a bounty of trophies.

With European Championships, numerous Premier League titles, a number of FA Cups and even a World Cup trophy under his belt, there are few players as decorated as Silva, and it seemed he still had something to offer this year, but a devastating ACL injury forced him into retirement.

With 436 appearances for City and 125 for his country, Silva can retire safely knowing he was one of the best players in both the club's and country's history.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Striker

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates a goal for AC Milan with his arms raised out by each side.

Known just as much for his larger-than-life personality and wild persona off of the pitch as he is for his incredible ability on it, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a huge miss for football now that he's hung his boots up.

The striker seemed to have no trouble scoring goals just about anywhere he went, even in his later years as he continued to perform at a high level in Europe's greatest leagues.

With 573 goals for both club and country throughout his career, the Swedish forward is retiring as one of the best strikers of all time and would be a deserving choice to lead just about any front line in his prime.