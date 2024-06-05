Highlights Cowboys' Zack Martin is contemplating retirement after the 2024 season.

Martin has been one of the NFL's best offensive linemen for the last decade.

Despite individual success, the Cowboys have yet to advance past the divisional round with Martin.

The Dallas Cowboys will have at least one future Pro Football Hall of Famer on their roster in 2024 with offensive guard Zack Martin.

However, how much longer the franchise will have the services of one of the NFL's best players in the last decade is something they will now have to consider.

The nine-time NFL All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler recently acknowledged that his upcoming 11th season might be his last and that he could retire after 2024 (via The Dallas Morning News):

I'm not saying 100%, but I think it's definitely in the realm of possibilities. And that's one thing I don't want to do. For myself, I don't want to be thinking, 'Oh, this is it. This is it.' I want to stay in the moment, and I want to play the best that I can play at this point and be the best right guard this team needs on a weekly basis. And then after the season, we'll figure out what's going on.

Martin signed a six-year, $84 million contract before the 2018 season and is in the final season of a two-year, $36.8 million restructured contract signed before the 2023 campaign. Martin is scheduled to make $18 million in 2024, bringing his career earnings to approximately $112 million.

Martin Has Dominated NFL Opponents Over Last Decade

Cowboys spent a 1st-round pick on the Notre Dame star in 2014

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Martin has been a historically great offensive lineman since his time in college. He led Notre Dame to the BCS National Championship Game in 2012 and in 2013 was named MVP of the Pinstripe Bowl — the first offensive lineman to earn MVP honors in a college football bowl game since 1959.

The Cowboys selected Martin with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and the Indianapolis native started every game for the first four seasons of his career, culminating in one of the best campaigns by an offensive lineman in NFL history in 2017 when he was called for zero penalties and graded out at 89 percent, according to PFF.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys have invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years, using two first-round picks in the last three years on offensive linemen, with Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton at No. 29 overall in 2024 and Tulsa's Tyler Smith at No. 22 overall in 2022.

Martin has little left to prove on the field in terms of personal success. But when it comes to winning, that's another thing.

Since Martin joined the team in 2014, the Cowboys have been the blueprint for regular-season success and postseason failure.

With Martin, the Cowboys have won five NFC East Division titles and made the playoffs six times but have yet to advance past the Divisional round, including last season's upset home loss to the Green Bay Packers. With a trio of core players looking for new deals, it might only get harder for the Cowboys to compete past 2024.

