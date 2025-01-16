Summary Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money In The Bank contract to become WWE Women's Champion in the first SmackDown of 2025.

WWE may be discussing Charlotte Flair challenging Stratton for WrestleMania 41.

Stratton vs. Flair could be a marquee match at WrestleMania 41, uplifting the champion's career.

Tiffany Stratton ushered in the new year with a bang when she cashed in her Money In The Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's Champion on the first WWE SmackDown episode of 2025. The WWE seems to have some big plans for Stratton as she heads into WrestleMania season with the WWE Women's Championship.

Tiffany Stratton recently named Charlotte Flair as her dream WWE opponent. It seems like the newly-crowned champion could possibly get her wish. According to WrestleVotes' Backstage Pass Q&A, the company is reportedly discussing the possibility of Charlotte challenging Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Tiffany Stratton had a massive 2024. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion made her Royal Rumble debut last year and was officially called up to the main roster in February. Five months later, she won the 2024 Money In The Bank Ladder Match. After months of teasing to cash in on her "friend" and champion Nia Jax, she finally pulled the trigger on SmackDown's first show of the year.

As for Charlotte Flair, she missed the entire calendar year due to a devastating knee injury. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a SmackDown match against Asuka in December 2023.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41?

Credit: WWE

If this is the direction the company takes with the WWE Women's Championship picture, it will be one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 41. Charlotte Flair has established herself as one of the all-time greats. She is a 14-time women's world champion and was part of the Four Horsewomen that helped usher in the women's revolution in the WWE over a decade ago.

Certainly, getting to work with a future Hall of Famer would do wonders for Tiffany Stratton. Though she may be on top of the WWE right now, the 25-year-old has yet to reach her ceiling. Beating an all-timer like Charlotte at the Grandest Stage of Them All would be a massive accomplishment on her resume.

When Will Charlotte Flair Return?

The Queen's return is imminent