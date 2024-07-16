Highlights The Patriots' passing attack was one of the most underwhelming systems in the NFL last season.

New England has revamped their offense with Drake Maye at quarterback and new pass-catching weapons.

Ja'Lynn Polk and DeMario Douglas are the favorites to lead the Patriots in targets and offer nice value in fantasy drafts.

Last season, the New England Patriots' passing game fell way short of expectations. Combined with inconsistent quarterback play, the Patriots' receivers failed to deliver the necessary support.

As a result, New England parted ways with Mac Jones, trading him to Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick, and then selected their new franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, third overall in the 2024 draft. The Patriots also overhauled their wide receiver room by signing K.J. Osborn in free agency and drafting Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the third and fourth rounds of the 2024 draft.

Patriots 2024 WR Depth Chart Rank Player 2023 Stats (Rec-Yds-TD) WR1 Kendrick Bourne 37-406-4 WR2 DeMario Douglas 49-561-0 WR3 Ja'Lynn Polk N/A WR4 K.J. Osborn 48-540-3 WR5 Juju Smith-Schuster 29-260-1 WR6 Javon Baker N/A

With these new additions to complement returners Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton, the Patriots are aiming to rejuvenate their passing game. The team is now in search of a true WR1 to step up and lead the offense.

Under Expectations... By a Lot

Patriots' WRs generated the 4th-fewest yards over expected last season

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret that underwhelming quarterback play was the main reason for New England's lack of threat through the air in 2023. Both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe struggled to lead the Patriots' offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: DeMario Douglas' 561 receiving yards led the Patriots last year, but that mark also represented the lowest total for a team's WR1 across the league in 2023. The next worst was Marquise Brown's 574 yards for the Cardinals, though they did have a tight end, Trey McBride, who went for 825.

According to Next Gen Stats, Jones' -0.25 EPA per dropback ranked 30th among 32 qualified quarterbacks last season, besting only Bryce Young and Zach Wilson. Zappe did not attempt enough passes on the season to be a qualified quarterback, but his -0.43 EPA per dropback would have ranked dead last in the NFL.

Fewest Receiving Yards Over Expected by WRs in 2023 (NGS) Team WR RecYOE Carolina Panthers -344 Kansas City Chiefs -306 New York Jets -284 New England Patriots -267 Arizona Cardinals -188

Aside from the lackluster QB play, Patriots wide receivers did their quarterbacks no favors. Even while being one of the least voluminous offenses in wide receiver targets in 2023 (294, 22nd in NFL), Patriots WRs generated -267 receiving yards over expected, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Patriots' WRs Receiving Yards Over Expected in 2023 (NGS) Player RecYOE DeVante Parker +37 Kendrick Bourne +4 Kayshon Boutte -18 JuJu Smith-Schuster -48 Jalen Reagor -48 Ty Montgomery -49 Tyquan Thornton -68 DeMario Douglas -77

DeVante Parker, now retired from the NFL, and Kendrick Bourne were the only two New England receivers to generate more yards than expected last season. DeMario Douglas' -77 RecYOE ranked 33rd among 37 rookie wide receivers with at least one target.

New Additions for 2024

The Patriots signed K.J. Osborn and drafted Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker

© Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

While the Patriots didn't make headline-grabbing moves through trades or big-name signings, they strategically bolstered their receiving corps with three promising additions.

Former Minnesota Vikings wideout K.J. Osborn joins as a reliable option, having amassed 1,845 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over the past three seasons, despite playing second and third fiddle in Minnesota.

Ja'Lynn Polk, who the Patriots selected in the third round of this year's draft, is the sleeper to lead the team in receiving production. Former Washington teammate and ninth overall pick Rome Odunze was known by far and away as the top receiver from the Washington squad last season, but compared to Odunze, Polk was no slouch in his own right. In fact, many of their efficiency metrics from the 2023 season are similar.

Ja'Lynn Polk vs Rome Odunze in 2023 (PFF) Player Average Depth of Target Yards/Reception YAC/Reception Rome Odunze 15.5 17.8 5.6 Ja'Lynn Polk 13.8 16.8 5.2

Javon Baker, selected in the fourth round out of UCF, arrives with impressive credentials. Leading all NCAA receivers in yards per reception last season (minimum 50 receptions, per PFF).

Baker's explosive ability and the endorsement from Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt position him as an exciting prospect for New England's offense.

Who Will Step Up?

The Patriots were the only team without a single player with a 15+ percent target share

© Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

With new leadership under a new head coach and offensive coordinator, a rookie quarterback at the helm, and enhanced offensive weaponry, the question looms: who will emerge to lead the Patriots' passing game?

Last year, the Patriots target distribution was spread out. In fact, they were the only team in the NFL to not a have a single player record a target share of at least 15 percent for the season. Then-rookie Douglas led the way at 14.6 percent with Ezekiel Elliot, Hunter Henry, Parker, and Bourne close behind.

Patriots' Target Share in 2023 (NGS) Player Target Share DeMario Douglas 14.6% Ezekiel Elliot 11.9% Hunter Henry 11.3% DeVante Parker 10.2% Kendrick Bourne 10.2%

Douglas has reportedly been a bright-spot for New England throughout this offseason and is the favorite to be the Patriots target leader this upcoming season, but fantasy drafters on Underdog have actually slightly preferred Polk to Douglas. With Polk being currently drafted as the WR64, every single Patriots' WR is going outside the top 50.

Patriots' WR Underdog ADP Player WR ADP Overall ADP Ja'Lynn Polk WR64 133.9 DeMario Douglas WR71 152.6 Javon Baker WR83 197.5 Kendrick Bourne WR95 214 K.J. Osborn WR102 215.3 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR143 216

While the prospects for these receivers, playing with a rookie QB and a brand-new coaching staff, isn't stellar, Polk and Douglas both offer nice value late in drafts as players with the chance to be their team's WR1 and beat their average draft position by a hefty sum in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.