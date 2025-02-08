Sir Jim Ratcliffe's dream signing for Manchester United is Bayern Munich star Harry Kane and he could look to make a move after his release clause emerged, according to TBR Football.

The England captain finally made a long-anticipated move away from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023 to join the Bundesliga giants and had a stellar campaign in Germany in his maiden season, netting 44 goals in 45 appearances.

He has continued that fine form this season with 26 goals in 27 games so far, but it has now emerged that there is a release clause in his contract that could make a return to the Premier League, and potentially to Old Trafford, easier to make happen.

Ratcliffe Wants Kane at Man Utd

£54m release clause becomes active in 2026

Reports this week emerged that Kane - described as 'the best striker in Europe' by the official Bundesliga YouTube channel - had a £66m release clause that was active last month, but it wasn't activated as Kane is happy in Germany. But that clause will become active again in January 2026 and for a lesser amount of £54m, and that could see Man Utd pounce into action.

According to TBR Football, Ratcliffe sees Kane as his 'dream' signing for the club and wants to see him playing for Man Utd. The striker situation has made a deal more possible too, with concerns over Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Harry Kane's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 18 Goals 19 Assists 7 Goal-creating actions 16 Minutes played 1,434

However, by the time January 2026 rolls around and a move could happen in the summer of 2026, Kane would be turning 33-years-old and that would be a huge outlay to commit to for a player who would no doubt have his best years behind him.

It should also be noted that as things stand Kane is happy in Germany and not looking to leave, while Tottenham Hotspur are said to have a first refusal clause in the deal that saw them sell their record goalscorer - meaning they will have first dibs should he choose to leave.

Manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he needs the team to score more goals and Kane would be the closest thing to guaranteeing that for him, although a deal is a long way off as it stands.

