Virgil van Dijk has confirmed his future remains open and undecided as he continues to engage with Liverpool over a new deal.

"I still have no idea at the moment, genuinely," revealed the 33-year-old Reds captain, whose contract expires at the end of the season. "At the moment, I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes, but that is about it.

"It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. Listen, there are 10 games to go and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don't even know myself."

Van Dijk Prioritising Conversations with Reds

Central defender not negotiating with suitors at this stage

The first thing to note is that Van Dijk is giving priority to Liverpool. He is not negotiating with other clubs, which is the same approach Roberto Firmino took when departing Anfield in the summer of 2023. Only after informing then-boss Jurgen Klopp that he wanted a new challenge did the Brazilian start formally speaking to suitors before eventually joining Al-Ahli.

Van Dijk's situation is complicated by a number of factors: his age, a potentially diminished role over the tenure of a new contract and the fact the Reds are not guided by sentiment or even worth right now.

They want the Netherlands international to stay, but the length of deal and money on offer are very much guided by data, including long-term projections on form, fitness and value, and these type of renewals for players over the age of 30 tend to be approached quite dispassionately.

Liverpool are optimistic Van Dijk will extend his stay even if nothing is agreed yet. And it's important to note that, as with Mohamed Salah, the club always anticipated negotiations would take this long. There has been no impasse, and no-one at Anfield expected a resolution last year or during the winter window.

Van Dijk must also consider what next season brings, especially if Liverpool add another centre-back this summer, as anticipated. He will be considering his next move in light of the 2026 World Cup.

Van Dijk and Salah are Being Eyed by Al-Hilal

Saudi champions monitoring situation on Merseyside

It is true that Al-Hilal have Van Dijk on their radar alongside Salah. The Saudi champions are intent on making some marquee signings ahead of the Club World Cup this summer, after the Saudi Arabia Football Federation informed FIFA it will take up the so-called 'exceptional window' allowing clubs to add players between June 1-10 ahead of the 32-team tournament.

Hilal's top priority is a right-sided attacker. It is common for Saudi deal-makers to send 'blind' offers, which are usually non-binding and a way of turning players' heads. But Van Dijk has not engaged with Hilal yet, and may not at all if he ends up extending his contract at Liverpool.

Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo knows now is the wrong time to push the defender for an answer since he is entirely focused on the Carabao Cup Final.

There is nothing in a widely-reported meeting between Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Van Dijk following Liverpool's Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain. It was not planned at all. Al-Khelaifi simply embraced Van Dijk before the pair expressed mutual respect. The Ligue 1 table-toppers' sporting director Luis Campos then joined for a brief chat.

PSG are building a youth-led project and moving away from signing older stars on big money. Although there may be some exceptions to this model, Van Dijk has not been offered anything to date from the French champions, and the chance meeting was certainly not to discuss a move to the Parc de Princes.

Both Van Dijk and Al-Khelaifi would hardly use the Anfield tunnel to hold that type of conversation even if there was substance to the links. Whether Van Dijk stays or goes, Liverpool will be first to know.

