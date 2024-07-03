Highlights Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis face off at UFC 305 pre-fight press conference, tensions rise.

Du Plessis brings up dog controversy during face-off, Adesanya accuses him of discrediting him as African champion.

UFC 305 set for August 17th in Perth, Australia.

The highly anticipated match-up between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis is finally booked but it looks quite a bit different than it did when it was initially discussed. At the time Adesanya was the middleweight champion at the height of his career and popularity. Now it's du Plessis holding the strap and Adesanya is the challenger coming off a long hiatus.

The pair met at the UFC 305 pre-fight press conference in Australia on Tuesday for some pre-fight trash talk and an official face-off and things got heated.

Dricus du Plessis Brought up Dog Controversy in Israel Adesanya Face-Off

Israel Adesanya told Dricus du Plessis not to kiss him.

After the face-off, Du Plessis revealed what the former champion said in their face-off. “I think he said, ‘Don’t kiss me,'” Du Plessis told Submission Radio. “As far as I know. He said, ‘Don’t go kissing me now.’ I said, ‘I’m no dog, so I won’t.’ I don’t know what he was saying. I wasn’t really focused on what he was saying. I didn’t say anything. You know, I’m not here to say anything to him. The date is set. There’s no need to be saying anything.” Du Plessis was referencing a controversial video of Adesanya fondling his dog which later led to a widespread rumor of alleged inappropriate actions with dogs. This is all, of course, completely alleged and mostly just fodder for trash talk.

Israel Adesanya Accused Dricus du Plessis of Discrediting Him as African Champion

Dricus Du Plessis says he was just stating the facts.

One of the bigger storylines heading into this belt is Du Plessis calling himself the "real" African UFC champion due to being born, raised and fighting out of South Africa. He has for a long time discredited Adesanya as really African due to living and training out of New Zealand, and not Africa. This was, of course, brought up during the press conference.

“We’ve had history over the years,” Adesanya said during the press conference. “It’s almost like destiny because we met in Thailand, Tiger Muay Thai back in the day. Had a little play around, and funny enough, here we are again. It’s like full circle, back where it all started for me. Again, he tried to discredit the three kings and say that he’s the real true African champion."

He continued, “And I was just, like, it’s a weird mindset, bro. Like he came in the UFC, I knew who he was a little bit, but I didn’t go, ‘Oh, who the f*ck is this fake dude coming in?’ I just said, ‘Cool, he’s another African in the UFC.’ But then him discrediting me, Francis Ngannou, and Kamaru Usman, that ticked me off a little bit. So that’s what started this. But again, I’ll finish it.”

Du Plessis responded to Adesanya, denying he ever discredited anyone, but just stated the facts. “Where do I reside? What’s my postal code? Where do I train? Where do I live? Where was I born? In South Africa," Du Plessis said. "Still there, still training. I won this belt from South Africa, I didn’t travel anywhere else. That was the only thing that I stated. So I never discredited anybody, but quite frankly, I don’t really care about how it rubbed him the wrong way. I don’t care.”UFC 305 takes place on the 17th of August in Perth, Australia.