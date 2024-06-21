Highlights Kevin Durant is a top 20 player of all-time due to his unique skills and scoring ability.

Kevin Durant is one of the most talented players to ever enter the NBA. Durant has faced a lot of scrutiny during his playing days; some of it deserved, some of it questionable. The fact of the matter is that his all-time status is undeniable nonetheless.

If one were to assemble a list of the greatest players to ever play basketball, Durant would likely find himself in the top twenty at worst. That, in itself, might be a touch modest for the man lovingly referred to as The Slim Reaper.

Durant is one of the most unique players to ever pick up a basketball. His incredible size and length coupled with his guard-like skill set felt like something out of a video game where one creates a custom character build with the intent of dominating everyone around him. He is often brought up in conversations about the greatest scorers to ever play the game.

Surely, a player that unique and that dominant had to be a once-in-a-generation prospect that was fought over like the last piece of pizza at the dinner table. Surely, that kind of player was the number one pick in his draft class. Surely, one has not met the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 2007 NBA Draft saw the Trail Blazers have the opportunity to have their pick of the litter. They had the number one overall pick in the draft. In the Blazers' defense, there was another prospect whom everyone loved that year: Greg Oden.

For those who recognized the name, the word 'yikes' likely followed. For those that do not, get ready to learn about how Oden cost the Blazers an opportunity to draft an all-time great.

Oden's Claim On The Top Spot

Scouts were sure that he would be the next great big man

This is a story about how the Blazers missed out, but it is not like they are the only ones who held Oden in such high regard. They just happened to be the unfortunate recipients of this all-time blunder. A lot of teams in their shoes would likely have made the same mistake that they did. Regardless, it was still exactly that: a mistake.

Greg Oden's College Stats PPG 15.7 RPG 9.6 FG% 61.6 BPG 3.3

To some, Oden was supposed to be the next big thing at the center position. There are draft comparisons out there from back in 2007 that liken him to the company of David Robinson and even Bill Russell. Teams were so enamored with the idea of the next member in the great lineage of centers that the very obvious unicorn that stood behind him was becoming overshadowed.

Oden's physical tools and the advanced body of someone his age were major talking points of the appeal for teams looking at him. The irony of that for anyone who knows what happened thereafter is not lost.

Durant's College Stats PPG 25.8 RPG 11.1 FG% 47.3 3P% 40.4 SPG 1.9 BPG 1.9

Durant, meanwhile, had a wildly impressive season scoring the ball at Texas. He displayed plenty of talent in that regard to go with his rebounding and defensive upside, which would also wow scouts. The prevailing thought was that in almost any other draft class, Durant would have been the consensus number-one pick. Little did they know that should have been the case here too.

Oden's NBA career

It was one bad break after another for Oden

The part of this story that truly sucks to talk about is the unfortunate series of events that happened to Oden. He did indeed get drafted by the Blazers first overall in the NBA Draft. Durant went second overall to the Seattle Supersonics (who would soon become the Oklahoma City Thunder).

Oden then turns into one of the biggest busts in NBA history. The label does come with a bit of an asterisk. A lot of the great busts in the NBA simply could not cut it at that level. That was true of Oden as well, but for different reasons.

Oden's Career Stats in the NBA PPG 8.0 RPG 6.2 BPG 1.2 FG% 57.4 GP 105

Oden barely played more than a hundred games in his NBA career due to injuries. Oden missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury. His knees would eventually be the reason his time in the NBA never amounted to anything. Oden's career was pretty much over before he really even got the proper chance to get out of the gates.

He was only an active player on the Blazers for two seasons, neither of which were close to being a full season of action. 2009 marked the beginning of the end for Oden.

He fractured a patella in his left knee. This would be the last time he donned a Blazers jersey in his NBA career. He would get one more season in the league as a member of the bench for the Miami Heat in the big three era. Unfortunately, that was the extent of Oden's playing career in the NBA.

What Could Have Been

Blazers fans cannot be happy with the kind of player that just barely missed their team's grasp

The pill that cannot be easy to swallow for Blazers fans is how great Durant was from the jump and how much he could have truly elevated the Blazers.

Durant's 2009-10 Season PPG 30.1 RPG 7.6 APG 2.8 FG% 47.6 3P% 36.5

The same season that Oden had played his last game for the Blazers, Durant had already blossomed into a superstar. He was an All-Star, All-NBA First Team member, scoring champion, and finished second in the MVP race that year.

The part that makes it even worse for the Blazers would be the fact that they were otherwise building a good team in Portland. The 2009–10 Blazers were a 50-win team. It is more than fair to wonder how much better they would have been with Durant in the fold.

This has to be one of the stories that wakes Blazers fans up, covered in cold sweat, during the middle of the night every now and again. The unfortunate tale of how Oden's career was cut brutally short is intertwined with the story of them missing out on an all-time great player. If it's any consolation, Durant could have just spurned them the same way he did the Thunder, in the long run.

