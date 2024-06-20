Highlights The 2013 NBA Draft had infamously bad picks, like Anthony Bennett, raising concerns about a lack of star power.

By now, most people will know of the lukewarm opinion surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft class. This year's NBA Draft will take place in less than a week, on June 26th. The prospects in this class are not projected to be the game-changers that some other years have brought to the NBA.

Many comparisons are being drawn to the infamous 2013 NBA Draft. Whether those comparisons are fair or unfair is left to interpretation. However, that is the general perception around the rookies this season.

This feels like as good of a time as any to revisit the 2013 class. The class is full of busts, bad lottery picks, and some overall misfires by the NBA franchises selecting near the top of the draft.

However, there were a few really solid players to come out of the class as well. The draft produced a handful of great role players, quality starters, and even short-lived stars.

On top of that, for all the talk about how poor this class was, and that is true, it is certainly not without a couple of names who are surefire Hall of Fame players. Amid what is largely considered to be one of the worst drafts in NBA history for some, two players absolutely tower above the rest of the pack, carrying the torch for what is an otherwise weak year.

The Infamy Of The 2013 NBA Draft

Some picks look awful in hindsight

The biggest parallel that can likely be drawn between the 2024 and 2013 draft is the uncertainty near the top of the draft. Neither draft had a consensus number one overall pick. In 2013, that led to arguably the biggest bust in NBA history.

Anthony Bennett: Career Stats PPG 4.4 RPG 3.1 APG 0.5 FG% 39.2 3P% 26.1

Even without a consensus top pick, the Cleveland Cavaliers still managed to stun the NBA world when they selected Anthony Bennett as the number one overall pick. Bennett was projected to be a lottery pick for some, but this still felt like a reach despite no one being a clear-cut favorite to go first.

The masses were right to be stunned, and this one went as poorly as it could have. From the get-go, it was clear that Bennett was outmatched at the NBA level.

Bennett lasted one season with the Cavaliers before being included in the trade that brought Kevin Love to Cleveland. He did not last long with the Minnesota Timberwolves either. In four seasons in the NBA, Bennett had four different teams before the league finally gave up on him.

The torch-bearer for an otherwise lackluster lottery was Victor Oladipo. He is the only player in the top fourteen to have been selected to the All-Star game. Oladipo was a rising star once he found his footing in the league with the Indiana Pacers. However, injuries cut short what was an otherwise promising career trajectory for him.

The Good, Not Great

There are a handful of good role players and starters in this class

For all the talk about how horrible this class is, the real issue is the lack of star power in it. While the class did come up incredibly short in that regard, it did produce a good handful of players who stuck around in the league for a while.

Some of the notable names who have lasted in the league for at least ten seasons include Oladipo, Cody Zeller, Otto Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, CJ McCollum, Steven Adams, Kelly Olynyk, Dennis Schröder, Tim Hardaway Jr., and two others who will be named later.

A lot of those players are not era-defining stars, but that list does include guys who were productive role players, good starters, and NBA champions. The most noteworthy listed name of the group of players there would surely be McCollum.

CJ McCollum: Career Stats Category Trail Blazers Pelicans PPG 19.0 21.1 APG 3.4 5.3 FG% 45.3 45.4 3P% 39.6 40.7

McCollum broke out with the Portland Trail Blazers in his third season, winning the Most Improved Player award in the 2015-16 season. He would serve as a quality running mate for Damian Lillard on a team that made a run to the Western Conference Finals at their peak.

He was eventually traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he remains a productive player as their starting point guard, averaging over 20 points per game. Despite Oladipo's peak as a player, McCollum would likely get the nod as the third-best player of the Draft Class thanks in part to his longevity and sustained productivity.

This class is largely held up by two players

All things considered, this class did produce two heavy hitters: Rudy Gobert and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Gobert and Antetokounmpo: Career Stats and Accolades Category Gobert Antetokounmpo PPG 12.7 23.4 RPG 11.8 9.8 APG 1.3 4.9 FG% 66.1 54.5 SPG 0.7 1.1 BPG 2.1 1.2 All-Star Selections 3 8 All-NBA Selections 4 8 MVPs 0 2 DPOYs 4 1 NBA Titles 0 1 Finals MVPs 0 1

A lot of people do not like Gobert for one reason or another. However, at this point in his career, he is surely a pretty easy inclusion into the Hall of Fame. He is tied for the most Defensive Player of the Year awards with four. The two players he is tied with are both already enshrined in the hall.

Antetokounmpo turned out to be not only the best player in the class by a mile, but he also developed into an all-time great. It took him a few seasons to truly ascend to superstar status, but once he did, there was no looking back.

Antetokounmpo developed into one of the best players of his generation, winning multiple MVP trophies and winning a championship in the 2021 season. He also had one of the best Finals MVP performances that one will ever come across in a given lifetime.

With the comparisons being drawn between the 2013 and 2024 draft classes, the key takeaway should be this: even a class considered to be weak can still produce quality players and even hall-of-fame talents. Sometimes, teams will just have to look harder to find those players, as evidenced by Antetokounmpo being selected 15th and Gobert getting picked 27th.

However, those players are out there, waiting for the right team and situation to truly flourish.

