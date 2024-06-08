Highlights Role players contribute significantly to a team's success, despite not dominating the stat sheet.

Aaron Gordon has seamlessly integrated with the Denver Nuggets, proving to be an essential asset.

Gordon's efficiency and versatility alongside Jokic make him an essential part of the team's success.

Although the success of a team is often based on the play of its leader or star players, it would be wise to consider the impact of role players.

Players who usually fail to dominate the stat sheet but can impact the game in significant ways. And while said role players may not command a hefty contract, they are often invaluable to a team.

One such example is Denver Nuggets forward, Aaron Gordon . Traded by the Orlando Magic in March 2021 for a package of Gary Harris , RJ Hampton, and a 2025 first-round pick, Gordon has since established himself as one of the more important players for the eventual champions and a perfect running mate for a future Hall-of-Famer.

A Rough Start

It took time, but Gordon proved he was here to stay

Drafted fourth overall by the Magic in 2014, Gordon entered the league with an exceptional amount of potential. A freshman from the University of Arizona, Gordon exploded into the spotlight due to his versatility and overwhelming athleticism.

But things did not go as well as he hoped in his rookie year. Only starting eight games, Gordon finished his rookie year averaging 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Gordon played consistently well. And he earned a spot in the Dunk Contest that led to arguably one of the greatest contests in NBA history when he went toe-to-toe with then Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine in 2016.

However, he was raw. While there were signs of Gordon reaching his potential early, it wasn't until his third year that Gordon earned a role as a primary starter and saw a significant jump in his stats.

Aaron Gordon's Improvement Through Three Years Category Rookie Year. Third Year PPG 5.2 12.7 RPG 3.6 5.1 MPG 17.0 28.7 FGA per Game 4.4 10.8

But it wasn't enough. Two consecutive losing seasons with one failing to result in a playoff appearance meant it was time for a change within the organization. And thus, a trade was made that sent Gordon to the Nuggets.

New Team, New Me

Gordon thrived with his new team and role

After losing versatile forward Jerami Grant to free agency, the Nuggets needed another proven option to take his place. Considering Grant's 11.6 PPG in the playoffs during his lone season with the Nuggets, it would be a tall task. After all, Grant would go on to finish second in Most Improved Player voting, behind New York Knicks forward Julius Randle .

So, enter Gordon. Arguably an upgrade over Grant, Gordon averaged 14.4 PPG during his last full season with the Magic and finished with the 17th most triple-doubles of the season. By all accounts, he was an upgrade.

Aaron Gordon Offensive Stats By Team Category ORL DEN PPG 12.9 14.5 RPG 6.4 6.1 FG% 44.7% 54.2% % of FG Ast'd 2p 49.5% 62.8%

But his efficiency is what has impressed me the most since going to Denver. Playing alongside multi-MVP winner Nikola Jokic has allowed Gordon to flourish when playing off-ball.

Gordon has established himself as a threat to cut on the baseline and receive lob passes from Jokic on a consistent basis. He has fit seamlessly with his new team and has emerged as one of the more efficient players on the offensive end of the court during the postseason. So efficient, that he ranks 16th all-time in offensive efficiency in the playoffs.

While Grant played well during his season in Denver, Gordon is a much better fit. He is a better rebounder and his athleticism allows him to run the floor and provide help to Jokic when needed,

Gordon isn't asked to do much, he has Jokic and a slew of guards to carry most of the load. But he steps up when needed. look no further than the opening round of the 2024 Playoffs where he averaged 13.8 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 4.6 APG.

The return for both the Nuggets and Magic appears to be one-sided as Gordon has proved to be more valuable for his new team compared to the pieces the Magic acquired in the trade. Harris is the only player that has returned positive results for the Magic, averaging 9 PPG during his four years in Orlando.

Gordon has thrived and was a key piece in not only the Nuggets' championship run but for the 2024 season as well.