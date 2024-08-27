Key Takeaways Ujiri's impact on the Raptors was evident post-Bargnani trade, shaping the Raptors' successful era.

Bargnani's Knicks stint was underwhelming: poor play, injuries, and missed playoffs.

The Bargnani-Knicks trade set the Raptors up for a prosperous spell, culminating in the Kawhi Leonard deal.

Masai Ujiri joined the Toronto Raptors in 2013 and immediately made an impact. In fact, he changed the trajectory of the franchise right from the get-go.

The Raptors were 34-48 in the 2012-13 season. They were treading water as a non-playoff team, having missed the postseason for five straight years. The team needed change.

One of the biggest problems that the team was facing surrounded the question of what to do with Andrea Bargnani. He was the Raptors' first overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft and had largely failed to live up to those expectations.

At the time, Bargnani's contract was also seen as quite large and a negative with regard to his trade value, should the team choose to take that route. However, that did not stop Ujiri.

In spite of the circumstances, he found a trade partner for Bargnani. The New York Knicks wanted to add help beside Carmelo Anthony at the time and were ready to offer a surprisingly good trade to do so.

Andrea Bargnani to the Knicks – Trade Details Raptors Receive Knicks Receive Marcus Camby Andrea Bargnani Steve Novak Quentin Richardson 2016 First-Round Pick 2014 Second-Round Pick 2017 Second-Round Pick

Bargnani was coming off an injury-riddled 2012-13 campaign in which he only played 35 games. He posted uninspiring averages of 12.7 points per game at 39.9 percent from the field.

The domino effect of the Bargnani trade led to so much prosperity for the Raptors that it easily remains one of the best deals in franchise history to this date.

The Raptors Flourished Post-Bargnani Trade

The lasting effects of this trade set up the Raptors for their most successful period ever

The players that the Raptors received in the Bargnani trade are not all too important here. Marcus Camby and Quentin Richardson never played for the team following the trade.

Steve Novak did see some action in the 2013-14 campaign, coming off the bench. However, that was the only year he spent with the Raptors.

The important thing to keep an eye on with this deal is the first round pick for the 2016 NBA Draft. That will become relevant later.

Before that is addressed, it is necessary to look at what happened in the 2013-14 season. To the surprise of many, the Raptors started winning.

Another key part of this story is, while the Raptors were shedding weight from the previous regime, they made another trade. Rudy Gay was acquired in the previous season from the Memphis Grizzlies .

After playing 18 games with the team in 2013-14, Gay was traded to the Sacramento Kings . Coupled with the Bargnani trade, this opened up the door for two new faces to take over the team: Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan .

Lowry and DeRozan – 2013-14 Stats Category Lowry DeRozan PPG 17.9 22.7 RPG 4.7 4.3 APG 7.4 4.0 FG% 42.3 42.9 TS% 56.7 53.2 WS 11.7 8.8

The Raptors won 48 games in the 2013-14 season, good enough to secure the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference. From here, the Raptors would become a perennial playoff team.

The 2016 NBA Playoffs featured the Raptors appearing in the Eastern Conference Finals. They lost the series 4-2 to the Cleveland Cavaliers , but it felt like an encouraging moment for the franchise.

LeBron James even took notice of the crowd in the on-court interview following the Game 6 win.

When the 2016 NBA Draft came around, that first round pick they received from the Knicks held some serious value. It turned into the 9th overall pick, which was used to select Jakob Poeltl .

Fast-forward to the 2018 offseason and the ripple effect of the Bargnani trade would help set up the biggest deal in franchise history.

With Bargnani (and Gay) out of the way, DeRozan blossomed into a star. The 2016 pick from the Knicks turned into a promising young player in Poeltl. Those were two of the three pieces used in the trade that brought Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors.

In a way, Bargnani helped set the Raptors up for their first championship in franchise history. His departure from the team coupled with the return package set up the perfect storm for the Raptors to secure the greatest one-year rental in NBA history.

Bargnani Struggles With The Knicks

The Knicks underperformed and underwhelmed after the trade

© Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Bargnani only spent two seasons with the Knicks. Both of those seasons resulted in the team missing the playoffs. Worse than that, Bargnani could not manage to stay on the court.

Andrea Bargnani – Stats with the Knicks Category 2013-14 2014-15 PPG 13.3 14.8 RPG 5.3 4.4 FG% 44.2 45.4 3P% 27.8 36.6 GP 42 29

Bargnani was not the co-star that the team needed for Anthony. The Knicks went 37-45 in the 2013-14 season. They followed that up by going 17-65 in 2014-15. That was it for Bargnani's time with the Knicks.

As mentioned, the team remained bad enough for the Raptors to really reap the rewards of their poor play in 2016. This trade was questionable when it went down and only became worse as time passed.

The Raptors Won This Trade By A Mile

Bargnani to the Knicks turned into one of the most lopsided trades in recent memory

When considering the trajectory of both teams after the Bargnani trade, this was an absolute slam dunk for the Raptors. They undoubtedly won this trade.

The Raptors enjoyed trip after trip to the postseason once they embarked on the Lowry and DeRozan era. When that team did not get over the hump, Ujiri found a way to seize an opportunity to do so. He did that, in large part, thanks to the fallout of the Bargnani deal.

Kawhi Leonard – 2018-19 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 26.6 30.5 RPG 7.3 9.1 SPG 1.8 1.7 FG% 49.6 49.0 TS% 60.6 61.9 WS 9.5 5.0 WS/48 .224 .254

Everyone knows the type of role Leonard played for the Raptors in 2019. His impact on that championship remains one of the biggest reasons he is often viewed as one of the greatest players in franchise history, despite only spending one year with the organization.

In a weird way, the Raptors and their fans owe a lot of thanks to Bargnani for the way that was all allowed to happen. While the Italian big man failed to be an impactful player on the court for the Raptors, he managed to contribute to team history in his own unique way.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.