Highlights The Phoenix Suns sought to create a "Big Three" with Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker, but the fit was poor.

Injuries, lack of playmaking, and depth issues marred the Suns' 2023-24 season.

The Wizards capitalized on the Suns' desperation and have so far won the trade.

The Phoenix Suns fell into the same trap that the Brooklyn Nets fell into: good was not good enough. The team already had a talented star duo in place with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. They wanted more.

It's hard to fault a team for wanting to maximize a championship window when the opportunity presents itself. However, it's a lot easier to do so when the team completely misses on the trade and makes one puzzling roster decision after another.

After being knocked out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the eventuall champion Denver Nuggets, the Suns were aiming to strike while the iron was hot. Sure, Durant and Booker were great as a duo, but why stop there?

After initially looking to release Chris Paul from the roster, the Suns found what they believed to be a better solution to upgrade their team: trade him. The Washington Wizards were looking to offload Bradley Beal and begin a rebuild. The trouble with trading Beal was the no-trade clause that he possessed. For Beal though, why not take a crack at a championship in Phoenix?

The two sides struck a deal that would technically involve the Indiana Pacers as well when Washington made the move to trade up in that year's NBA Draft.

Bradley Beal Trade: Details For Every Team Involved Phoenix Suns received Washington Wizards received Indiana Pacers received Bradley Beal Chris Paul Jarace Walker (8th overall, via Wizards) Jordan Goodwin Landry Shamet Future second-round pick (via Wizards) Isaiah Todd Bilal Coulibaly (7th overall, via Pacers) Future second-round pick (via Suns) 2024 first-round pick swap (via Suns) 2024 second-round pick (via Suns) 2025 second-round pick (via Suns) 2026 first-round pick swap (via Suns) 2026 second-round pick (via Suns) 2027 second-round pick (via Suns) 2028 first-round pick swap (via Suns) 2028 second-round pick (via Suns) 2030 first-round pick swap (via Suns) 2030 second-round pick (via Suns)

The Suns thought the move for Beal would secure a superteam and put them closer to an NBA Championship. They were wrong.

The Disaster of the Bradley Beal Trade

Fit, injuries, and roster depth all contributed to an underwhelming 2024 campaign for the Suns

While it is always admirable when organizations don't get complacent and work hard towards improving their teams in an effort to win a title, the Suns are a perfect example of that aggressiveness backfiring. This one did not end up going in the Suns' favor.

Assembling a Big Three has been a popular form of roster construction in recent years given some of the success that has been had with those units over the last decade and a half. While it is certainly possible for that formula to win a title, it's a lot harder to do so when the fit between the players is an awkward one.

Durant got to witness his dynamic duo with Irving turn into a terrific trio when the team acquired James Harden. This felt eerily similar to that situation. For the Nets, they found a way to make the pieces fit thanks to the playmaking abilities of Harden. It helped that offense hum and the lack of depth on the roster felt like an afterthought.

Durant, Harden, and Irving never won a title, but the circumstances that led to that were shrouded in some bad luck and poor timing. That hasn't felt like the issue in Phoenix.

Phoenix's Big Three — 2023–24 Stats Category Kevin Durant Devin Booker Bradley Beal PPG 27.1 27.1 18.2 RPG 6.6 4.5 4.4 APG 5.0 6.9 5.0 FG% 52.3% 49.2% 51.3% 3P% 41.3% 36.4% 43.0% Games Played 75 68 53

One similarity that the Suns and Nets share is injury problems. While Durant and Booker managed to play a substantial number of games this season, Beal missed more than his fair share of time throughout the season.

The bigger problem is, even with all three available, the results weren't earth-shattering. None of the three excelled as playmakers, leaving their offense as good (10th-ranked offensive rating in the regular season), but not elite. Without an elite offense, similar to the Nets, it was hard to hide the other problems with the team.

Booker and Beal overlapped far too much in terms of their skill sets. They weren't really complimenting each other's games on the court. Without the trio helping mask the roster's depth-related issues, Phoenix ended up getting trounced by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a four-game sweep during the first round of this year's playoffs.

With the overwhelming financial commitment that the Suns put into this trio, they are over the second apron as a part of the new CBA. This leaves them with very limited options to improve the roster moving forward.

The Wizards Start Their Rebuild

Washington committed themselves to bottoming out

The Wizards were not done wheeling and dealing after this one. They would quickly move on from Paul, sending him to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for a young player with upside, Jordan Poole.

Jordan Poole's First Season With Washington PPG 17.4 APG 4.4 FG% 41.3 3P% 32.6

Poole was an underwhelming acquisition for the Wizards. The hope was that Poole could have a breakout campaign given the opportunity to run his own offense. His averages actually went down from what they were in Golden State.

Bilal Coulibaly, who the team was able to trade up for thanks to this trade, had a promising rookie season though. The numbers don't pop off the charts, but Coulibaly showed plenty of promise on the defensive end. His contributions offensively were enough to make one believe he could eventually be a good player on that end as well.

The Wizards walked away with a lot of control over the Suns' future draft capital. While it wasn't the perfect return for a star player, given the circumstances of Beal's no-trade clause, they made the most of the situation.

Hindsight Favors The Wizards

Washington, technically, walked away as winners here

The Pacers' involvement in this deal is too miniscule to talk about. This one is between the Suns and the Wizards. While neither team came away from this trade looking like roses, it did serve the Wizards a lot better than it did the Suns.

Phoenix Suns — Projected Cap Figures Kevin Durant $51.2 million Bradley Beal $50.2 million Devin Booker $49.4 million

Phoenix has tied its fortunes to the middling future that it has with its core group. It is hard to envision that team breaking through in a loaded Western Conference, barring a miracle.

Washington has given itself a chance to rebuild and the flexibility to take advantage of a poor year from the Suns with the swap rights they will have moving forward. It may not be the best return ever seen for trading a star player, but relative to the other side of this trade, they stand to gain more from this deal.

It may feel crazy to say, but the Wizards, technically, feel like the winners in this deal.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com. Contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac.