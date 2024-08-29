Key Takeaways The Knicks made a blockbuster trade for Carmelo Anthony in 2011 despite losing some promising young talents.

The Knicks experienced modest success with Anthony, reaching the second round in 2012-13, but struggled post-2013.

The Nuggets acquired key pieces post-Carmelo Anthony trade & eventually got Jamal Murray, helping them win an NBA championship.

The Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes was on in 2011. Anthony's rookie extension was running its course with the Denver Nuggets and every indicator was pointing to him being in need of a new home.

With the danger of Anthony leaving Denver for nothing looming, the Nuggets decided it was best to work together with Anthony to find him a new home. Chad Ford and Marc Stein of ESPN reported in 2011 the choice of teams that Anthony had given to the Nuggets.

"Carmelo Anthony's wish list starts with the New York Knicks, but that's not the only trade destination he's targeting. ... The Chicago Bulls are a firm 1A on his list. Sources say that the message from Anthony's camp to the Nuggets has stayed consistent: New York and Chicago are the preferred landing spots, with New Jersey and Houston also still in the conversation." -Ford and Stein

A sour spot for a lot of New York Knicks fans over the years has been question marks about why the team gave up so much to acquire him when they could have signed him in the 2011 offseason.

The Knicks could have afforded Anthony with the cap space they were projected to have, plus his desire to be there was clearly evident. However, there was no guarantee that Anthony to the Knicks was a done deal if it got to that point in the process.

With that in mind, the Knicks decided to act. They sent a blockbuster package to the Nuggets to ensure that they got their guy.

Anthony to the Knicks – Trade Details Knicks Receive Nuggets Receive Carmelo Anthony Wilson Chandler Raymond Felton Timofey Mozgov Danilo Gallinari 2012 second-round pick Chauncey Billups 2013 second-round pick Shelden Williams 2014 first-round pick Anthony Carter 2016 pick swap Renaldo Balkman $3 million cash

The Knicks had their new superstar to build the franchise around. However, Anthony's time in New York would not prove to be as prosperous as the Knicks higher-ups likely would have hoped for when they acquired him.

The Success Was Short-Lived For The Knicks

The Knicks showed promise before plummeting down to earth

Before trading for Anthony, the Knicks featured a promising young core surrounding Amar'e Stoudemire. Wilson Chandler and Danilo Gallinari were both well-regarded young talents.

Raymond Felton was also having a strong season as the starting point guard for the Knicks. There is no doubt that the team surrendered a lot to acquire the services of Anthony.

New York's Moving Pieces – 2010-11 Stats with the Knicks Category Felton Gallinari Chandler PPG 17.1 15.9 16.4 RPG 2.9 4.8 5.9 APG 9.0 1.7 1.7 FG% 42.3 41.5 46.1 TS% 52.4 60.0 54.8 WS 4.0 4.9 3.4

One may argue that whenever the opportunity to trade for a superstar of Anthony's caliber arises, it has to be taken. However, a lot of the pieces that made the Knicks a good team that year departed as a part of the trade.

New York finished the 2010-11 season with a record of 42-40, qualifying for the NBA Playoffs . They were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics .

However, no one was expecting the Knicks to piece things together immediately. They needed time to build around the duo of Anthony and Stoudemire.

They were afforded a bit of extra time due to the NBA lockout during the 2011 offseason. When the 2011-12 season finally tipped off, the Knicks slightly improved on their finish from the previous year.

The team went 36-30 in the shortened season. However, they were once again bounced in the first round of the playoffs, this time by the Miami Heat .

The 2012-13 season was by far the most successful that the team had during Anthony's run in New York. The team's impressive 54-28 record had a lot to do with the emergence of Jeremy Lin .

However, playoff success would yet again elude the Knicks. They made it to the second round this time before getting eliminated by the Indiana Pacers .

That was the peak of Anthony's time with the Knicks. They would never make the postseason with him on the roster after that.

The Nuggets Make The Best Of The Situation

Denver found a way to prosper in the long term

It is never easy having to part ways with a superstar. Often times, the team trading away the superstar will not receive the kind of value that the player is worth as a part of the return package.

However, the Nuggets are one of those teams that actually did well in trading their franchise star. The pieces that the Nuggets received in this deal served them well in the short term.

The Nuggets remained a competitive team after trading Anthony. They even managed to post a 57-25 record in the 2012-13 season.

That being said, the short term success is not where the real value of this deal lies for the Nuggets. The best part of this trade came in the 2016 offseason.

This deal eventually helped the Nuggets secure Jamal Murray in the 2016 NBA Draft. In a very direct way, the Anthony trade helped the Nuggets secure their one and only NBA championship in franchise history.

Jamal Murray – 2023 Playoff Stats Category Stat PPG 26.1 APG 7.1 FG% 47.3 3P% 39.6 TS% 58.6 WS 3.0

Murray was sensational as the co-star beside the dominant Nikola Jokic in the 2023 playoffs. The pairing that led the Nuggets to the NBA mountaintop may never have existed without this trade back in 2011.

Nuggets Win This Trade

The deal kept getting better and better for Denver

It must have been bad enough for the Knicks when the Nuggets were a comparably good team in the first few years after this trade was made. Murray was the icing on the cake for Denver. They easily won this trade.

Carmelo Anthony – Stats with the Knicks Category Stat PPG 24.7 RPG 6.3 FG% 45.9 3P% 31.1 TS% 54.5 WS 43.6

Anthony was productive as an individual with the Knicks, there is no doubt about that. He even stuck around for the bad years when another superstar may have bolted in search of greener pastures.

However, the lack of green pastures in New York is where the problem lies. The Knicks only got three winning seasons out of teams that Melo was a part of. The playoff success was next to non-existent during those years.

Trading for a player of Anthony's caliber was a risk worth taking for New York. The risk just did not pay off.

