For a player talented enough to earn a prestigious nickname like The Point God, Chris Paul is a man who has been on the move a fair bit during his NBA career.

The first major move of Paul's career was back in 2011. Paul was traded from the New Orleans Hornets (now the New Orleans Pelicans ) to the L.A. Clippers . It was not the Los Angeles team that Paul originally thought he would end up with, but his new home still provided some of the most memorable years of his legendary career.

The next team that Paul would join was the Houston Rockets . Technically speaking, this was the second time that Paul was traded. The Point God joined the Rockets as a free agent, but it was a sign-and-trade that sealed the deal in their union.

The duo of Paul and James Harden showed a lot of promise. Many still believe that the Rockets were a healthy hamstring (for Paul) away from winning an NBA championship. However, that will remain in the what-ifs category of NBA history.

When the Rockets failed to get over the hump and Paul seemingly started to show signs of decline, Houston was ready to offload him. They traded a package built around Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder , in exchange for Russell Westbrook .

One would imagine that a team like the Thunder, who had every intention of rebuilding at the time, would have liked to reroute Paul elsewhere. However, he wound up playing the full 2019-20 season for them. It ended up being a blessing in disguise.

Paul rebuilt his trade value after leading the Thunder to a 44-28 record. He was named an All-Star and All-NBA Second Team member. When the 2020 offseason came around, it was time for Paul to find yet another new home in the NBA.

Paul to the Suns – Trade Details Suns Receive Thunder Receive Chris Paul Kelly Oubre Jr. Ricky Rubio Ty Jerome Abdel Nader Jalen Lecque 2022 First-Round Pick

The Phoenix Suns , somewhat similar to the Clippers previously, were looking to reestablish themselves as a reputable NBA franchise. Paul was correctly identified as the man to help get that job done.

The Suns Rise In Phoenix

Paul's arrival immediately yielded strong results for the team

Prior to Paul's arrival in Phoenix, the last time that the Suns qualified for the NBA Playoffs was the 2009-10 season. Steve Nash was still wearing a Suns jersey at the time. The Suns had missed the playoffs for ten straight seasons.

In the 2020-21 season, the Suns not only made the playoffs, but they qualified as the 2nd seed in the Western Conference. Paul brought to Phoenix the same kind of stability and winning culture that he had done at every stop of his career.

Chris Paul – 2020-21 Stats Category Stat PPG 16.4 APG 8.9 SPG 1.4 FG% 49.9 3P% 39.5 TS% 59.9 WS 6.5 WS/48 .201

Paul had another All-Star campaign with the Suns. He was also selected to the All-NBA Second Team, much like he was with the Thunder. Paul even received some buzz in the media about potentially being an MVP candidate.

The MVP never came. Paul finished 5th on the ballot for the award. However, what would soon follow in Phoenix was a great deal of playoff success.

The Suns knocked off the defending champion L.A. Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. They followed that up by sweeping the Denver Nuggets in the second round and beating Paul's old team, the Clippers, in the Western Conference Finals.

There would be no championship for the Suns. They lost the NBA Finals 4-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks . However, Paul and the Suns were determined to have their moment. Paul said this following statement about playing on the biggest stage in basketball.

"Now that I've got a taste of what that experience is like, I'm sort of addicted." -Paul

This is an addiction story that had a quick rehab process. The Suns never made it back to the NBA Finals with Paul. They were upset in the 2022 playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks .

Despite adding Kevin Durant in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 season, the Suns were eliminated in the second round for the second year in a row. That was Paul's last year in Phoenix.

He was traded during the 2023 offseason in the deal that sent Bradley Beal to the Suns.

The Thunder Start Their Rebuild

Trading Paul allowed Oklahoma City to bottom out

The Thunder overachieved in the 2019-20 season with Paul on the roster. After they traded him away, they had no such problems in the 2020-21 campaign.

A lot of the major pieces acquired in the Paul trade did not even gear up in a Thunder jersey the following season. Ricky Rubio was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves . Kelly Oubre Jr. was sent to the Golden State Warriors .

Oubre to the Warriors – Trade Details Thunder Receive Warriors Receive Protected 2021 First-Round Pick Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Thunder went 22-50 in 2020-21. They followed that up with a 24-58 season in 2021-22. By the 2022-23 season, the team was already trending upward again. They finished the year 40-42 and had a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament .

After securing the top spot in the Western Conference during the 2023-24 campaign, it feels safe to say that the Thunder are right on track, if not ahead of schedule. They look poised to be contenders for the foreseeable future.

This Was A Win-Win Trade

Both teams essentially got what they needed from the Paul trade

Looking back at both sides of this deal, it is tough not to see this one as a win-win for the Suns and Thunder. Both organizations accomplished what they were hoping to do as a result of the Paul trade.

Chris Paul – Stats with the Suns Category Stat PPG 15.1 APG 9.5 SPG 1.6 FG% 48.0 3P% 36.6 TS% 58.0 WS 24.7 WS/48 .190

The Suns were looking to turn their franchise around, and Paul certainly helped them do that. They never won a title with Paul as a member of the team, but they also never missed the playoffs with him either. They have been a perennial playoff team since his first season in Phoenix.

The Thunder also got to enjoy a successful rebuild after they traded Paul. Dealing him to the Suns allowed them to bottom out and add more draft capital in the process.

With both teams poised to be in the title hunt, to some capacity, heading into the start of play in the 2024-25 season, it feels safe to say that this trade worked out for both teams.

