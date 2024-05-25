Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks benefited from Lillard's shooting & Antetokounmpo's driving, establishing a promising duo with potential.

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in a three-team trade back in September 2023. The trade was between the Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Portland Trail Blazers, and saw many big-name players move around in the deal.

The Bucks and Suns tried making this trade to better their chance of contending for a Larry O'Brien trophy, but both teams fizzled out early in this postseason, with both teams losing in the first round. The Bucks paired Lillard with a top-five player in the league Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Suns bolstered their depth.

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers made the trade to finally dive fully into a rebuild.

One season later, the question remains: would each team still make this trade, and who received the most value from the trade?

Trade Rundown

What each team acquired in the trade

The deal involved eight different players and a few NBA Draft picks. Here is what each team acquired:

Bucks received: Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Suns received: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson

Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson Trail Blazers received: Jrue Holiday, DeAndre Ayton, Toumani Camara, the Bucks' unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and pick-swap rights to the Bucks' 2028 and 2030 first-round picks

Almost every player involved in the trade helped their team with impactful play on the court.

Although it hasn't led to any immediate success for any of the teams, each team saw improvement in a certain area of concern.

Would Each Team Still Make This Deal?

Varying degrees of success give us hindsight

Milwaukee Bucks: Yes

For now, the Bucks would still agree to this trade. They had a rocky season with a whole coaching debacle, which led to firing Adrian Griffin in the middle of the season.

They ended up hiring Doc Rivers as their head coach no less than 24 hours after firing Griffin, who wasn't able to steady the course fast enough to prepare the Bucks for the playoffs.

As the Bucks started to get on a roll toward the beginning of the playoffs, Antetokounmpo went down with a calf injury just before the start of the playoffs, missing the entire Bucks' playoff run.

To make matters worse, Lillard got injured with an Achilles strain during their first-round series, leaving the Bucks stranded without either of their superstars.

Although they had a disappointing year, the pairing of Antetokounmpo and Lillard showed a lot of promise. Their games complement each other very well, as Lillard is one of the best shooters in the league and Antetokounmpo is one of the best interior players.

The lethal combo of Antetokounmpo's elite driving abilities, with the option of being able to kick it out to one of the deadliest three-point shooters in the history of the league, makes this trade worth it for the Bucks.

Bucks' superstar duo statistics - 2023-24 season Category Giannis Antetokounmpo Damian Lillard PPG 30.4 24.3 RPG 11.5 4.4 APG 6.5 7.0 FG% 61.1% 42.4% 3P% 27.4% 35.4%

It was the first time in his career that Lillard wasn't the surefire first option, but he proved he still could be when the Bucks were missing Antetokounmpo.

The acquisition of Lillard also opened up the space for Antetokounmpo as he shot the highest FG% of his career.

Portland Trail Blazers: Yes

The Trail Blazers had to part ways with one of, if not, the best players in franchise history by trading Lillard, but it was the correct move considering their history with Lillard as their first option.

They failed to ever put a team good enough to win a title around Lillard, which ultimately led to him asking out the last off-season.

Portland Trail Blazers record and results - Damian Lillard tenure Year Record Result 2012-13 33-49 Missed playoffs 2013-14 54-28 Lost Second-round 2014-15 51-31 Lost First-round 2015-16 44-38 Lost Second-round 2016-17 41-41 Lost First-round 2017-18 49-33 Lost First-round 2018-19 53-29 Lost Western Conference Finals 2019-20 35-39 Lost First-round 2020-21 42-30 Lost First-round 2021-22 27-55 Missed playoffs 2022-23 33-49 Missed playoffs

Whether the Trail Blazers were going to trade Lillard was up in the air for a while, but their intentions were made clear after they drafted Scoot Henderson third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Not long after the Lillard trade, the Trail Blazers were also involved with trading Holiday less than a week later to the Boston Celtics.

Overall, the Trail Blazers received Ayton, Camara, Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick-swaps for Lillard.

Both Williams and Brogdon got hurt during the season, but Ayton had a solid year, especially after the all-star break where he posted 22.7 points a game and 12.5 rebounds a game in 18 contests. Camara also proved to be a solid prospect for the Trail Blazers, starting in 49 games and showing promise at both ends of the floor.

The Trail Blazers took a promising step toward rebuilding for their future and acquiring assets while Lillard's value was still near its highest.

Phoenix Suns: No

The Suns made this trade to move on from Ayton, and shake up their roster around their two superstars, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. They had also recently traded for a third superstar in Bradley Beal.

The trade for Beal required the Suns to part with a huge portion of assets, which caused them to involve themselves in the Lillard trade to try to acquire depth.

Trading for Nurkic, Allen, Little, and Johnson was clearly a sign of rebuilding their depth. Nurkic and Allen had very solid seasons for the Suns.

Little had very little impact on the Suns during the season, as he didn't even play meaningful minutes during the playoffs, and Johnson was waived before the start of the season.

Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen statistics - 2023-24 season Category Jusuf Nurkic Grayson Allen PPG 10.9 13.5 RPG 11.0 3.9 APG 4.0 3.0 FG% 51.0% 49.9% 3P% 24.4% 46.1%

Nurkic showed he is a solid starting center in the league, and Allen had the highest three-point percentage in the entire league during the regular season.

Allen played phenomenally during the regular season, which led to him signing a four-year extension with the team last month.

Despite getting some value from the trade, the Suns getting swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves showed their roster construction was clearly lacking.

The Booker, Durant and Beal trio had chemistry issues, and too much was put on their shoulders.

Lack of production from role players and the bench was a glaring issue during the postseason, as the Timberwolves clearly outshined the Suns in those areas, which was a big reason they were able to sweep them.

Their involvement in the Lillard trade was a win-now move, and getting swept was a clear failure. Turning Ayton into Nurkic and Allen was a lateral move that only stuck them further into cap purgatory.

With Allen's extension, the Suns now have nearly 190 million dollars committed to only five players, meaning they will be stuck with the same depth problem next season.

The Suns have used so many assets in acquiring Beal and Durant that their only draft picks until the 2031 NBA Draft are two protected second round picks, so they won't be receiving depth help through the draft either.

Which Team Got the Best Deal in the Trade?

The Trail Blazers set themselves up for the future

Although the Bucks got a bonafide superstar and perfect running mate alongside Antetokounmpo, the Trail Blazers received the most value from the trade after one season of play. They set up building blocks for their future in Ayton and have plenty of picks. They also found decent project players in Williams and Camara.

A good locker room presence like Brogdon was another plus in the trade, who is a great player for Henderson to learn from.

Time will tell who truly wins the trade in the end, but as of now, the Trail Blazers took a step in the direction of building a roster from the ground up, as has become the new blueprint for success in the NBA.