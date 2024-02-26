Highlights Deandre Ayton has disappointed as the centerpiece in the Damian Lillard trade with below-average stats.

Ayton's performance in Portland has regressed both offensively and defensively.

Ayton's expensive contract may limit trade options, leaving Blazers unsure about his future impactful role.

"History is written by the victors;" this adage can be applied to the NBA, especially regarding trades.

The league has seen its fair share of retrospective vision and revisionist history, as new Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers has proven recently.

Once a team has been proven to be the indisputable winner of a trade, the general manager that comes out on top has free rein to take their victory laps and any creative liberties they might feel appropriate during their celebration.

Sometimes it can take years to determine the more beneficial party of an NBA swap. The Oklahoma City Thunder are enjoying the spoils of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-level play right now, but if Paul George does end up hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy with the Los Angeles Clippers, no one could say that L.A. lost that deal.

Five months ago, the Portland Trail Blazers dealt away franchise legend Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade that brought back a package centered around former number-one overall pick, Deandre Ayton. It may be premature to declare any winners and losers of this trade, but it wouldn't be inappropriate to suggest that the Blazers were probably expecting more when they first made the deal.

Ayton has disappointed as a centerpiece in the Lillard trade

Ayton's 2023-24 stats: 13.8 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 1.7 APG, 56% FG, 31.7 MPG

To recap, the full trade details were:

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Phoenix Suns receive: Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen

Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen Portland Trail Blazers receive: Deandre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round pick via MIL, 2028 and 2030 first-round pick swaps via MIL

While this was technically a three-team deal because the Bucks and Blazers needed a third party to make the trade work financially, it was essentially two separate deals for Portland. The first was sending Lillard to the Bucks in return for Jrue Holiday and draft compensation.

The second saw them swapping Nurkić, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson for Ayton and Toumani Camara. Ayton may have been the most important young player that the Blazers got back in the Lillard trade, but suggesting that he was the centerpiece is a little disingenuous.

GIVE ME SPORT Key Statistic: Deandre Ayton holds his opponents to 61.7% shooting within six feet of the basket, which is only 2.6% below average. He is the seventh-highest-paid center in the league.

In reality, Ayton was already a depreciating asset by the time he was dealt to Portland due to his declining play and max contract. That being said, Portland and its general manager Joe Cronin have to be disappointed with his performance so far with the Blazers, even if taking on his contract was a flier to begin with.

When the Phoenix Suns took him first overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, they believed they were getting a true offensive force on the interior, one that could dominate inside the arc and take pressure off of Devin Booker. Ayton was nearly unstoppable in college, towering over would-be defenders, overpowering smaller opponents, and deflating teams with his patented baby hook shot.

Add in his strong instincts on the boards, a burgeoning midrange game, and the potential to be an All-Defense-level rim protector, and there wasn't too much pushback for anyone that had him at the top of their draft board.

It didn't take long for Ayton to prove that he was one of the more offensively gifted centers in the league, as he averaged over 18 points per game in his second season with Phoenix. Over time, as the Suns grew more competitive before eventually becoming contenders, he became a more well-rounded player and developed into an apt rim protector.

In their 2021 run to the Finals, he famously sacrificed his offensive role for the betterment of the team, and Phoenix rewarded his selflessness with a four-year, nearly $133 million contract.

While it became obvious that he wasn't worth that kind of money, the Trail Blazers were hoping that they could revive his star potential in Portland. Towards the end of his tenure with the Suns, it was rumored that he butted heads with Phoenix's former head coach Monty Williams.

Perhaps a new situation with a different play-caller and less pressure would allow Ayton to grow into the player that the Suns envisioned when they drafted him: a two-way beast that could punish defenses inside while protecting his paint on the other end.

Ayton hasn't only failed to have a career renaissance in Portland, he's regressed on his new team. He's currently averaging his career low in points per game despite landing in a situation where he could have easily become the number one option. This isn't one of those situations where a player sacrifices his offensive numbers to become an elite defensive stopper, either. He's been one of the worst rim protectors in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton's defensive stats against shots < 6-ft Category Stat FGs defended 6.5 FG% on shots defended 61.7 FG% difference vs. league average -2.6

He's currently holding opponents to just -2.6 percent shooting on shots under six feet away from the basket. That number puts him in the company of infamously staunch anchors such as Lauri Markkanen, Julius Randle, and Luke Kornet.

For comparison, the Blazers' former starting center, Jusuf Nurkić, is holding opponents to -6.6 percent under their average. The advanced stats haven't been any friendlier to him, as his estimated on-court impact has him categorized with the likes of Drew Eubanks, Mason Plumlee, and Thomas Bryant.

What's next for Ayton and the Trail Blazers?

Ayton will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 NBA season

It hasn't even been a full season, so it could certainly be premature to call this a loss for the Trail Blazers. Stranger things have happened in the league than if Ayton miraculously became a positively impactful player on both ends of the court again. So far, though, the results have been deeply discouraging.

If it weren't for his contract and reputation as a former top draft pick, it could be argued that he's only an acceptable starter at his position. Unfortunately, the context does matter and Portland is on the hook for over $34 million per year for two more seasons after this one.

Top 10 highest-paid centers in 2024-25 Player Cap hit Nikola Jokić $51,415,938 Joel Embiid $51,415,938 Karl-Anthony Towns $49,350,000 Rudy Gobert $43,827,587 Anthony Davis $43,219,440 Bam Adebayo $34,848,340 Deandre Ayton $34,005,126 Brook Lopez $23,000,000 Clint Capela $22,265,280 Nikola Vucevic $20,000,000

Perhaps in the 2025-26 season, Portland can use his enormous expiring contract as a trade chip, but it's highly unlikely that they'll be able to move his contract before then. Thankfully for the Blazers, Ayton was more salary-filler than a centerpiece for them in the Lillard trade. Depending on how the draft plays out, he could end up a $30 million sixth man if Portland drafts Alexandre Sarr from France.

The one saving grace for this portion of the trade for the Blazers was that they acquired Toumani Camara. The 52nd pick in the last draft, he was considered a throw-in but has been one of the more impressive rookies this season, flashing the athleticism and defensive chops to be an All-NBA defender one day. But if Camara turns out to be the best player that Portland got in return for Lillard, it'll be hard to argue that they drastically lost the trade.