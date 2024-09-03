Key Takeaways The Dirk Nowitzki trade to the Mavericks was lopsided.

The Milwaukee Bucks never really had Nowitzki on their radar, despite selecting him 9th overall.

Traylor struggled while Nowitzki became a legend.

There are a few players in NBA history who are synonymous with the franchise that they played for.

Kobe Bryant and the L.A. Lakers is a great example. Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics is another key example. Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks certainly fall into that category as well.

The interesting thing about two of those three franchise icons is that they were not drafted by the team that they became legendary with.

Bryant was famously selected by the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to the Lakers. It was one of the best trades in the history of their franchise.

The Mavericks had similarly great fortunes when they struck a deal that would bring Nowitzki to Dallas. Their trade to secure the rights to the German power forward wound up being one of the most lopsided deals that one will ever come across.

Nowitzki to the Mavericks – Trade Details Mavericks Receive Bucks Receive Dirk Nowitzki Robert Traylor Pat Garrity

The Milwaukee Bucks not only gave up the rights to Nowitzki, but even threw in the rights to Pat Garrity, the 18th overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, in the process of acquiring Robert Traylor.

Unfortunately for Traylor and the Bucks, his claim to fame in the NBA's lore will always be the player who was traded for Nowitzki.

Nowitzki To The Bucks Was Never Really On The Table

The Mavericks knew that they wanted Dirk

In all fairness to Milwaukee, there are certainly accounts of this story confirming that Nowitzki to the Bucks was never really on the table. That could bring some peace of mind to Bucks fans who are likely kept up at night thinking about what could have been.

Back in 2011, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published a story featuring Larry Harris, the former director of scouting for the Bucks in 1998. He openly spoke about the details of the 1998 NBA Draft .

"We really never had him (Nowitzki)... the deal was done well before the draft started. Had the deal not been done, they (the Mavericks) would have chosen him." -Larry Harris

Harris added more to the story. He explained the difficulties of scouting an international prospect at the time and how that played into what the Bucks were doing leading up to the NBA Draft.

"Dirk was in Germany, but not a lot was known about the German game at that time... Nowitzki was very young, a face-up big man who could shoot the ball, a typical European guy." -Harris

Harris' explanation of the events leads one to believe that an alternative reality in which the Bucks wound up with Nowitzki probably does not exist.

Simply put, despite the Bucks selecting Nowitzki with the 9th overall pick, it does not seem as though the German big man was ever truly on their radar. That at least seems to be the case if Harris is to be believed.

The Appeal And Eventual Disappointment Of Robert Traylor

The man traded for Nowitzki failed to live up to the hype

In the same article written by Charles F. Gardner for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Harris also shed light as to what the Bucks saw when they were enamored by Traylor.

"The big thing was how skilled he was. ... He could pass; he could handle, and he could score on the low block. He was a physical presence. He could find ways to score around the rim. He had really great hands and he had gotten himself ready for the draft." -Harris

The problem was that Traylor's success with the Michigan Wolverines never translated to the NBA.

Robert Traylor – 1997-98 College Stats Category Stat PPG 16.2 RPG 10.1 APG 2.6 SPG 1.3 BPG 1.4 FG% 57.9

Traylor struggled at the professional level. There were concerns about his weight leading up to the draft and those issues remained persistent throughout his NBA career.

Robert Traylor – NBA Stats Category Bucks Career PPG 4.5 4.8 RPG 3.2 3.7 SPG 0.7 0.6 BPG 0.7 0.7 FG% 51.4 47.4 MPG 13.3 14.3

Traylor spent seven seasons in the NBA and only two of those years were with the Bucks. He wound up playing for four different teams during those seven seasons.

Nowitzki Flourishes In Dallas

The legend of Dirk grew larger and larger

Unlike Traylor, who bounced around a few teams during his time in the NBA, Nowitzki only knew one home throughout his time in the league.

Dirk spent 21 seasons in the NBA, and they were all with the Mavericks. Nowitzki holds the record for spending the most seasons with one single franchise in NBA history, edging out Bryant by one.

Nowitzki has spoken about how the changing landscape of the league helped him find the success that he did in the NBA, as covered by Landon Buford for Sports Illustrated.

"In the 1990s it was still a physical league... the fours and fives are all bangers and rebounders. There are a few outliers, but most of the fours and fives were defenders and rebounders. I came in at the right time, I think, when the league was changing. They got rid of the hand check... that played right into my hands. I was a guy that loved to face up, be outside, play more on the perimeter than banging with the big guys." -Dirk Nowitzki

Nowitzki also believed that he landed in the perfect situation when he ended up with the Mavericks.

"I think Nelly [Don Nelson] helped of course. I think if I had gone to another team, maybe they would have bulked me up; maybe they would have stuck me under the basket... but Nelly always saw the game differently; he was a mismatch master and wanted me to shoot.” -Nowitzki

Dirk wound up blossoming into an MVP, winning the award in the 2006-07 season. The hurdle that took the longest for Nowitzki to clear in the NBA was becoming a champion.

However, even that would eventually come to pass for the revolutionary big man.

Dirk Nowitzki – 2011 Playoff Stats Category Stat PPG 27.7 RPG 8.1 FG% 48.5 3P% 46.0 TS% 60.9 WS/48 .210

Nowitzki led the Mavericks to an improbable championship in 2011, cementing his status as a legendary figure in NBA history. That playoff run is often viewed as one of the most impressive of all time by a superstar. It completely rewrote the narrative of his playoff legacy.

Another notable accomplishment for Nowitzki would be his career scoring mark. The 31560 points scored in the regular season by Dirk is the sixth most of all time. He is currently one of only seven players to have topped 30000 career points.

When looking back at the trade that brought Nowitzki to Dallas, it is more than safe to say that the Mavericks won the deal beyond any reason of doubt.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and Sports Reference.