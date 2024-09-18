Key Takeaways Howard won 3 consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards with the Magic.

Howard and the Magic reached the NBA Finals in 2009 but eventually parted ways in 2012.

The Magic won the Howard trade, turning the assets acquired into current star Franz Wagner.

In 2012, Dwight Howard was ready to move on from the Orlando Magic . After 8 seasons in the Southeast, it was time for the best center in basketball to move to the west coast.

At their best, the union between Howard and the Magic was a pretty formidable one. The Magic blossomed into a contender behind Howard's tremendous defensive talents.

Howard won three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards during his time in Orlando. He is the only player in NBA history to win the award for three consecutive seasons.

In 2009, Howard and the Magic even reached the NBA Finals together. Backed by a strong supporting cast featuring plenty of spacing, the superstar center led Orlando to an upset over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

They lost the NBA Finals to Kobe Bryant and the L.A. Lakers in five games, but that series was a lot more competitive than people remember. Howard was only 23 years old at the time of that series loss.

One would imagine that the Magic felt good about being on the doorsteps of their first championship in franchise history. Instead of building on that foundation, everything would crumble apart.

One of the most memorable moments of the decline in the relationship between Howard and the organization was a very uncomfortable interview that featured him and Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy.

By 2012, Howard had put in a trade request to leave the Magic. His preferred destination was the Brooklyn Nets , according to Chris Broussard of ESPN.

"Dwight Howard met with new Orlando Magic general manager Rob Hennigan on Friday and told him he wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets." -Broussard

KC Whitten of Bleacher Report wrote at the time that there were other teams in the mix besides the Brooklyn Nets .

"Although Brooklyn is Howard’s preferred destination, other teams have made a push for Dwight Howard. The Houston Rockets have been courting Howard since last season, and the Los Angeles Lakers have contacted the Magic in regards to acquiring Howard." -Whitten

Howard eventually got his wish granted, to an extent. The Magic did find a new home for the big man. Howard was on his way to the Lakers in a four-team blockbuster trade.

Howard to the Magic – Trade Details Lakers Receive Magic Receive Nuggets Receive 76ers Receive Dwight Howard Aaron Afflalo Andre Iguodala Jason Richardosn Al Harrington Maurice Harkless Nikola Vucevic Josh McRoberts Chris Duhon Christian Eyenga Andrew Bynum 2013 Second-Round Pick (via DEN) 2014 First-Round Pick (via DEN) Earl Clark Conditional 2015 First-Round Pick (via PHI) Conditional 2015 Second-Round Pick (via LAL) Conditional 2017 First-Round Pick (via LAL)

Trading away a superstar is never easy. However, it would eventually become clear that the Magic were the obvious winners of this deal.

The Failed Superteam in Los Angeles

Howard and Nash joined Bryant and Gasol for a horrendous season

The Lakers were not in a great position following the 2011-12 season. The organization was trying to give Bryant one last team that he could contend with.

They tried to acquire Chris Paul previously, but that trade fell through. Paul ended up with their crosstown rival, the L.A. Clippers , instead.

After being eliminated in five games during the second round of the 2012 playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder , it was clear that Bryant needed more help. The Lakers thought they got it in the 2012 offseason.

Their first major move was acquiring Steve Nash in free agency. Adding Howard to the mix had the entire city of Los Angeles screaming 'superteam.' It was far from that.

Howard and Nash – 2012-13 Stats Category Howard Nash PPG 17.1 12.7 RPG 12.4 2.8 APG 1.4 6.7 FG% 57.8 49.7 TS% 57.3 60.5 WS/48 .134 .127 GP 76 50

On paper, a lineup featuring Bryant, Howard, Nash, Pau Gasol , and Metta World Peace did look promising. In reality, they barely even shared the court together.

During the 2012-13 season, that five-man combination only played 19 games and 189 minutes together. Injuries were a big part of the reason for that. However, even when they did play together, that lineup only posted a net rating of 1.5.

The Lakers snuck into the NBA Playoffs as the 7th seed. They were promptly swept by the San Antonio Spurs .

Howard left the Lakers to join the Houston Rockets as a free agent. Despite the difficult season in Los Angeles, that was a decision he would admit to regretting in the future.

The Lakers would never make the playoffs again during Bryant's final years with the team.

The Nuggets And 76ers Fail To Benefit Substantially

Neither Denver nor Philadelphia are winners either

The Denver Nuggets initially looked like they walked away from this deal looking pretty. They posted a 55-27 record during the 2012-13 season.

Andre Iguodala – 2012-13 Stats Category Stat PPG 13.0 RPG 5.3 APG 5.4 SPG 1.7 FG% 45.1 TS% 52.0 WS 5.6

Andre Iguodala had a solid run in his first year with the team. However, that wound up being his only season in Denver. In the 2013 offseason, Iguodala wound up joining the team that had eliminated the Nuggets from the 2013 playoffs: the Golden State Warriors .

Former Nuggets head coach George Karl had some unkind accusations about Iguodala in the future. When asked if Iguodala was a mole for the Warriors during that series, Karl responded with, "No question."

The Philadelphia 76ers did not fair much better in this deal. Andrew Bynum was the centerpiece of their return package. He never played for the team. Jason Richardson only played 52 games over three seasons with the 76ers.

The Magic Won This Trade By A Mile

Orlando are still reaping the rewards of the Howard trade

There are many reasons that one can identify as core points to why the Magic clearly won this deal. The main one is simply the fact that they are still benefiting from it to this day.

Nikola Vucevic was acquired as a part of the Howard trade. He blossomed into an All-Star during his time with the Magic.

Nikola Vučević – Stats with the Magic Category Stat PPG 17.6 RPG 10.8 BPG 0.9 SPG 0.9 FG% 49.9 TS% 54.2 WS 25.2

Vučević was eventually traded to the Chicago Bulls for a package built around Wendell Carter Jr. and draft picks. One of those picks from the Bulls wound up in the lottery and netted them one of their current stars on the team.

The Magic used the 8th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft that they acquired from the Bulls to pick Franz Wagner . He appears to be in it for the long haul with the Magic after receiving a five-year, $224 million rookie extension from the team this offseason.

Having a trade that was made in the early 2010s still paying dividens over a decade later is plenty of reason for applause. This deal continues to age like fine wine for the Magic.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.