Key Takeaways Williamson and Morant emerged as the top NBA Draft prospects in 2019 due to their dominance in college.

Both players have shown flashes of superstardom early in their careers.

The 2024-25 NBA season is critical for Williamson and Morant to prove their staying power in the league.

The 2019 NBA Draft had a top tier of three players: Zion Williamson , Ja Morant and RJ Barrett .

As the scouting process went on, that tier dropped from three to two, and Williamson and Morant became the clear top prospects.

There was some debate about who would go No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans , but not a ton. Williamson, considered a near-generational prospect that summer, went first, and the Memphis Grizzlies received a welcome consolation prize in Morant.

Both players looked like NBA superstars upon arrival but have experienced ups and downs over their five seasons in the league.

Now, the 2024-25 season is shaping up to be the most critical of their careers.

Will this be the year they become top 10–15 players in the league, or did they peak early? Have we seen their best, or is that best yet to come?

It's worth revisiting the discussion surrounding them ahead of the 2019 draft as they head into the most important seasons of their NBA careers.

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant Were Top NBA Draft Prospects

Both players were dominant in college

Williamson is still one of the most entertaining and dominant college basketball players of the last decade.

His combination of explosiveness and athleticism at his size (6-foot-7, 285 pounds) was wildly rare. His skill level wasn't far behind as a scorer, passer and rebounder.

It was like watching a defensive lineman who moved like a running back play basketball. Nobody is supposed to be that big, move that fast and jump that high.

He averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks during his lone season at Duke, making plenty of extraordinary highlight plays along the way.

He blew up his shoe during a game against North Carolina. (Unfortunately, it also meant the end of his night and foreshadowed what was coming).

Morant's college career was just the opposite. He was barely recruited out of high school and ended up at Murray State University.

He had a solid freshman campaign but burst into the national consciousness as a sophomore, averaging a double-double with 24.5 points and 10.0 assists.

In an upset win over Marquette in the opening round, Morant became just the eighth player in history to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game when he scored 17 points, dished out 16 assists and pulled down 11 rebounds. It was his coming out party on the national stage.

Eventually, Williamson's higher upside won out, and the Pelicans made him the No. 1 pick, while Morant went second to the Grizzlies.

Williamson and Morant's NBA Careers

Both have shown flashes of superstardom

Zion's penchant for injury showed itself early in his rookie season. He only played 24 games, but his averages of 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds on 58.3 percent shooting were still good enough to see him finish third in Rookie of the Year voting.

Morant, however, carried his relentless drives to the basket, explosive leaping ability and proclivity for highlights into the league and hit the ground running. He averaged 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists on his way to winning the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year Award.

Williamson rebounded to play in 61 games the following season, averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while making his first All-Star team.

Morant steadily improved in his second year as he helped lead Memphis to the postseason, where he put the league on notice by averaging 30.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in a five-game series against the Utah Jazz .

Williamson missed his entire third season after foot surgery as injury and conditioning issues became worrisome. Morant, meanwhile, won the 2021-22 Most Improved Player Award, made the All-Star team, was named Second Team All-NBA and finished seventh in MVP voting.

During that postseason, which included a high-profile series against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors , he averaged 27.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 2.0 steals.

Things took a drastic turn the following season, though, as Morant was suspended twice for flashing a gun on social media, the second of which ended his season and carried over to the beginning of last year. After playing only nine games, he injured his right shoulder and had season-ending surgery.

Williamson made his second All-Star team in 2022-23 but still only played 29 games. Last season, however, was Zion's best as a pro. He played 31.5 minutes a night across 70 games, posting averages of 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

It was the first time he truly approached the upside he showed at Duke.

The 2024-25 NBA Season Is Critical for Williamson and Morant

It's just about now or never

Morant was cleared to resume basketball activities earlier this summer. Without him, the Grizzlies went from Western Conference contenders to 27 wins last season.

He'll need to prove he's back to being the same star he was before the suspensions and injury while also leading Memphis back near the top of the West standings.

Williamson, meanwhile, needs to prove last year wasn't a fluke. He must show he can stay healthy for another season and produce at a high level.

While the Grizzlies became one of the best teams in the Western Conference behind Morant, the Pelicans are still struggling to turn a talented roster into a playoff team. A healthy and dominant Williamson is likely the key to that.

It's a critical season for both players. They must return to their peaks individually and parlay that into team success.

If they struggle again in 2024-25, fans and people around the league may begin to wonder if they'll ever reach the potential that made them the top two picks in 2019.