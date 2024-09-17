Key Takeaways Butler's successful 1st season with the Timberwolves ended their playoff drought.

A contract dispute led to a turbulent exit, marked by a trade request.

The Timberwolves faltered after Butler's departure, but drafted Anthony Edwards.

As far as stories about an NBA player forcing their way out of an organization go, Jimmy Butler and his departure from the Minnesota Timberwolves may be the funniest.

Butler was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Timberwolves during the 2017 offseason. His first season in Minnesota was a relatively successful one.

Before Butler's arrival, the last time that the Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs was the 2003-04 season. Kevin Garnett was still playing for the team and had just won his first and only MVP.

Butler took a team that was 31-51 during the 2016-17 season and helped them reach the postseason, ending the drought that spanned over a decade at that point. The Timberwolves finished 8th in the Western Conference, after an injury to Butler dealt a blow to the team's performance down the stretch.

Despite an early playoff exit, it was a promising season on the court for a franchise that had been down in the dumps for a long time. Butler was an All-Star in 2017-18, as well as an All-NBA Third Team and an All-Defensive Second Team selection.

This is where the relationship between Butler and the Timberwolves would grow sour very quickly. There were a lot of rumors as to what was happening behind the scenes in Minnesota that led to the abrupt end to this pairing.

The Chaos That Lead To The Trade

The situation quickly turned ugly

© Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

It is important to recall that Butler was going to be due for a new contract around that time. The man who had guided the Timberwolves back to the postseason needed to be paid.

Former Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau said at the time that contract negotiations were not up for public discussion. However, someone may have missed the memo on that.

Nick Friedell of ESPN wrote a story at the time detailing what Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor had to say on the matter in an interview with ESPN 1500.

"We offered him the extension, and they've met and come back to us and said they're really appreciative of it, they appreciate that we got to them right away and all that, but they declined it." -Taylor

One thing led to another and eventually there was a trade request from Butler, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. There was also the infamous practice where Butler showed up to camp, beat the starters, and went about his business.

Jeff Teague, who was on the Timberwolves at the time, detailed the story on his podcast. Joe Nelson of Sports Illustrated provided a good summary of Teague's comments.

"Thibs says we're going to scrimmage. Jimmy hops up. ... Butler teamed up with the backups and players who were destined for the G-League. Time run out, they beat us like 18-6. Man, Jimmy going crazy: 'Y'all think that team can win without me?! I'm him! Pay me! Pay me!' He's like, 'I just beat them with the G-Leaguers. This is your starters?!'" -Teague

Teague mentioned that Butler left practice early. They saw him on ESPN doing an interview with Rachel Nichols on the same day.

Believe it or not, Butler did end up playing with the Timberwolves that season. He played 10 games with the team before he finally had his trade request granted.

Butler to the 76ers – Trade Details 76ers Receive Timberwolves Receive Jimmy Butler Jerryd Bayless Robert Covington Justin Patton Dario Šarić 2022 Second-Round Pick

Butler was on his way to the City of Brotherly Love. Jimmy Buckets was now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers .

Butler's Time In Philadelphia Was Short

The Sixers showed promise, but their window to win was small

© Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 2018-19 Sixers were up there with the best teams in the league. Butler helped contribute to that status.

Jimmy Butler – 2018-19 Stats with the 76ers Category Stat PPG 18.2 RPG 5.3 APG 4.0 SPG 1.8 FG% 46.1 TS% 56.9 WS/48 .172

The 76ers finished the season with a record of 51-31. The Sixers had an extremely talented starting lineup that fit together relatively well. Butler, Joel Embiid , Ben Simmons , Tobias Harris , and JJ Redick were incredibly productive together.

The Sixers acquired Harris from the L.A. Clippers that season. Their sample size during the regular season was small, but incredibly promising. During the 10 games and 161 minutes they played together, the group posted a net rating of 19.4.

The statistics from the playoffs tell a similar story. That five-man lineup had a net rating of 24.7 during the postseason. The only problem was they ran into Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors .

The trade that brought Leonard to the Raptors turned out to be the most impactful one for the 2018-19 season. Toronto wound up winning the title.

Butler left the 76ers during the offseason, opting to join the Miami Heat instead. Butler would later reveal on Redick's podcast that the environment behind the scenes in Philadelphia was not ideal for him.

Butler is now approaching a similar situation with the Heat where a contract decision is coming up, and he has not received an extension from the Heat yet. One would imagine that if Butler were to be traded, this situation would not be nearly as explosive as the last.

The Timberwolves Fall Flat Without Butler

It took Minnesota a few seasons to recover from this one

Once Butler was gone, the Timberwolves returned to a familiar place: irrelevancy. The 2018-19 team wound up missing the playoffs with a record of 36-46.

2018-19 Timberwolves – Team Rankings Category Rank Offensive Rating 13th Defensive Rating 24th Net Rating 23rd

The good thing about being a bad team is that there is usually an opportunity to stumble your way into a game-changing talent. The Timberwolves got that when they selected Anthony Edwards with the 1st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft .

With Edwards on the verge of superstardom, the Timberwolves look poised to be a contender in 2024-25 and onward. Despite that, it is tough to declare them the winner of this trade.

Quite frankly, this trade lacks a winner between the two teams involved. The 76ers and Timberwolves both looked foolish, for one reason or another, throughout the process.

The only real winners from this one are the NBA fans who enjoy drama and high jinks. This trade was not lacking any of those elements in the slightest.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.