Highlights The Chicago Bears made a big trade to land Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite the investment in Fields, things didn't work out for the QB or the Bears.

Here's how the entire trade panned out, with each draft pick having spent time in the NFL now.

While it feels like it has been a really, really long time since the Chicago Bears have had a legitimate franchise quarterback. The team has been in a rough patch as of late, as Chicago has been unable to contend for the playoffs over the past couple of years. While there are other issues on their roster, the lack of a true franchise quarterback has certainly held them back.

Chicago saw about a year or two of success with Mitchell Trubisky, but apart from that, they've really struggled recently. The Bears' latest mishap involves Justin Fields.

The Bears were aggressive in pursuing Fields, and selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 11th overall pick. Since then, things have not worked out, to say the least. There have been struggles, and while Fields has under-performed at times, the fact of the matter is that the Bears did not do the best job at supporting their young quarterback.

At the end of the day, the Bears will likely be selecting their next quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fields is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being traded this offseason, and figures to compete for the starting role against Russell Wilson this summer. How did it all go down, and what went wrong?

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Chicago Bears Trade Targets and Candidates The Chicago Bears look to be active in the trade market this offseason after a 7-10 finish in 2023.

Justin Fields' Background

The dynamic quarterback has always been hard to defend

Credit:Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Fields attended Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. Fields played baseball in high school as well, but he quickly found out that he'd make his name on the gridiron. He was a dynamic athlete, and was selected to the Elite 11 quarterback competition, where he won the MVP award.

The young, dynamic quarterback was a top recruit alongside Trevor Lawrence in the 2017 class. Fields would eventually decide to commit to the University of Georgia, which he began attending in 2018.

His 2018 season came and went, as Fields backed up Jake Fromm, who was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback at the time. Fields saw some action, but it was mostly just in garbage time at the end of blowouts. He transferred to Ohio State, and was granted immediate eligibility for the 2019 season. From that point on, Fields didn't look back.

Justin Fields College Stats Year Completion % Passing Yards Rushing Yards Total TD 2018 69.2 328 266 8 2019 67.2 3273 484 51 2020 70.2 2100 383 27 *Only 8 games played in 2020 due to COVID-19

Fields took off during his two years as a starter at Ohio State. During the 2019 season, Fields finished third in Heisman voting, was named the Big Ten offensive player of the year, and was named to the All-Conference First Team. Fields won those same honors again during the 2020 season. During that year, he also won a College Football Playoff game against Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers, throwing for six touchdowns.

Fields declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, and was immediately projected as a first-round talent.

The Trade

The Bears traded a load of future picks to land the young quarterback

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bears knew they had to make a move to find their next franchise quarterback. They were very aggressive in doing so. Chicago sent their original first-round pick, which was the 20th overall selection, as well as their 2021 fifth-round selection, and their 2022 first- and fourth-round picks to the New York Giants. The Bears received only the No. 11 overall pick from New York, which they used to select Fields.

Full Bears-Giants 2021 Draft-Day Trade Bears Receive Giants Receive #11 overall pick (2021) #20 overall pick (2021) #164 overall pick (2021) #7 overall pick (2022) #114 overall pick (2022)

Fields had an expensive price tag, but the Bears had no problem paying it. Trading for Fields caused the Bears to not have any first-round selections in the 2022 draft, and they missed their fourth-round selection that year as well.

Yet, this is the price teams have to pay to trade up for young quarterbacks, and at least the Bears did their best to land the guy they believed in. At the time, it seemed like a great move. Chicago was removed from the days of Jay Cutler, Nick Foles, or any other semblance of competent quarterback play. They traded a lot of future assets, but at least the fans could rest assured that the team would finally have their new franchise quarterback.

Or so they thought.

While there were some very promising and encouraging moments during Fields' time in Chicago, things never quite worked out. Fields never took the next step with Matt Nagy or Luke Getsy, and with the Bears owning the first overall pick in 2024, it ended up making more sense for them to send Fields to another team.

Aftermath of the Trade

Justin Fields didn't work out in Chicago, and the Giants' picks haven't turned into anything significant

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As we know, the only thing the Bears received from the trade was Fields. The young QB showed glimpses of greatness, but just wasn't able to ever put it all together in Chicago.

Whether it be a misfit with Chicago's offensive scheme, a lack of weapons surrounding Fields, or just subpar play from Fields himself, both him and the team struggled throughout his time in Chicago, as Fields went 10-28 during his time as a starter.

Justin Fields Stats With Chicago Bears Year Completion % Passing Yards Rushing Yards Total TD's Turnovers 2021 58.9 1,870 420 9 15 2022 60.4 2,242 1143 25 13 2023 61.4 2,562 657 20 13

Fields has always been an elite running threat in the NFL, and he even ran for a whopping 1,143 yards during the 2022 season, the second-most ever by a quarterback. However, he just hadn't proved himself enough as a passer.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Justin Fields' 171.6 passing yards per game since 2022 are the lowest of all qualifying quarterbacks.

Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, and hopefully the change of scenery can do him some good. If he can develop himself more as a passer, the sky will be the limit for Fields.

The Giants slid down nine picks, from 11 to 20 at the time. At the 20th pick, they selected Kadarius Toney, a wide receiver out of Florida. Toney would go on to have a decent rookie season with New York, with 39 catches for nearly 500 yards.

Toney was traded during the following season to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a compensatory selection and a sixth-round pick, both in 2023. New York used that sixth-round pick on Tre Hawkins III, a cornerback out of Old Dominion. Hawkins played in all 17 games in 2023, and had a defended pass as well as 35 tackles in his rookie season.

The Giants used the 164th pick in 2021 to package alongside the 76th pick, and they traded up to select Aaron Robinson, a cornerback out of UCF. Robinson has played in just 11 games during his time with the Giants, and has struggled to stay healthy and gain a footing in the NFL.

With the seventh overall pick in the 2022 Draft, which came from Chicago via the trade for Fields, the Giants took offensive tackle Evan Neal. Neal has shown some promise, but unfortunately for him and the Giants, he's really struggled to find consistency in the league. His play has been spotty at best, and although there might be a light at the end of the tunnel, it looks like it's a long ways away.

Finally, with the last selection from the Fields trade at No. 114, the Giants selected a safety out of Iowa by the name of Dane Belton. He had to fight for playing time during his time in New York, but he made the most of it when he got it. Belton has four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, five passes defended, and 64 tackles through his two years in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.