Key Takeaways Bucks traded Kareem to avoid losing him for nothing.

Winters and Bridgeman offered some value to the Bucks in the return package.

Lakers welcomed Kareem, leading to multiple championships.

The L.A. Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. If there is one department in which they put the rest of the league to shame, it would be the collection of stars who have donned purple and gold during their careers.

The list of all-time great players to have played for the Lakers during their NBA careers is simply remarkable. NBA legends like LeBron James , Kobe Bryant , Shaquille O'Neal , Magic Johnson , and Wilt Chamberlain are just a few of the prime examples in that category.

And truly, that is just the tip of the iceberg. If there was one organization that could comfortably lay claim to putting together a team of their franchise legends that would stand head and shoulders over any other franchise, it is certainly the Lakers.

Despite the ridiculous amount of competition, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a player who pretty comfortably ranks amongst the best Lakers of all time. Kareem spent six seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks before getting a much-needed change of scenery.

At the time, The Tower of Power was already a three-time MVP and one-time NBA champion. Ideally, these are not the type of players that an organization would want to trade. However, the Bucks were in a position where they did not have much of a choice.

Why The Bucks Needed To Trade Kareem

Milwaukee risked losing the all-time great center for nothing

Thomas Bonk of the Los Angeles Times offered great insight into the situation that transpired between Kareem and the Bucks when the need to trade him arose. An article written by Bonk in 1987 explained that the Bucks superstar was no longer happy and wanted out.

“I had only one year left on my contract and I told them I really wasn’t interested in signing up again... I wanted to leave Milwaukee. If they would trade me, it would be the best thing for everybody.” -Abdul-Jabbar

It was a situation that feels reminiscent of some of the player movement seen in today's league. A player is nearing the end of their contract and no longer wants to be with the organization.

From there, that organization decides it is better to trade the player and get something back in return rather than losing the star for absolutely nothing. However, the Bucks had to play this one close to the chest.

"While the Bucks kept looking, they kept quiet. They thought they could talk Abdul-Jabbar out of leaving, but his mind was made up." -Bonk

Secrets are hard to keep. Eventually, this one leaked and Kareem confirmed the rumors when speaking to reporters in 1975.

“I don’t have any family or friends here... The things I relate to don’t happen to be in this city to any meaningful degree. Culturally, what I’m about and what Milwaukee is about are two different things. The reason I haven’t commented on this before is I don’t want to take a knock at Milwaukee or the people here and have them think they’re unworthy of me. That’s not what it’s all about. I have no unkind feelings toward the people of Milwaukee or Wisconsin. I want to underline that. But my family and friends aren’t here and culturally what I’m into does not exist here. My stay with management has been great, and the personnel on the team are great. I have no complaints on that.” -Abdul-Jabbar

With Kareem insistent on a trade, the Bucks had to do what was best for their organization. Eventually, they managed to settle on an acceptable agreement with the Lakers.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Lakers – Trade Details Lakers Receive Bucks Receive Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Brian Winters Elmore Smith David Meyers Walt Wesley Junior Bridgeman Cash

Bonk detailed in the aforementioned piece that this was a proud moment for Lakers owner Jack Kent Cooke.

“It was almost wholesale on our side for what amounted to retail on their side. We got this magnificent player, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The great success of the Lakers really stems from the acquisition of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. I don’t think there is any question of that.” -Cooke

Cooke thought this trade was a bargain for his side. While the deal was ultimately and undoubtedly a win for the Lakers, it was not as terrible of a deal as one would imagine it being for the Bucks.

The Bucks Make The Best Of A Bad Situation

Two of the players they acquired salvaged the deal for Milwaukee

© Malcolm Emmons - Imagn Images

Did the Bucks lose this trade? They most certainly did. Was it completely without value for them? No, it was not.

Any time that an organization trades a superstar player, it is rare they will receive equal value in return. Especially when the player is someone with the historical stature that Kareem has.

However, the Bucks received two players in this trade whose jerseys are now retired in Milwaukee.

Bridgeman and Winters – Stats with the Bucks Category Bridgeman Winters PPG 13.6 16.7 RPG 3.7 2.7 APG 2.5 4.3 FG% 47.8 47.8 WS 41.1 37.5

Brian Winters was probably the best part of the return package for the Bucks. Winters blossomed into a two-time All-Star with the Bucks and his number 32 is hanging up in the rafters.

Junior Bridgeman is the other player whom the Bucks received that wound up having a strong career in Milwaukee. His jersey also hangs high in the rafters for the Bucks.

Bridgeman and Winters are both in the top ten of career games played for the Bucks organization. Bridgeman ranks third on the list with 711 games and Winters is 8th with 582.

Trading away one of the best players in NBA history is never easy. However, the Bucks could have made out far worse than they did in this deal.

Kareem Shines In The LA Spotlight

Championships, MVPs, and more would result from this trade

The Lakers' part in this story is a little more obvious to anyone reading. This is one of their best trades in franchise history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Stats with the Lakers Category Stat PPG 22.1 RPG 9.4 BPG 2.5 FG% 56.7 WS 158.7

KEY STAT: Kareem is first in NBA history for all-time win shares. If one were to just count his Lakers days alone, he would still be top 25 on that list.

Kareem won three MVPs with the Lakers. Once Magic joined him in Los Angeles, the championship floodgates busted wide open too. The duo won five championships together as teammates for the Lakers.

Kareem also broke the all-time scoring record while wearing a Lakers jersey in 1984. He held that record for almost 40 years before LeBron passed him in 2023.

The Lakers have made a handful of franchise-defning trades. Acquiring Bryant in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets is certainly one of them. They made key trades for draft picks that would turn into Magic and James Worthy. The trade for Pau Gasol deserves some recognition as well.

The deal that brought Kareem to the Lakers is up there with the very best of them.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.