Before Kawhi Leonard was an NBA superstar, two-time champion, and future Hall of Fame induction, he was just a raw prospect coming out of the Mountain West Conference in the NCAA.

Leonard played two seasons of basketball at San Diego State University. He posted respectable averages of 14.1 points (at 44.9 percent from the field), 10.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

When the 2011 NBA Draft came around, Leonard thought it was time to make the leap to the next level.

Joseph Treutlein of Draft Express had this to say about Leonard back in 2011.

"Kawhi Leonard's stock is based primarily on his physical attributes, defensive abilities, and upside, so it's not a huge surprise that he doesn't fare very well from a purely statistical standpoint. His profile strongly indicates that he's destined to play a complimentary role in the NBA, at least in his first few seasons. Leonard's 0.889 points per possession overall ranks third worst of the 17 wings we evaluated, and his adjusted field goal percentage of 46.3% ranks dead last, a strong illustration of his scoring woes. If Leonard ever does develop into a more reliable isolation threat, improving his left hand should be among his top priorities." -Treutlein

The general opinion around Leonard was that his defense and rebounding would put him in a position to contribute immediately. However, his offensive game needed plenty of work. His isolation scoring, ball-handling, and shooting were all identified as areas in need of development.

Leonard wound up being selected 15th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. However, him joining forces with Paul George would have to wait. There was a trade that altered his first destination in the NBA.

Leonard to the Spurs – Trade Details Spurs Receive Pacers Receive Kawhi Leonard George Hill Davis Bertans (42nd overall pick) Erazem Lorbek

The San Antonio Spurs made a somewhat shocking trade when they sent George Hill to the Pacers in order to acquire the package featuring Leonard. Looking back at it now, it was one of the best decisions in franchise history.

Hill Felt Like A Steep Price To Pay

Some believed Hill was supposed to be Parker's successor

Back in 2011, Hill's stock as a promising young player was pretty high. The Spurs managed to find him late in the 2008 NBA Draft, selecting him 26th overall.

George Hill – 2009-10 Stats Category Stat PPG 12.4 APG 2.9 FG% 47.8 3P% 39.9 TS% 57.2 WS 6.7

Hill's sophomore season in 2009-10 was his breakout campaign. He posted some impressive averages that helped him finish second in the race for the Most Improved Player award.

The followup to that was another good campaign in 2010-11 which garnered some Sixth Man of the Year consideration. At this point, some would have viewed Hill as the Spurs' successor to Tony Parker. However, the team clearly had other plans.

Hill did wind up being a talented starter during his time with the Pacers. He was a big part of an era in Pacers basketball where the team challenged LeBron James and the Miami Heat for Eastern Conference supremacy.

They never won that battle against a LeBron-led Heat team, but they gave them a couple of scares. Hill's scoring ability, complementary playmaking, and solid perimeter defense played a big part in the Pacers' success.

However, he never really rose above the status of upper tier starter. In 2016, Hill and the Pacers parted ways.

Hill was traded to the Utah Jazz , ending his time in Indiana. He blossomed into a very capable basketball player, but nowhere near the one that Leonard would become.

Leonard Extends The Dynasty In San Antonio

Kawhi found success early in his career with the Spurs

The calling card for Leonard coming out of the NBA Draft was undoubtedly his defense. That helped earn 24 minutes a night in his rookie season.

By his second year, Leonard was a full-time starter for the Spurs. He started 57 of the 58 regular season games he played for the team that year. The addition of Leonard helped the Spurs find their way back to the NBA Finals in 2013 for the first time since the 2007 playoffs.

The team lost the series in a nail-biting seven-game spectacle that featured some of the Heat's biggest moments in their franchise's playoff history. The Spurs would come back with a vengeance in the following season.

The team made it back to the NBA Finals for a rematch with the Heat in 2014. They certainly got their revenge.

Kawhi Leonard – Finals MVP Stats Category Stat PPG 17.8 RPG 6.4 FG% 61.2 3P% 57.9 SPG 1.6 BPG 1.2

The Spurs won the series in convincing fashion, beating the Heat 4-1 to win the fifth championship of the Tim Duncan era in San Antonio. Leonard was named the Finals MVP in the process.

Leonard eventually made the leap to NBA superstar with the Spurs. He was an MVP candidate for the team in both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

The relationship between the two sides would eventually grow sour. Issues relating to Leonard's health would result in him asking to be traded away from the Spurs.

Kawhi and the Spurs would make the breakup official in 2018, resulting in him being traded to the Toronto Raptors . However, considering the circumstances, the Spurs made the best out of that situation.

The Spurs Obviously Won This Trade

Trading away Hill proved to be a bargain for San Antonio

No one worth their soul would argue with the fact that the Spurs absolutely won this trade. Leonard's strengths as a player were evident immediately and the areas that needed improvement certainly got it and then some.

Kawhi Leonard – Stats with the Spurs Category Stat PPG 16.3 RPG 6.2 SPG 1.8 FG% 49.5 3P% 38.6 TS% 59.7 WS 56.3 VORP 26.4

Leonard's arrival extended the championship window for the Spurs. His dominant defense, that led to back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year trophies, and relentless work ethic that helped him improve offensively made him a significant figure in franchise history.

Even after he left, the effects of his trade to the Raptors were still felt as recently as this offseason.

The Spurs acquired Jakob Poeltl as a part of the Leonard trade. They traded him back to the Raptors in 2023 for a first round pick that wound up being in the lottery this year.

San Antonio traded that pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night, leading to the Wolves selecting Rob Dillingham in exchange for future draft capital. In a way, that will extend Leonard's impact on the Spurs.

The decision to trade for Leonard on draft night is not one that anyone in the Spurs organization will ever regret in the slightest.

