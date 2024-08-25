Key Takeaways LeBron James returned to the Cavaliers and eventually led them to their first NBA Championship.

The Cavaliers acquired Kevin Love in a trade, completing a championship-winning trio.

Andrew Wiggins disappointed in Minnesota, allowing Cleveland to win the trade with ease.

The 2014 NBA offseason featured one of the biggest stories of the decade. LeBron James was leaving the Miami Heat and taking his talents back to the team that drafted him: the Cleveland Cavaliers .

No one can forget how angry Cavaliers fans were when James decided to take his talents to South Beach in the first place. The decision led to hearts being broken, jerseys being burned, and so much more in Cleveland.

After four NBA Finals appearances and two NBA championships in Miami, LeBron decided that he was coming home. He announced his intention to return to Cleveland in a Sports Illustrated feature.

It was a much more subtle move than the television special four years prior.

The Cavaliers were terrible after James left them in 2010. They managed to land plenty of young talent as a result, the most notable of the bunch being Kyrie Irving in the 2011 NBA Draft.

James certainly took notice of that talent. In the aforementioned piece with Sports Illustrated, James mentioned where he envisioned himself in his second stint with the Cavaliers.

"I see myself as a mentor now and I’m excited to lead some of these talented young guys. I think I can help Kyrie Irving become one of the best point guards in our league. I think I can help elevate Tristan Thompson and Dion Waiters. And I can’t wait to reunite with Anderson Varejao, one of my favorite teammates." -LeBron James

If one were to read between the lines, there was something worth noting here. In the 2014 NBA Draft, the Cavaliers had the number one pick, which was used on highly-anticipated prospect Andrew Wiggins .

There was also no mention of the Cavaliers' 2013 first overall pick, Anthony Bennett. Everyone would soon find out why that was. The two were traded as a part of a package to acquire Kevin Love from the Minnesota Timberwolves .

Kevin Love to the Cavaliers – Trade Details Cavaliers receive Timberwolves receive 76ers receive Kevin Love Andrew Wiggins 2015 First-Round Pick (from CLE via MIA) Anthony Bennett Luc Mbah a Moute Thaddeus Young Alexey Shved

What followed was a championship story that will stand the test of time.

Cavaliers Get Their Third Star And First Championship

Love was not a perfect fit, but things certainly worked out for Cleveland

James promised a championship to the city of Cleveland when he arrived there for the first go-around. When he made his announcement about returning for his second stint, an older LeBron was a little more careful with his words.

"I’m not promising a championship. I know how hard that is to deliver. We’re not ready right now. No way. Of course, I want to win next year, but I’m realistic. It will be a long process, much longer than it was in 2010. My patience will get tested. I know that. I’m going into a situation with a young team and a new coach. I will be the old head. But I get a thrill out of bringing a group together and helping them reach a place they didn’t know they could go." -LeBron James

While James was preaching patience, the move to acquire Love indicated a team ready to assert themselves as a contender. It actually took another trade to really get the team going.

Cavaliers Acquire Smith and Shumpert – Trade Details Cavaliers receive Knicks receive Thunder receive J.R. Smith Lou Amundson Dion Waiters Iman Shumpert Alex Kirk 2015 First-Round Pick (via OKC) Lance Thomas 2019 Second-Round Pick (via CLE)

With the acquisitions of JR Smith and Iman Shumpert , the Cavaliers looked like a team who could win the championship. However, once the 2015 NBA Playoffs started, a wrench would be thrown into that plan.

Love suffered a shoulder injury in their first round matchup against the Boston Celtics that would keep him out for the rest of the postseason. The team still managed to climb their way out of a weak Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals.

However, when Irving went down with an injury in Game 1, James was left to fend off the young and hungry Golden State Warriors by himself. The Cavaliers lost the series in six games.

The prevailing thought for a lot of people was that if Irving and Love were available, the Cavaliers would have won the series. That thought was probably true.

The Cavaliers had a healthy team for the 2016 NBA Finals. It may have been harder than the Cavaliers anticipated, but they managed to overcome a 3-1 series deficit to bring the city of Cleveland their first NBA championship.

Most people will remember The Block by James and The Shot by Irving. The forgotten part of that championship equation is often The Stop by Love.

Wiggins Disappoints In Minnesota

Maple Jordan fails to live up to the hype

The bar was set pretty high for Wiggins as a prospect. It would have to be for him to be the centerpiece of a trade for the All-Star and double-double machine that Love was in Minnesota.

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, Wiggins fell short of expectations.

Andrew Wiggins – Stats with the Timberwolves Category Stat PPG 19.7 RPG 4.3 FG% 44.1 TS% 52.1 WS 14.4

Maple Jordan showed some flashes of potential as a scorer, but for the most part, he just did not turn into the game-changing piece that people thought he could be.

There were question marks about his defense and mentality during his time with the Timberwolves. The only time that the team made the playoffs with Wiggins in the fold was when he served as the third option to Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns .

The Timberwolves eventually had to send a first round pick to the Warriors to get rid of Wiggins' massive contract in a package to get D'Angelo Russell and other pieces in return.

To the credit of Wiggins, he revived his career with the Warriors and made that trade an absolute steal for Golden State.

The Cavaliers Won This Trade

Love was not perfect, but Cleveland easily won the deal

For anyone wondering, the Philadelphia 76ers used the pick they received in this trade to select Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot. Their role in this deal bears little significance.

Kevin Love – Stats with the Cavaliers Category Stat PPG 15.7 RPG 9.2 FG% 42.9 3P% 37.6 TS% 57.7 WS 43.6

Love was not the same player in Cleveland that he was in Minnesota. There were even times when people would question his fit with the team. On top of that, the championships stopped for the Cavaliers once Kevin Durant decided to join the Warriors.

However, Love was a two-time All-Star and NBA champion. Considering that none of the pieces the Timberwolves received in this deal panned out quite right for them, the Cavaliers definitely won this trade.

That feels especially true when considering that the 2016 championship is arguably the greatest championship ring of all time.

Not every winner of a trade needs that victory to be an A+. Such is the case with the deal that brought Love to the Cavaliers.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.