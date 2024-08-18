Highlights The Hornets had no intention of keeping Bryant, according to the superstar.

Divac threatened to retire, putting the trade in jeopardy.

The Hornets had multiple 50-win seasons with Divac, but the Lakers got one of the greatest ever.

Kobe Bryant is a name that is now synonymous with the L.A. Lakers and the storied history of their franchise. However, there is an alternate reality out there where that never happened.

Most NBA fans will recall that Bryant was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. Perhaps Kobe could have done the unthinkable and led the Hornets to the promised land.

However, if one were to ask Bryant, the Hornets were never really interested in giving him that chance.

According to a story from Baxter Holmes of ESPN in 2015, Bryant was told by Hornets head coach Dave Cowens that they had no interest in him playing for the team.

"Cowens told me he didn't want me. It wasn't a question of me even playing here. They had a couple of guards already, a couple small forwards already. So it wasn't like I would be off the bench much. I had grown up watching basketball. I knew who Dave Cowens was and [was] pretty excited [to play for him]. Then I was like, 'Oh, all right.' I quickly transitioned from smiley kid to killer instinct." - Kobe Bryant

Vlade Divac was the man infamously traded for Bryant in order to get the deal done. However, he was almost the reason this trade never happened.

Divac Did Not Want To Play In Charlotte

The Lakers big man nearly altered NBA history

This deal could have easily fallen apart. There is no Bryant in Los Angeles without Divac in Charlotte. For a time, the latter did not seem to be a sure thing.

NBA.com's Quinton Walsh detailed Divac's reservations about joining the Hornets and how he eventually came around.

“When they made the trade to send me to Charlotte, I was really thinking about retiring... I always felt like I played basketball for fun. It’s a game, not like a job. Knowing that I have to go somewhere where I don’t like, I felt like somebody’s forcing me to play basketball. I was really thinking of retiring. [I didn’t know] too much about Charlotte... North Carolina is a basketball state, but I wasn’t happy when they made the move to send me here. I came here for a week or two to spend time with Dave Cowens and then basically, I fell in love with Charlotte.” - Vlade Divac

The Hornets needed a veteran center and the deal hinged on the assurance that Divac would play for the Hornets. Once that assurance was there, everything was set in stone. Bryant was going to be a Laker and Divac was set to become a Hornet.

Vlade Divac – 1995-96 Stats Category Stat PPG 12.9 RPG 8.6 APG 3.3 SPG 1.0 BPG 1.7 FG% 51.3%

Divac was coming off a strong campaign in his previous season with the Lakers. There was hope in Charlotte that his addition could provide a much-needed boost to the team.

Divac's Time With The Hornets

Charlotte enjoyed multiple 50-win seasons after adding Divac

To his credit, Divac did provide the kind of positive lift that the Hornets were looking for when they acquired the Serbian big man.

Divac posted some strong numbers as the starting center for the Hornets. His all-around impact helped the team improve considerably in the win-loss column.

Divac's Time With The Hornets Category 1996-97 1997-98 PPG 12.6 10.4 RPG 9.0 8.1 APG 3.7 2.7 SPG 1.3 1.3 BPG 2.2 1.5 TS% 53.3% 53.9% WS 7.3 5.9

During the 1995-96 campaign, the Hornets posted a 41-41 record. They just barely missed the playoffs, finishing 9th in the Eastern Conference.

1996-97 was a completely different story. They finished the year with a record of 54-28, posting a franchise record wins total that still holds up to this day.

The 1997-98 campaign was another great year for the win column. They finished the year 51-31, the second-best win total in franchise history.

However, despite the back-to-back 50-win seasons, the Hornets failed to do much of anything in the playoffs. They lost in the first round of the playoffs in 1997. They would make it a step further in 1998, reaching the second round, before getting eliminated by the Chicago Bulls in five games.

That was the end of Divac's time in Charlotte. All the Hornets got out of the Bryant trade was two good seasons of basketball from the Serbian big man.

Bryant's Legendary Run With The Lakers

Kobe's 20 years in Los Angeles made him one of the greatest Lakers ever

There is not a soul out there who will argue with the fact that the Lakers undoubtedly won this trade. Bryant's run with the team is the stuff of legends.

Kobe Bryant – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 25.0 RPG 5.2 APG 4.7 SPG 1.4 TS% 55.0% WS 172.7 VORP 80.1

Along with Bryant, the Lakers brought in Shaquille O'Neal during the 1996 offseason. When O'Neal and the Orlando Magic failed to come terms on the value of a new contract for the soon-to-be legendary big man, the Lakers capitalized on the opportunity.

The pairing of O'Neal and Bryant grew into a duo that would deliver a three-peat for the Lakers. O'Neal collected all three Finals MVPs during the run, but Bryant was certainly not just riding his coattails. The Black Mamba was a superstar in his own right.

Bryant would eventually be the unquestioned leading man for two more Lakers championships. He led the team to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 after the team found him a new running mate in Pau Gasol .

Kobe collected All-Star selections, All-NBA selections, All-Defensive Team selections, an MVP trophy, and numerous records and accolades during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

The Hornets could never have known how special of a player Bryant would become. Given a do-over, with the benefit of hindsight, one would imagine they would not make the trade a second time.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.