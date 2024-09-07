Key Takeaways Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from Cleveland out of Lebron's shadow.

The Cavaliers and Celtics both suffered losses in this blockbuster trade.

Irving's tenure with the Celtics was underwhelming despite high expectations.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in a rough spot during the 2017 offseason. After winning the 2016 NBA Finals, the story was much different the following year.

The Golden State Warriors used the 2016 offseason to bring in some serious reinforcements. Kevin Durant was an unrestricted free agent and decided to take his talents to the Bay Area.

The two foes, who had just dueled it out for the past two seasons on the biggest stage in basketball, were suddenly no longer a match for each other. The Warriors were head and shoulders above the competition.

They beat the Cavaliers with relative ease in the 2017 NBA Finals, winning the series 4-1 and capturing Durant the first championship of his career. LeBron James and company were stuck scrambling for ways to get better and catch up to their rival.

There were trade rumors flying left, right, and center about whom the Cavaliers could possibly bring in to balance the scales again. An already bad situation was about to get a lot worse.

One of the biggest reasons for the Cavaliers' success in 2016 was about to disappear. Kyrie Irving demanded a trade out of Cleveland. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported the story in 2017.

"Kyrie Irving is ready to end his run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as league sources told ESPN that the point guard has asked the team to trade him. Irving has said that he wants to play in a situation where he can be more of a focal point and that he no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James, sources said." -Windhorst

Windhorst reported that Irving had given the Cavaliers a list of desired teams that the All-Star point guard was ready to pack his bags for.

"The San Antonio Spurs were raised as a preferred destination. ... Irving said he'd also be willing to join the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves." -Windhorst

The Cavaliers were forced to play the hand that they had been dealt and make the best out of a bad situation. The team who would eventually emerge as a trade partner was not on the reported list that Irving gave the organization.

Irving to the Celtics – Trade Details Cavaliers Receive Celtics Receive Isaiah Thomas Kyrie Irving Jae Crowder Ante Zizic 2018 First Round Pick (from BOS via BKN)

The Boston Celtics swooped in to acquire Irving. At the time, there was some optimism that this trade could actually work out for both teams. In reality, it was actually quite the opposite.

The Cavaliers Take A Big Step Backwards

Cleveland completely overhauled the team before the end of the year

The buzz around the Cavaliers leading up to the 2017-18 season was that the team may have taken a hit after losing Irving, but they were rejuvenated with a much deeper roster. A 2017 article on NBA.com by Steve Aschburner offers a good example of that prevailing thought.

"This might be the deepest Cavaliers team on which LeBron James has ever played. Irving’s departure cost Cleveland arguably a second Top 15 player but it started dominos falling that led to two solid five-man lineups." -Aschburner

That same article, which was a season preview for the Cavaliers, discussed the potential impact that Isaiah Thomas could have on the Cavaliers. After a terrific 2016-17 campaign, Thomas was viewed as the centerpiece of the package for Irving at the time.

"Isaiah Thomas won’t replace Irving’s isolation theatrics, but he does pack an offensive punch all his own — and he might be only marginally worse as a defender than the Cavs’ previous point guard. The good news for Cleveland is that Thomas’ ailing hip didn’t require surgery and he might be back on the court by January, giving him and his teammates plenty of time to adjust." -Aschburner

Neither of those things ended up working out in the Cavaliers' favor. The roster was nowhere as strong as some projected it to be and the hip injury to Thomas was a major blow to the level at which he could perform.

Isaiah Thomas – Statistical Drop-Off Category 2016-17 Celtics 2017-18 Cavaliers PPG 28.9 14.7 APG 5.9 4.5 FG% 46.3 36.1 TS% 62.5 49.3 WS/48 .234 -0.008 BPM 6.7 -4.8

When Thomas returned he was a shell of his former self. Any hope that he could revive a Cavaliers team that had been struggling relative to expectations was quickly dashed.

When the trade deadline came around, the Cavaliers gave the roster a massive makeover. The team was arguably better after the moves, but it still took a Herculean effort by James to drag that team to the NBA Finals.

The 2018 NBA Finals are best remembered for an all-time blunder by JR Smith ruining a legendary performance by LeBron in Game 1. The Cavaliers got swept.

James wound up leaving the Cavaliers during the offseason and joining the L.A. Lakers as a free agent.

Irving And The Celtics Prove To Be A Bad Match

The Celtics did not benefit much from this trade either

The Cavaliers were not the only team for whom this trade did not work out. The Celtics also felt like disappointments after this deal. At first, things looked promising for Boston.

Despite missing Irving and key free agent signing Gordon Hayward during the 2018 playoffs, the Celtics managed to make the Eastern Conference Finals. They lost to the Cavaliers in seven games.

The expectations were high for the Celtics leading up to the 2018-19 season. Adding Irving and Hayward back into the mix with the core that nearly made the finals in the previous season was an enticing thought to most.

However, championships are never won on paper. In practice, the Celtics did live up to the expectations many had for them.

Kyrie Irving – 2018-19 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 23.8 21.3 APG 6.9 7.0 FG% 48.7 38.5 TS% 59.2 48.8 WS/48 .195 .060 BPM 7.2 2.5

Irving and the Celtics finished fourth in the Eastern Conference. Once the playoffs came around, they were eliminated in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

That was Irving's last season in a Celtics jersey. He joined the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent in the 2019 offseason.

No One Won This Trade

The Cavaliers and Celtics both lost this deal

It feels somewhat rare to see both teams walk away from a massive blockbuster trade as losers in the NBA. In hindsight, that feels like exactly what happened here.

Collin Sexton – Stats with the Cavaliers Category Stat PPG 20.0 APG 3.3 FG% 45.8 TS% 55.0

Depending on the angle one may choose to argue, some may say that the Cavaliers are the slight winners. They did get the opportunity to draft Collin Sexton with the pick they received in this trade. That eventually helped them land Donovan Mitchell .

On the other hand, despite giving up all those assets for Irving and watching him walk for nothing, the Celtics recovered better in the long run. Perhaps that makes them the winners here.

Any attempt to rationalize this deal as a win for either party feels like a glass half full mentality though. It was a bad deal for both sides.

At least the disappointing stint with the Celtics allowed Irving and James to reconcile after their breakup. There was even points where it felt like the two players could reunite.

Ultimately, the trade that sent Irving to the Celtics will not be remembered fondly by any party involved.

