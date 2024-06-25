Highlights The 2003 NBA Draft class was historically great with LeBron, Wade, Bosh, & Anthony.

Darko Milicic is infamous for being a bust despite winning an NBA title.

James, Wade, & Bosh's impact reshaped NBA player empowerment and free agency.

There are few classes in NBA history that can truly rival the legendary 2003 NBA Draft. Some will make the argument that it is the greatest draft class of all time. While the argument can certainly be made both for and against that statement, it is no worse than the top three. That should be acknowledged without a doubt.

The legendary class is best known for its headliners: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh. The impact that those four had on an entire generation of basketball cannot be understated. There is some variance with which that can be said for each of the individuals involved, but when all is said and done, they will all have their spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

There are so many fascinating discussion points when looking back at this draft class: the quality of these players, the infamous history of the fifth player in that legendary top five, and the role that three of the four aforementioned individuals played in changing basketball forever.

On top of everything that has already been touted in its favor, looking back at it, 2003 might just be the most interesting draft of all time.

The Game-Changing Talents

The quality near the top was unbelievable

The obvious headliner of this class has more nicknames than one can count. The Chosen One, The King, The Akron Hammer; those are just a few of the monikers that James has received during his time in the NBA. Some even refer to him as the greatest of all time.

While Michael Jordan would certainly have a thing or two to say about the last statement, there is no doubt that James is right in that conversation with him at this point. LeBron has accomplished so many incredible feats in his career, that it is almost hard to know which to identify to make his case for being the best.

That is a debate for a different article, but the important thing to take away is just the kind of player the Cleveland Cavaliers landed with the first pick. The awkward part of the conversation is how they lost him the first time around. However, upon his return from the Miami Heat, James delivered one of the greatest stories in NBA history.

Most people should know what happened in 2016. The greatest regular season team of all time was up 3-1 in the NBA Finals before James and Kyrie Irving led the greatest comeback in league history. It was arguably the most meaningful ring that has ever been won.

The men that followed were no slouches either. Wade turned into one of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game. Wade was a three-time NBA champion, thirteen-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA member, and a one-time Finals MVP where he displayed one of the best finals performances one will ever see.

Bosh had his career cut tragically short by blood clots. However, he did more than enough to etch himself in basketball history before he retired from the game. Bosh was an eleven-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, and pulled in one of the most important offensive rebounds of all time during the 2013 NBA Finals.

Carmelo Anthony's Career Statistics and Accolades PPG 22.5 RPG 6.2 APG 2.7 FG% 44.7 3P% 35.5 All-Star Selections 10 All-NBA Selections 6

Depending on what lens one is looking through, Anthony is arguably the least accomplished of the four legends here, lacking the playoff success of the other three. However, that in itself says a lot. Anthony is fondly remembered for being one of the most gifted scorers of his generation.

The Infamous Bust

Miličić is remembered for all the wrong reasons

It's funny that one of the greatest draft classes of all time also produced one of the biggest busts as well. It cannot be easy for Darko Miličić to always be remembered alongside the legends that he is. However, that is the reality of the matter.

Darko Miličić's Career Stats And Accolades PPG 6.0 RPG 4.2 FG% 46.0 BPG 1.3 NBA Titles 1

The running joke with Miličić was always the fact that he was the first member of the top five that win an NBA championship in his career. He was lucky enough to be drafted by the Detroit Pistons, who would win the 2004 championship in Darko's rookie year.

Miličić never lived up to the promise and billing of the second overall selection. He stuck around in the league until the 2012-13 season, but there was nothing really to show for it besides that championship in his first year.

Miličić will always remain one of the NBA's biggest what-if stories, for all the wrong reasons. The question there is: what if the Pistons took any of the three players who followed?

The Player Empowerment Era

James, Wade, and Bosh changed NBA history

Arguably the most legacy-defining story of this draft class is what happened in the summer of 2010. Three of the top five picks from this draft class all joined forces on one team, forming a big three down in Miami.

James, Wade, and Bosh all took pay cuts on their deals, uniting for a superteam everyone simply loved to hate. To sit here and talk about the greatest moments of basketball seen during the Heatles era would take too long. However, what is worthy of a conversation here is the type of impact it had on the rest of the league.

Gone were the days of players staying with teams until they were no longer wanted. If a player wanted to go somewhere else, they did. The crazy level of player movement that fans today are accustomed to being the norm would not have been possible without these three doing what they did.

Kevin Durant even acknowledged as much, back in 2017, with Bleacher Report's Howard Beck:

"That's what free agency is about...doing what you want to do...I commend LeBron. I commend LaMarcus Aldridge. I commend guys that stay, because they did what they wanted to do. That's the power of free agency."

Players were no longer at the mercy of their organizations, the scales had balanced. One could even argue the scales have tipped towards that player's favor.

For all the great things that can be said about the 2003 NBA Draft Class, this may always be the thing that stands out above the rest. The impact they left on changing how negotiations worked between an organization and players will never be forgotten.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.