Key Takeaways LeBron James was a highly-anticipated prospect and excelled in his first years with the Cavaliers.

After several frustrating playoff runs in Cleveland, LeBron chose to join the Miami Heat for greater success.

James thrived in Miami, winning two championships and being recognized as the NBA's best player.

LeBron James is viewed by most as one of the two greatest players to ever step on a basketball court in the NBA . His playing days have been closely monitored since he was suiting up for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

The hype around James was incredible. He earned nicknames like The Chosen One and had his high school games nationally televised on ESPN. Scouts were enamored with James at the time. This New York Times article from 2001 perfectly captures that sentiment.

"LeBron isn't an extraterrestrial athlete, but he has a tremendous feel for the game. He sees situations two passes ahead of the play. He's been compared to Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. But I think he has a better feel for the game than they do... right now." -Tom Konchalski, H.S.B.I. Report

LeBron was a generational prospect. To this day, it is fair to say that he was probably the most highly-anticipated prospect of all time. Only a few players even come somewhat close.

Naturally, someone as great as James was going to make the jump from high school to the NBA Draft immediately. There was a great story brewing in the 2003 NBA Draft when the Cleveland Cavaliers wound up with the number one pick.

The Cavaliers had no hesitation about selecting James first overall in 2003. The Akron Hammer, an Ohio kid, joining the Cavaliers was a story straight out of a Disney movie.

However, before James could become the hero of a triumphant story for the Cavaliers, he needed to become a villain.

LeBron's First Stint With The Cavaliers

Expectations were high and James was working overtime to meet them

Credit: Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

James showed the NBA world that he was worthy of all the hype surrounding him pretty quickly. He won the Rookie of the Year in the 2003-04 season.

By his second year, James was an All-Star and a member of the All-NBA Second Team. In his third season, LeBron was a 30-plus point per game scorer and finished second in the MVP race.

James' First Stint In Cleveland – Stats with the Cavaliers Category Stat PPG 27.8 RPG 7.0 APG 7.0 SPG 1.7 BPG 0.9 FG% 47.5 TS% 56.2 WS 103.3 WS/48 .224

Not only did LeBron blossom into the game's best all-around talent during his time with the Cavaliers, but he displayed an incredible ability to elevate everyone around him. This was both a blessing and a curse.

James was the ultimate floor raiser. The Cavaliers were already a playoff team in 2006 under the leadership of the young superstar. They went to the NBA Finals the following season.

The 2007 run for James and the Cavaliers is the perfect example of how heavy of a load he could handle. With all due respect to the members of that year's team, LeBron carried them throughout those playoffs.

The Cavaliers were swept in the 2007 NBA Finals by the San Antonio Spurs . The tone was set for what James' first stint with the Cavaliers wound up being.

James would dominate as an individual and lift the underwhelming roster around him. However, come playoff time, the Cavaliers would be eliminated by better-constructed teams.

The Boston Celtics took the Cavaliers out in the second round in 2008. The Orlando Magic did it in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2009. The Celtics returned to eliminate the Cavaliers in the second round once more in 2010.

One would have to imagine that it was a frustrating experience for a superstar who performed more than admirably during each of those runs. This made the 2010 offseason an uneasy one for the Cavaliers fandom.

2010 Free Agency

The greener pastures of South Beach were calling

© David Richard-Imagn Images

James was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2010 offseason. Many were wondering if he played his last game in a Cavaliers jersey.

Cavaliers fans would have to sit on the edge of their seats for quite some time. James heard all the offers from the teams interested in his services and decided to make his announcement on live television in an ESPN special called The Decision.

James obviously had a connection to Cleveland. He had also promised a championship for the Cavaliers. However, the organization really did him no favors in helping accomplish that goal.

LeBron was about to enter the prime of his career. His choice of where to play next would ultimately decide where those years were going to be spent. The decision James woke up with on the morning of the television special was to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat .

Cavaliers fans were not happy. James had his jersey burned in the streets of Cleveland. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert even delivered an open letter on the team's website in response to LeBron's move.

"Our former hero, who grew up in the very region that he deserted this evening, is no longer a Cleveland Cavalier. This was announced with a several day, narcissistic, self-promotional build-up culminating with a national TV special of his "decision" unlike anything ever "witnessed" in the history of sports and probably the history of entertainment. ... I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE THAT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WILL WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED FORMER 'KING' WINS ONE." -Gilbert

That guarantee from Gilbert did not hold much weight.

James Thrives In South Beach

LeBron finally climbed the NBA mountain

© Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images

After a daring proclamation of all the championships that were going to be won by the Heat, James quickly became the NBA's villain. His detractors had a great time in the 2010-11 season.

The Heat made the NBA Finals, as expected, but there was no championship victory. They were upset by Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks .

This was the type of moment that could either make or break a player. In the case of LeBron, he came back stronger and more resilient from it.

LeBron James – Stats with the Heat Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 26.9 26.9 RPG 7.6 8.4 APG 6.7 5.7 FG% 54.3 50.3 SPG 1.7 1.8 BPG 0.7 0.8 TS% 62.2 59.5 WS 65.3 19.1 WS/48 .281 .253

If there was any doubt beforehand about whom the best player on the planet was, James removed any shred of it from 2011-12 onward. James led the Heat to back-to-back championships while winning two MVPs and two FInals MVPs.

If one were to ask him, James would probably say that he was also robbed of a Defensive Player of the Year award during that time.

Regardless of whether that is true or not, James' time in Miami can be seen as nothing short of successful. They made the NBA Finals every year when James was there and won two titles in the process. His decision to take his talents to South Beach was the right one.

Everyone in this story gets a happy ending eventually. James went back home to the Cavaliers in 2014 and delivered the championship that the city of Cleveland was starving for.

It is unclear whether that would have been possible without the move to South Beach.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.