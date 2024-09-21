Key Takeaways LeBron James' departure devastated the Cavaliers, leading Dan Gilbert to make bold promises.

Success with the Miami Heat empowered James, leading to his first two NBA championships.

The Cavs rebuilt with high draft picks and key trades, ultimately resulting in LeBron's triumphant return and an NBA title.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were a hot mess after LeBron James left the organization in 2010. However, their fortunes were about to turn around.

During the 2010 free agency period, James announced on an ESPN television special that he was taking his talents to South Beach. Cavaliers fans burned his jersey in the streets as a response.

Even the Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert could not help but voice his frustrations. He penned an open letter on the team's website to outline his disappointment and made some bold promises in the heat of the moment.

"As you now know, our former hero, who grew up in the very region that he deserted this evening, is no longer a Cleveland Cavalier. ...Clearly, this is bitterly disappointing to all of us. The good news is that the ownership team and the rest of the hard-working, loyal, and driven staff over here at your hometown Cavaliers have not betrayed you nor NEVER will betray you. ... I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE THAT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WILL WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED FORMER 'KING' WINS ONE." -Gilbert

Gilbert's personal guarantee amounted to a lot of nothing. The Cavaliers were terrible after James left to join the Miami Heat . There was nothing close to resembling a winning season.

As much as the frustrations were clear from the fandom and ownership, the decision to leave the Cavaliers was an understandable one. James had blossomed into one of the game's very best and the surrounding team was nowhere up to the standard of a championship-winning roster.

His success with the Heat made that abundantly clear. It ensured that when James was ready to return to the Cavaliers in 2014, he was also smart enough to make sure the circumstances would be different this time around.

James Thrives While The Cavaliers Falter

LeBron undoubtedly won the initial divorce

Joining Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami gave LeBron the type of confidence in a team that he probably never had in his first stint with the Cavaliers. There was a very bold proclamation made by James in the process.

James promised a lot of championships before playing a single game with the Heat. The rough part was that the Heat got off to a rocky start in 2010-11.

After making it to the NBA Finals in their first season together, The Big Three were upset by the Dallas Mavericks . This would reinvigorate James.

He finally won the first championship of his career in the 2011-12 season. The Heat then repeated, knocking off the San Antonio Spurs in the following season.

LeBron James – Playoff Stats Category 2011-12 2012-13 PPG 30.3 25.9 RPG 9.7 8.4 APG 5.6 6.6 SPG 1.9 1.8 BPG 0.7 0.8 FG% 50.0 49.1 TS% 57.6 58.5 PER 30.3 28.1 WS/48 .284 .260

There would be no three-peat in the 2013-14 season for the Heat. The Spurs knocked them off in a rematch, winning the series 4-1. This was James' last season before hitting free agency once more in 2014.

During that season, something funny happened in one of the games where the Heat visited Cleveland to play the Cavaliers. A fan ran onto the court wearing a shirt that was asking James to come home.

Some would have considered this a ridiculous idea at the time. The Heat were experiencing tremendous success while the Cavaliers were near the top of the lottery time and time again.

However, despite all the losing that the Cavaliers had done since James' departure, they had actually become an attractive destination in comparison to staying with the Heat.

The Perfect Storm

Everything lined up perfectly for James to return

© Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images

Despite four straight trips to the NBA Finals, the Heat did have problems. Those issues became abundantly clear in the 2013-14 season.

The roster was old. In particular, there were some serious doubts about the sustainability of James' primary running mate. Wade looked like he was starting to slow down.

Dwyane Wade – Statistical Decline in the NBA Playoffs Category 2011-12 2012-13 2013-14 PPG 22.8 15.9 17.8 RPG 5.2 4.6 3.9 APG 4.3 4.8 3.9 FG% 46.2 45.7 50.0 TS% 52.6 49.8 56.0 WS/48 .165 .108 .086

James could have sat around hoping that Heat general manager Pat Riley would bolster the roster. However, he controlled his own destiny in the 2014 offseason.

The good thing about being a bad team is the opportunities that it offers in the NBA Draft . The Cavaliers took advantage of those opportunities.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Team Records Season Record 2010-11 19-63 2011-12 21-45 2012-13 24-58 2013-14 33-49

After posting bad record after bad record in the seasons that James was gone, the team wound up with a premium selection in the lottery time and time again. The brightest moment was undoubtedly the 2011 NBA Draft when the Cavaliers selected Kyrie Irving first overall.

In an incredible stroke of luck, Cleveland actually wound up having the first overall pick in 2011, 2013, and 2014. Suddenly, the stage was set for a feel-good story.

The Return To Cleveland

James announces his decision to come home in 2014

James announced his intention to return to the Cavaliers. It was a story that lit the NBA world on fire.

James was understandably cautious about his return. He only signed a two-year deal with the Cavaliers. In a piece for Sports Illustrated, James gave full insight into the decision, thought process, and expectations of his return to Cleveland.

"I wasn't going to leave Miami for anywhere except Cleveland. The more time passed, the more it felt right. To make the move I needed the support of my wife and my mom, who can be very tough. The letter from Dan Gilbert, the booing of the Cleveland fans, the jerseys being burned—seeing all that was hard for them. I'm not promising a championship. I know how hard that is to deliver. We're not ready right now. No way. Of course, I want to win next year, but I'm realistic. It will be a long process, much longer than it was in 2010. I think I can help Kyrie Irving become one of the best point guards in our league. I think I can help elevate Tristan Thompson and Dion Waiters. And I can't wait to reunite with Anderson Varejão, one of my favorite teammates." -James

Despite preaching patience in the article, the Cavaliers front office felt the pressure of James's return and made a win-now move during that same offseason. They traded a package built around 2014 first overall pick Andrew Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Kevin Love .

The new trio of James, Irving, and Love was promising. However, it was a trade with the New York Knicks that brought JR Smith and Iman Shumpert to Cleveland that really got the ball rolling for the Cavaliers.

The team was way ahead of schedule, with regard to James' initial prognosis. They made the NBA Finals during the 2014-15 season. Injuries prevented them from winning the championship in 2015, but the following season would be a different story.

By now, everyone is probably familiar with the legendary 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. It's probably the greatest ring of all time.

LeBron James – 2016 Finals MVP Stats Category Stat PPG 29.7 RPG 11.3 APG 8.9 SPG 2.6 BPG 2.3 FG% 49.4 3P% 37.1

James delivered on his promise to bring a championship to Cleveland. Not only did he do it in dramatic fashion, but with a dominant performance as well. James became the first player in NBA history to lead all five major statistical categories in an NBA Finals series.

Kevin Durant 's decision to join the Warriors in the 2016 offseason put an end to any further championships in Cleveland. However, by the time James had decided to join the L.A. Lakers in 2018, all the bad blood from the initial breakup was gone.

This time, the people of Cleveland were relatively understanding about his departure. This time, they were simply appreciative of the time that both sides had spent together.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.