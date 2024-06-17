Highlights Stephen Curry's impact revolutionized basketball, leading to four championships with the Golden State Warriors.

Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn were selected over Curry, hurting the Minnesota Timberwolves in the long run.

The Warriors benefited from the Timberwolves' mistakes, creating a dynasty.

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. He is the man who completely revolutionized how basketball is played in the modern age. His unrivaled shooting ability made teams change the way they think about what is and is not a good shot.

The Golden State Warriors have been able to reap the rewards of Curry's dominance. He has delivered them four championships during his time near the top of the NBA ladder. Curry's resume is a thing of legend.

On top of the four championships, he's a two-time MVP (including the first-ever unanimous selection in 2016), two-time scoring champ, ten-time All-NBA selection, ten-time All-Star, a one-time Finals MVP, and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. He is one of the definitive names for this era of basketball.

It's hard to recall now, but Curry was not always the generation-defining superstar that he is today. There was a time when he was just some high-scoring, scrawny kid from Davidson. Despite some incredibly productive college seasons, when Curry declared for the 2009 NBA Draft, there were plenty of question marks about how his game would translate to the NBA.

As a result, he slid all the way down to the seventh overall pick in the draft. The handful of teams who chose to pass on Curry have likely regretted the decision ever since. One team, in particular, stands above the rest in that discussion: the Minnesota Timberwolves. They not only had a need at the point guard position but went as far as selecting two prospects at the position instead of Curry.

Given how their careers panned out by comparison, one would believe the Timberwolves organization and their fans still look back to that fateful day and wonder what could have been. The Golden Dynasty could have happened in Minnesota, had it not been for two painful blunders on June 25th, 2009.

The 5th Overall Pick

Minnesota took a chance on an international prospect

In the Timberwolves' defense, Ricky Rubio had a lot of buzz around him leading up to the 2009 draft. Scouts were captivated by his passing ability and overall basketball IQ. This was a player scouts thought could orchestrate NBA offenses for the foreseeable future. Rubio also possessed good defensive instincts, allowing him to be an active contributor on both sides of the basketball court.

Somewhat ironically, Rubio's deficiency heading into the draft was the area in which Curry excelled most: shooting. The general feeling seemed to be that teams were willing to overlook the improvements needed in the shooting department for the potential offensive maestro that Rubio could be otherwise.

Rubio stayed overseas for a couple more seasons after being drafted before coming over to the NBA. When Rubio finally arrived, there was some promise, but ultimately, it was clear he was not going to be a game-changing talent.

Rubio's First Stint with the Timberwolves PPG 10.3 APG 8.5 SPG 2.1 FG% 37.5 3P% 31.5

The passing ability and defensive instincts shined through for Rubio, but the team failed to experience any success as a result. His scoring efficiency was a major problem for him early on. Rubio also struggled with injuries early in his career. He dealt with ankle injuries, an ACL tear, etc.

After six seasons, the Timberwolves decided to officially give up on Rubio. He was traded to the Utah Jazz, ending his first stint with the team.

Rubio failed to live up to the draft day hype. One could argue Rubio had no proper opportunity to work on the deficiencies in his game, because of the time he spent working his way back from injuries. Whatever the case is, the Timberwolves struck out on the first of the two point guards they selected in 2009.

The 6th Overall Pick

It gets worse for the Timberwolves

To some extent, one could talk themselves into forgiving the Timberwolves for the Rubio selection. However, this is the one that truly stings in hindsight. As mentioned, the Timberwolves doubled down and selected yet another point guard prospect. They took Johnny Flynn out of Syracuse with the sixth overall pick.

Looking at something with the benefit of hindsight is always a lot easier, but there are some valid questions as to the thought process here. If the Timberwolves were going to take two point guards, would Curry's shooting ability not have been a better fit than Rubio in the long run? Were the Timberwolves expecting one of the two prospects to fail?

In terms of on-court fit, Curry and Rubio would have theoretically complimented each other much better in lineups that the Timberwolves could have run featuring both players. Instead, Flynn was their guy here. He did not stick around in the league for long.

Johnny Flynn's Short Run in the NBA Category Timberwolves Career PPG 10.2 9.2 APG 4.0 3.9 FG% 40.5 40.0 3P% 34.3 33.8

Flynn only spent three seasons in the NBA, two of which were in Minnesota. After only appearing in 29 games during his third season, Flynn would take his talents overseas, never playing an NBA game again.

The 7th Overall Pick

Minnesota's loss was Golden State's gain

Thus, after the Timberwolves struck out twice, the Warriors were there to reap the rewards. It took a little bit of time for Curry to truly catch on in Golden State to the capacity that he did, but when it all came together, the Warriors must have realized that they truly committed one of the biggest heists of the century.

Curry's Career Stats PPG 24.8 APG 6.4 APG 1.5 FG% 47.3 3P% 42.6

There were some questions early on about the durability of Curry's ankles. There was even a point where Curry, not Monta Ellis, could have been traded from the team. Instead, lady luck shined bright on the Warriors in both cases.

From there, the story is well known. Curry would develop into an all-time great alongside Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Kevin Durant would even join the Warriors to form what is arguably the greatest team of all time in 2016-2017. There was a lot of champagne involved during this era.

Somewhere off in the distance, while all this was happening, one could hear the gentle sobs of the Minnesota faithful.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.