In his time with the Green Bay Packers, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre etched his name into the record books, making him a permanent part of NFL history. His 16 years and myriad accomplishments with the organization make it difficult to remember him as anything other than a Packer.

Even his final years with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets felt like something out of a weird dream. However, it wasn’t always this way. Favre’s rise to all-time great status in Green Bay wouldn’t have been possible without one of the most lopsided trades in league history.

A Forgettable Start

Favre's NFL career started in Atlanta

To many younger fans, it may be news that Favre began his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta selected the Southern Miss product 33rd overall in the 1991 Draft, seemingly making him the quarterback of the future. Favre was an intriguing player who impressed teams with his arm strength and toughness.

Still, there were concerns about his accuracy, decision-making, and maturity, which led to his slide out of the first round. Additionally, the Falcons weren’t as quarterback-needy as other teams. Their quarterback, Chris Miller, had proven to be a serviceable starter and was just 26 by opening week.

As a second-round selection, there wasn’t much of an uproar over Favre’s playing time as a rookie. He only appeared in two games and threw four passes. While this would seem like a rather small sample size to draw any conclusions about Favre, the tension ran so much deeper than his on-field performance.

Atlanta’s head coach, Jerry Glanville, never liked the QB from the start. He was reportedly against selecting Favre at No. 33, and said that it would take a plane crash for Favre to get on the field.

Favre’s partying habits and laid-back demeanor also invoked questions about his readiness to be a franchise quarterback. Having invested an early second-round pick in the youngster, there would be an internal push to get Favre on the field, but Glanville appeared to have already reached a verdict.

A Historic Trade

Atlanta traded Favre in what was one of the most important trades of the 20th century

In the 1992 offseason, the Falcons dealt Favre to the Packers for a first-rounder in that spring’s draft. Many viewed this trade as a win for Atlanta, as the team had improved its draft position by trading someone who had barely played. It was only years later that the move would turn out to be a costly error.

In defense of the Falcons, most teams in their situation would’ve done the same. Having a head coach who didn’t fully believe in his young quarterback would’ve been detrimental to both Favre and the Falcons. Additionally, Chris Miller was coming off the first Pro Bowl season of his career and led Atlanta to a playoff appearance while throwing for over 3,000 yards.

There was too much working against Favre for him to reach his potential with the Falcons. Firing Glanville and trading Miller might’ve been the right move in hindsight, but no front office would’ve been bold enough to pull such a maneuver.

The Impact

The Favre trade changed the trajectory of both the Falcons and Packers

The impact this trade had on Green Bay is common knowledge. Favre would go on to play 16 years with the Packers, winning three consecutive MVP awards from 1995-1997 (the only player ever to achieve such a feat) and a Super Bowl (1996) in the process. No one postulates that Favre did this alone, but he catalyzed Green Bay’s success in the mid-to-late 1990s and created one of the great rivalries with Steve Young.

Brett Favre 1990s Ranks Category Favre Rank Passing Yards 30,894 2nd TDs 235 1st INTs 141 Last Completion % 61.1 3rd Yards/Attempt 7.1 T-9th Passer Rating 87.1 2nd

Without a historically great quarterback, the Packers’ championship-caliber teams would’ve merely been good teams. There’s also a more profound effect the Favre trade had that went beyond his playing career. Suppose Green Bay hadn’t found its franchise quarterback in 1992; who knows when it would’ve eventually secured one?

With a younger quarterback, the Packers may not have been compelled to draft Aaron Rodgers in 2005, robbing the franchise of yet another all-time great. No one will know for certain what would’ve become of Packers football without Favre, but the butterfly effect his arrival had on the organization can’t be overlooked.

Atlanta drafted running back Tony Smith with the 19th pick in the 1992 Draft. He only played three seasons in the NFL, making for a disappointing career. Atlanta did have get a couple of elite seasons from QBs like Bobby Hebert and Chris Chandler, but never found a consistent answer under center in the 1990s.

Falcons vs. Packers During Favre GB Career (1992-2007) Category Packers Falcons Wins 161 (1st) 112 (25th) Playoff Wins 12 (T-2nd) 4 (22nd) Division Titles 7 2 Conference Championship Apps 4 2 Super Bowl Wins 1 0

The Falcons would eventually find their franchise quarterback in Matt Ryan in the 2008 Draft, but by then, Favre had already cemented himself as one of the greats.

Greatness can come in countless shapes and sizes. Some players are excellent from the jump, whereas others take weeks and even years to reach their full potential. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to analyzing young players, which is why teams often make errors. Atlanta obviously saw glimpses of greatness in Favre, for the organization wouldn’t have taken him otherwise. But it may have been hasty in its judgment.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.