The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off their best season in the last 20 years, making the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in five games. Their playoff journey included sweeping the star-studded Phoenix Suns as well as knocking out the defending champion Denver Nuggets in a tough seven-game series.

Their success this season was driven by their elite defense, led by four-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Rudy Gobert, who anchored their defense. Their defense was the top defense throughout the regular season in many categories, and Gobert was at the forefront of it.

In the two seasons since Gobert's arrival in Minnesota, the consensus around their trade for him has done a complete 180 flip from the first year to the second year. Many said the Jazz ripped off the Timberwolves, but after the Timberwolves' drastic improvement on defense, the trade is looking more even.

Trade Rundown

What each team acquired in the deal

The deal was a two-team trade between the Utah Jazz, where Gobert spent his first nine seasons and the Timberwolves. It was a trade that involved six players and five picks, with all those assets going to the Jazz outside of Gobert.

Minnesota Timberwolves received: Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz received: Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, four first-round picks, a 2026 first-round pick swap

The Jazz received five players in the deal. One season later, none of those players outside of Walker Kessler were still on the team, but the first-round picks are already proving to be valuable, as the Timberwolves' 2023 first-round pick turned into a promising young player in Keyonte George. The other three first-round picks are for the 2025, 2027, and 2029 NBA drafts.

Minnesota Created a Defensive Monster

Gobert strengthened a young team with his elite interior defense

Adding Gobert to a young team with multiple versatile defenders created a defensive juggernaut. It wasn't clearly evident during Gobert's first season in Minnesota, but his second season proved Gobert's value on the defensive side of the ball. He has completely flipped around a defense that has thrived against some of the toughest teams in the NBA.

Timberwolves' defensive statistics - 2021-24 Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Opp Pts (NBA rank) 113.3 (24) 115.8 (18) 106.5 (1) DRTG 111.0 113.1 108.4 DREB 32.9 32.8 34.2 Opp Pts Paint 46.1 50.8 46.1 Opp Pts 2nd Chance 14.1 13.7 12.7

The arrival of Gobert in Minnesota has clearly made its mark. As offenses in the NBA continue to improve, the Timberwolves' defense is tightening up and setting a new standard for how to play stellar defense against the new three-point-heavy offense. They have elite perimeter defenders surrounding their elite interior defense led by Gobert.

Their two-big-man lineup of Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns has proven to be a beneficial matchup against teams including the Nuggets, who looked mentally broken in game seven against the stout defense of the Timberwolves. It overwhelms teams that rely on their game inside the arc, but their big-man lineup struggles against teams who play spread offense like the Boston Celtics.

The Timberwolves have clearly improved since this trade. They've found their defensive anchor to surround their budding superstar in Anthony Edwards and have a lineup that dominates on the defensive end, leading to easier looks on offense. They gave up many assets in the trade, but they are coming off their best season in 20 years, showing promise that they will have another deep playoff run in the near future.

Knowing how things have played out, the Timberwolves would've likely done the deal knowing that they would create a team that plays well off one another starting at the defensive end. They've created one of the best defensive teams of the decade by adding Gobert, something that likely wouldn't have happened without him.

Deal Marked the Beginning of a Rebuild for Utah

Gobert deal was the first domino in a string of trades

The Jazz began their rebuild in the 2022 offseason, and it started with the Gobert trade. They received back several first-round picks along with several players, most of whom were flipped in later trades for further assets. The Jazz won 342 games between 2016-22, making the playoffs in every single season. Despite them making the playoffs, they failed to make it to the Conference Finals even once with Donovan Mitchell and Gobert leading the team.

The 2022 offseason was a complete culture and team shift for the Jazz, who rehauled their entire roster. Out of their top six players in their rotation in 2021-22, only Mike Conley, who later got traded to the Timberwolves, and Jordan Clarkson were still with the team. They had new faces to lead the team in Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, who were both acquired in the Mitchell trade.

Role players and picks were the main assets coming to the Jazz in the Gobert trade, with the centerpiece of the deal surrounding big man Kessler and the future draft picks. Kessler came out in his rookie season looking like a star, and with Gobert's early struggles with the Timberwolves, there were some saying Kessler could already be close to Gobert impact-wise.

Kessler vs Gobert per 36 statistics - 2022-24 Category Kessler 2022-23 Gobert 2022-23 Kessler 2023-24 Gobert 2023-24 PPG 14.4 15.7 12.5 14.7 RPG 13.1 13.6 11.6 13.6 BPG 3.7 1.6 3.7 2.2 FG% 72.0% 65.9% 65.4% 66.1%

Kessler hasn't taken the leap the Jazz had hoped after finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting a season ago, but he has been impactful on both sides of the court. Recently, a report came out that the Jazz could be listening to offers for the young big man, but his impact so far has been solid.

Future draft picks are one of the most valuable assets in today's NBA and this trade was clearly one focused on the long-term success of the franchise for the Jazz. They snatched four first-round picks, one of which has already paid off, and have three more yet to come. With how fast the NBA can turn around, those later picks could be more valuable than they look today.

The Jazz would 100 percent make this deal again if presented with the offer, knowing how things have shaken out so far. They have two building blocks of the future in Kessler and George and have three more first-round picks heading their way in the future. This trade helped build a new foundation for the future of the franchise.