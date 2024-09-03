Key Takeaways The Harden-led Rockets repeatedly fell short in the playoffs vs. Warriors.

The Thunder won the Paul-Westbrook trade as Paul showed his elite skills.

Houston's experiment with small ball failed in the playoffs.

The 2019 NBA offseason left the Houston Rockets in a tough spot. They once again failed to compete for a championship in the 2018-19 season amid the James Harden era.

The 2018-19 campaign was Harden's seventh year in Houston. Despite another ridiculous statistical season from Harden, the postseason ended in very familiar fashion for the Rockets.

They were knocked out by the Golden State Warriors during the second round of the NBA Playoffs . This was the fourth time that the Warriors had thwarted their championship hopes during this era of Rockets basketball.

In 2015, they lost the Western Conference Finals in five games to the Warriors. In 2016, it was a first-round exit at the hands of the 73-9 Warriors.

The 2018 playoffs was when the Rockets came the closest to slaying their playoff demons. They took a 3-2 series lead over the Warriors. However, a hamstring injury to Chris Paul opened the door for the Warriors to win the last two games of the series.

Houston officially had a problem. Despite the pairing of Harden and Paul leading to some promising results, it was far from perfect.

The Rockets decided that Harden needed a new running mate in the 2019 offseason. Luckily for them, at the time, the Oklahoma City Thunder were ready to move on from franchise legend Russell Westbrook .

The Thunder were eliminated from the 2019 playoffs in embarrassing fashion after a ridiculous heave from Damian Lillard sent them packing in the first round.

Paul George was traded to the L.A. Clippers , joining forces with the newly-signed Kawhi Leonard . Westbrook, who had spent his entire career with the Thunder to that point, was on his way out too.

Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of the blockbuster trade.

Shams Charania revealed the details about the protections involved with regard to the picks in the deal.

Just like that, the two future Hall of Fame point guards were trading places for the 2019-20 season.

The Thunder Exceed Expectations

Paul proved that he was still an elite player

© pool photo-usa today sports

The big story of the 2019 offseason for the Thunder will always be the George trade. That deal wound up being arguably the most lopsided trade in NBA history. However, the trade to acquire Paul was a good one for the team as well.

Chris Paul – 2019 Playoff Stats Category Stat PPG 17.0 APG 5.5 FG% 44.6 3P% 27.0 TS% 55.7 WS/48 .131

After a disappointing playoff run in 2019 with the Rockets, Paul proved that he had much more left in the tank than some would have thought.

He led the Thunder to a 44-28 record and the 5th seed in the Western Conference. The team actually had an improved winning percentage from the previous season.

Chris Paul – 2019-20 Stats Category Stat PPG 17.6 APG 6.7 FG% 48.9 3P% 36.5 TS% 61.0 WS/48 .193

Paul was named an All-Star and was selected to the All-NBA Second Team for the 2019-20 season. The Thunder wound up facing the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

Houston won the series, but the Thunder got everything they could have wanted out of this scenario.

Paul had completely rebuilt his trade value during the 2019-20 campaign. This allowed the Thunder to trade him in the 2020 offseason to the Phoenix Suns .

The underrated part of this process may be the impact that Paul had in terms of the tutelage offered to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during their lone season together.

This intangible factor is tougher to weigh given the nature of it. However, it is difficult to imagine an all-time point guard like Paul not being a good mentor for a player who is now a superstar.

The Rockets Experiment With Small Ball

Houston got creative with the team surrounding their new duo

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Daryl Morey took an interesting approach to building around the duo of Harden and Westbrook. The Rockets eventually chose to maximize the spacing around the pairing and opted to play small ball.

Players like P.J. Tucker and Jeff Green could be found playing center for the team. The experiment showed some promise, but ultimately failed once the playoffs came around.

Russell Westbrook – 2020 Playoff Stats Category Playoffs PPG 17.9 RPG 7.0 APG 4.6 FG% 42.1 3P% 24.2 WS/48 -0.043

After getting past the Thunder, the Rockets matched up against the L.A. Lakers in the second round. The Lakers had no problem dealing with the unique lineups that the Rockets would play, eliminating Houston in five games.

That was the first and only trip to the postseason for the duo of Harden and Westbrook during their time in Houston. The latter was traded to the Washington Wizards in the following offseason.

It would not take long before Harden played his last game as a member of the Rockets as well. The Beard only suited up for 8 games in the 2020-21 season as a member of the Rockets. He wound up being traded to the Brooklyn Nets during that season.

Thunder Win The Paul-Westbrook Swap

This trade essentially ended Harden's time in Houston

Looking back at the trade, it feels safe to say that the Thunder walked away from this swap as the winners of the trade. There are layers to why this trade was a poor one for the Rockets.

Russell Westbrook – 2019-20 Stats Category Stat PPG 27.2 RPG 7.9 APG 7.0 FG% 47.2 TS% 53.6 WS/48 .098

While Westbrook may post the flashier overall statistical production of the two, one could easily argue that Paul's game has aged better.

The Rockets gave up extra value in this trade only to have Paul end up on a higher All-NBA Team in 2019-20. The Thunder and Rockets posted the exact same record that season too.

This is all while the Thunder were supposed to be rebuilding and the Rockets were aiming to be contenders.

This last ditch effort by the Rockets to win with Harden essentially wound up being the nail in the coffin for his time in Houston. After years of failing to break through, Harden wanted out.

The Thunder even enjoyed the ability to select Nikola Topic in the 2024 NBA Draft with one of the picks they received from the Rockets. They are currently in a much better position than the Rockets and still stand to benefit from this trade moving forward.

Houston certainly had a problem in 2019. However, this trade was most certainly not the solution.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.