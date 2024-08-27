Key Takeaways The Lakers' pursuit of a third star led to their downfall.

Westbrook introduced spacing and defensive issues.

The Lakers missed the playoffs due to injuries and a poor fit.

One has to admire when an organization is willing to be aggressive in their efforts to improve. This is especially true when that front office is hell-bent on putting their team in a position to win an NBA championship.

However, sometimes those relentless efforts backfire gloriously. The L.A. Lakers offer a prime example of that.

The Lakers started off the 2020s on a great note. They managed to overcome a global pandemic to secure a 17th championship in franchise history. The duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis was firing on all cylinders with a talented supporting cast around them.

Instead of running things back in 2020-21, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka did some tinkering with the roster in hopes of strengthening the team's chances to repeat as champions. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round.

In all fairness to that specific group, a quick turnaround forced by the pandemic led to injuries for both James and Davis throughout the year, affecting their overall team performance. Plus, the Phoenix Suns team that eliminated them in the first round wound up going to the NBA Finals.

Nonetheless, when the 2021 offseason came around, Pelinka would once again get on the phone in an attempt to be aggressive in providing James and Davis with the help they need.

Despite the fact that the Lakers had a championship formula that consisted of strong role players surrounding the dynamic duo, the team opted to add a third star in Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook was on his way to Hollywood.

One could argue that Pelinka had good intentions in his pursuit of a third star. The results, however, were far from what the organization was hoping for.

The Trio Of James, Davis, and Westbrook Fails

Westbrook's fit was questionable from the get-go

Westbrook was coming off a great season with the Washington Wizards in 2020-21. He averaged a triple double, yet again, and was instrumental in leading the team out of the NBA Play-In Tournament and into the NBA Playoffs .

Russell Westbrook – 2020-21 Stats Category Stat PPG 22.2 RPG 11.5 APG 11.7 SPG 1.4 FG% 43.9 TS% 50.9 VORP 3.4

However, how Westbrook fit with the Lakers was a big question mark from the beginning. In particular, the fit between Westbrook and James was the issue.

Both players need the ball in their hands to be at their most effective. Westbrook, in particular, was limited in terms of his off-ball value due to his lack of shooting ability. This would become a notable problem immediately.

The Lakers lacked spacing with their new team. James and Davis faced a lot of double teams and added defensive pressure due to teams sagging off Westbrook when the trio shared the court together.

Both James and Davis were suddenly met with a lot more resistance on the interior when trying to attack the basket. As a result, the team posted a lackluster offensive rating that ranked 22nd in the league.

Their defense, which was the team's calling card during the 2020 championship, was similarly bad. They finished the season ranking 21st in defensive rating.

James and Davis also, once again, struggled to stay healthy for the entire season. It should come as no surprise that the team missed the playoffs with a record of 33-49.

Davis believed that the injuries were the biggest reason the Lakers missed the postseason.

"I think the biggest thing that I think about personally is what we could have been, had we stayed healthy all year. ... We put this team together and it looked good on paper, but we haven't had a chance to reach that potential with guys in and out of the lineup." -Davis

When the team continued to struggle in the following season, Westbrook quickly became the scapegoat for their lack of success. When the 2023 trade deadline came around, Pelinka was forced to give up on the trio.

The Lakers retooled on the fly, managing to make the postseason and reach the Western Conference Finals. However, when considering the depth that the team surrendered to acquire Westbrook, there was some considerable damage done in the process.

The Wizards Get A Good Bang For Their Buck

The return package for Westbrook served the Wizards well

There were a lot of moving pieces for the Wizards with regard to what they got back for Westbrook. The only part of that trade that survived the team's wheeling and dealing was Kyle Kuzma .

Kyle Kuzma – Stats with the Wizards Category Stat PPG 20.2 RPG 7.4 FG% 45.5 TS% 54.6

Kuzma blossomed as a player with the Wizards. He scored 22.2 points per game at 46.3 percent from the field in his most recent season with the team.

The Wizards entered a full-scale rebuild after trading Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns . That leaves them in a great position with regard to Kuzma.

The Wizards have the 29-year-old forward locked down under contract through 2026-27. They can take their time and ensure that any team looking to acquire Kuzma pays the type of premium that the Wizards are looking for.

The team will likely need to lower the asking price for Kuzma if the process is dragged on for too long. However, there could come a moment where a hungry and desperate contender comes calling and is willing to meet the Wizards' trade demands.

If or when that moment comes, the Wizards can really make the Westbrook trade even more worthwhile for themselves. Otherwise, Kuzma could just serve a role for the team as a reliable veteran presence to their young core.

The Wizards Won This Trade

Neither side aced the deal, but Washington walks away looking better

The Wizards could have easily run away as the winners of this trade had it not been for the relative mismanagement of the assets they received in the Westbrook package.

They could have done far more with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft than they did. That being said, this same trade derailed a title contender in Los Angeles. That makes the Wizards the de facto winners.

Russell Westbrook – Stats with the Lakers Category Stat PPG 17.4 RPG 6.9 APG 7.2 FG% 43.4 TS% 50.6 WS 2.4

Westbrook was not the root of all the Lakers' problems during his disappointing stint with the team. However, the trade was simply not one that should have been made by the Lakers to begin with.

As stated at the beginning of this article, one can certainly admire an organization for not resting on its laurels. However, sometimes the best move to make is the one where there is no move made at all.

