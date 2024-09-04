Key Takeaways MJ's need for a co-star prompted the Bulls to scout Pippen.

A trade in the 1987 NBA Draft brought Pippen to the Bulls, kickstarting a dominant era.

Pippen's all-around skills contributed to the Bulls' dynasty success.

The 1987 NBA Draft was a key date in the history of the Chicago Bulls franchise. It helped the Bulls secure an integral piece to one of the greatest dynasties in sports.

The 1986-87 season was a step in the right direction for the franchise. It was the third season in the NBA for Michael Jordan . The Bulls posted the best record of the Jordan era to that point, going 40-42 and securing a spot in the NBA Playoffs .

Jordan had a brilliant individual season. He posted an eye-popping scoring average of 37.1 points per game at 48.2 percent from the field. Jordan finished the season as an All-Star, All-NBA First Team member, and second in the MVP race.

However, once the postseason came around, it was the same old story for the Bulls. They were eliminated in the first round, being swept by the Boston Celtics .

Jordan was once again his brilliant self statistically, despite the shortcomings in terms of team success. His playoff averages from that series were pretty impressive.

Michael Jordan – 1987 Playoff Stats Category Stat PPG 35.7 RPG 7.0 APG 6.0 FG% 41.7 TS% 52.9 BPM 12.7

After another first round exit, something became abundantly clear though. Jordan needed help. For all of his individual brilliance, the surrounding team was not good enough to win anything of significance.

The need for a co-star beside Jordan was particularly clear to anyone watching. Charles Oakley was the team's second leading scorer in both the regular season and postseason during the 1986-87 campaign. That needed to change.

Thankfully for Jordan and the Bulls, the 1987 NBA Draft was about to give them the opportunity to select the perfect running mate for His Airness. However, it would take a little bit of work for Bulls general manager Jerry Krause to get his guy.

Krause Fell In Love With Pippen Immediately

The Bulls general manager knew who he wanted in 1987

In a 2023 article, Nick Raguz of Sports Illustrated took a look into the unpublished memoir of Krause. From Krause's recollection of events, it was clear that he immediately knew that Pippen was his guy.

"[It was] love at first sight. The thought of this guy playing alongside Michael [Jordan] caused this scout's mind to work overtime. The quickest, longest-armed, most tremendous lateral quickness combination in the game... we had to get this guy." -Krause

Krause sounded pretty convinced from the jump. However, if he was not, the individual workout that the Bulls had with Pippen certainly did the job.

"It was the best individual workout I'd ever seen. Al (Vermeil) had a drill which measures lateral quickness and pure desire called a three-ball drill. A player has 30 seconds to get as many balls in the basket, basically by moving from a box on one side of the lane, picking the ball up and dunking it or laying it in the basket and moving to the other side of the lane to do it again. Scottie stunned everyone by setting a record that would last for the next 11 years." -Krause

When the day of the 1987 NBA Draft came around, Pippen was selected 5th overall by the Seattle SuperSonics. He would never suit up for the SuperSonics during his 17 seasons in the NBA.

The Draft Night Trade For Pippen

The Bulls struck a deal to bring Scottie to Chicago

The Bulls had the 8th overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft. In theory, it would not take a lot to essentially move up a couple of spots to secure their guy. That proved to be the case with the trade that brought Pippen to Chicago.

Pippen to the Bulls – Trade Details Bulls Receive SuperSonics Receive Scottie Pippen Olden Polynice 1988 Second Round Pick Future first-round swap rights

Looking back at it, this deal was completely one-sided. When looking back at some of the most lopsided deals in NBA history, this one deserves some consideration.

Olden Polynice – Career Stats Category SuperSonics Career PPG 5.0 7.8 RPG 4.5 6.7 SPG 0.4 0.5 BPG 0.4 0.6 FG% 50.5 50.5 WS 9.8 46.8

Olden Polynice only spent three and a half seasons in Seattle before being traded. He mostly played a bench role for the team and wound up being dealt in his fourth season to the L.A. Clippers . He would eventually return to the team for another season later in his career.

Polynice did go on to have some productive years throughout his time in the NBA. His best years were as a member of the Sacramento Kings , where he spent five seasons and averaged 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

All this being said, the quality of player that he turned out to be was nowhere near that of the pro which Pippen became. Polynice's best years in the league did not even come while he was wearing a SuperSonics jersey.

Pippen Helps A Dynasty Form In Chicago

The Bulls won six championships with Scottie

It's fairly obvious that the Bulls won this draft day deal. Pippen emerged as a double-digit scorer in his second season. He was selected to his first All-Star Game in his third season.

Scottie Pippen – Stats with the Bulls Category Stat PPG 17.7 RPG 6.6 APG 5.3 SPG 2.1 BPG 0.9 FG% 48.1 TS% 53.9 WS 99.7

Jordan had never won a playoff series before Pippen joined the Bulls. The duo would win their first series together in Pippen's rookie year of 1987-88.

The way that Pippen filled out his all-around game was tremendous. He turned into a do-it-all type of player on the offensive end. His passing ability as a point forward is particularly noteworthy. Pippen was one of the best second options that the league had ever seen.

His defensive ability was also a key reason for the success that the Bulls would go on to have. Pippen was selected to 10 All-Defensive Teams throughout his career. 8 of those selections came as a member of the Bulls.

Pippen was one of the best defenders to never win the Defensive Player of the Year in his career. It feels a little astounding that the accolade eluded him throughout his playing days.

However, championships certainly did not. The Bulls became one of the greatest dynasties that the league had ever seen in the 1990s. That would not have been possible without Jordan receiving the perfect running mate.

Krause has not been a popular name in Chicago recently. His widow ended up fielding boos from the Bulls crowd in 2024. Part of this likely has to do with Krause's portrayal in the Netflix series The Last Dance.

However, he certainly deserves his flowers for the trade that brought Pippen to Chicago.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.