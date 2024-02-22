Highlights Hypothetical scenarios like Gilgeous-Alexander staying with the Clippers make for compelling NBA "what-ifs."

Imagine the current version of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the Los Angeles Clippers playing next to Kawhi Leonard. That would be a scary sight for the rest of the league. According to a recent report, then-coach and General Manager Doc Rivers made an effort to sell Gilgeous-Alexander to Leonard as his running mate prior to him being traded for Paul George following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The Clippers eventually dealt Gilgeous-Alexander to the Thunder in a package for George, who remains a go-to threat alongside Leonard.

Exploring "what-ifs" is always interesting—would the Clippers currently be better off with Gilgeous-Alexander in place of George? It's possible but hard to predict what his trajectory might have been if he stayed on the team. That said, it's an intriguing enough hypothetical for both sides to reminisce about.

LA's thought process behind the trade

Stacked the deck with all-stars Leonard and George

When the Clippers dealt for George back in 2019, it was viewed as a pretty respectable deal for the parties involved, though LA mortgaged a ton of future draft capital. In addition to receiving Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City got Danilo Gallinari and seven future draft picks. So far, one of the draft picks (2022) has resulted in another key member of the Thunder's lineup: Jalen Williams.

Once the deal was made, George instantly teamed with fellow SoCal native Leonard to form a 1-2 punch. Initially, George was deemed the best player in the trade but, eventually, it was Gilgeous-Alexander who took full reign of his newfound opportunity and transformed into a superstar.

Back then, Gilgeous-Alexander was seen as a young player with a nice upside as a playmaker, but there wasn't a universal belief he would become a star.

Paul George – Last Three Seasons Before Trade to Clippers Seasons PPG RPG FG% 3PT% 2016-17 23.7 6.6 46.1 39.3 2017-18 21.9 5.7 43.0 40.1 2018-19 28.0 8.2 43.8 38.6

Rivers, on the other hand, clearly saw it otherwise, since he tried to sell Leonard on the idea of Gilgeous-Alexander long-term. George, though, was already established—you knew what you were getting from him: a proven, two-way star who could dominate next to Leonard, who was only a year removed from an NBA Finals run with the Toronto Raptors.

The Clippers were desperate to pair Leonard with a second superstar; George fit the bill to a tee. With the disappointing history of their franchise history at the forefront of decision-making, it was imperative for Los Angeles to directly pursue upgrades that could compete for a championship right away.

Leonard and Gilgeous-Alexander's career paths

Leonard and Gilgeous-Alexander both developed into stars over time

Gilgeous-Alexander is on record stating that his trade to Oklahoma City was a driving factor in his motivation to become a star in the NBA. It wasn't overnight success but gradually, Gilgeous-Alexander put himself in the discussion as a perennial all-star and MVP candidate.

Ironically, his rise is reminiscent of Leonard's rise to stardom during his early days with the San Antonio Spurs. The paths of each player could not have been any different, however. Drafted into a team with title aspirations year after year, Leonard was immediately thrust into a framework that demanded high-level execution.

Kawhi Leonard – Early Career Year-to-Year Progression Seasons PPG RPG FG% 3PT% 2014-15 16.5 7.2 47.9 34.9 2015-16 21.2 6.8 50.6 44.3 2016-17 25.5 5.8 48.5 38.0

Gilgeous-Alexander, on the other hand, got a taste of the playoffs during his first couple of seasons in the league but has not yet approached the success of Leonard or San Antonio. Leonard, despite winning Finals MVP in his third season, did not cross the twenty points per game threshold until Year 5.

Conversely, Gilgeous-Alexander broke out as soon as he landed on his second team. He went from 10.8 points as a rookie to 19 per game as a sophomore. In the past two seasons, Year 5 and Year 6 for him, respectively, Gilgeous-Alexander has been averaging over 30 points per game and is firmly entrenched in superstar territory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Year-to-Year Progression Seasons PPG RPG FG% 3PT% 2019-20 19.0 5.9 47.1 34.7 2020-21 23.7 4.7 50.8 41.8 2021-22 24.5 5.0 45.3 30.0 2022-23 31.4 4.8 51.0 34.5

With the Clippers set to potentially convey a few more picks to Oklahoma City through 2026, was it the right move in hindsight? It depends on how you look at it.

As aforementioned, Coach Rivers had an idea of Gilgeous-Alexander's upside, but that was a tough sell to both management and the fan base a few years ago. After coming up short during the Chris Paul and Blake Griffin era, the Clippers had no choice but to go "all-in" and build the best team around Leonard. Leonard was also coming off a title—pairing him with someone like George was a no-brainer given what they were trying to accomplish.

Sacrificing draft picks aside, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City came out ahead following that blockbuster trade. In 2024, both squads are in a position to compete for the Western Conference crown and beyond. Perhaps they are on a collision course at some point. If they do end up meeting in the postseason, one thing's certain: the competitiveness and desire to defeat the other team will be unrivaled.