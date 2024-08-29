Key Takeaways The Lakers acquired Bryant in a key 1996 trade & Shaq joined to form a historic duo.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were one of the greatest duos that the NBA had ever seen. At the peak of their partnership, they were nearly unstoppable.

The 1996 offseason was a big one for the L.A. Lakers . They managed to strike a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire Bryant, who was selected 13th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft, in exchange for Vlade Divac.

That alone could have sealed the deal for the team having a great offseason, but they had more juice in the tank. They wanted to land the biggest fish on the free agent market.

O'Neal has cited several reasons for leaving the Orlando Magic over the years. One of the most consistent factors he has brought up has been finances. Shaq wanted to get paid.

On an episode of The Gary Vee Audio Experience, O'Neal detailed how the Lakers swooped in after contract talks with the Magic stalled.

"They [the Magic] were like, no we're not gonna do it... My former agent Leonard Armato called me, had one of those big dope man phones, and said, 'You need to come to see me now, I got what you want'. So when I get there, open the door; it's the great Jerry Buss." -Shaquille O'Neal

Just like that, the 1996 offseason turned out to be one of the biggest in franchise history. The Lakers had the pairing that would soon take them to the top.

The Rise And Fall of Shaq and Kobe

The duo was dynamic to a fault

The 1999-00 season was when things really started to click for the Lakers and their dynamic duo.

O'Neal won the MVP, coming one vote shy of being the first unanimous selection, at the time, in NBA history. Meanwhile, Bryant was an All-Star and a 20-plus point per game scorer for the first time in his career.

Shaq and Kobe – 1999-00 Stats Category O'Neal Bryant PPG 29.7 22.5 RPG 13.6 6.3 APG 3.8 4.9 SPG 0.5 1.6 BPG 3.0 0.9 FG% 57.4 46.8 TS% 57.8 54.6 WS 18.6 10.6

The Lakers won 67 games and finished the regular season at the top of the Western Conference. Once the NBA Playoffs started, they were ready to steamroll the competition.

They survived a close series against the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, but when all was said and done, the duo had their first championship together.

Both players were great, but it was clear to everyone at the time that O'Neal was the best player on the team, as evidenced by the Finals MVP that he won. The Lakers would follow that up with two more championships, securing a three-peat in the process.

Each of those championships ended with O'Neal winning Finals MVP. However, the gap between the two superstars was quickly closing. Bryant got better every season and was blurring the lines of whom the team's leading man was.

2003-04 wound up being the last season the two spent playing together. The roster that the Lakers assembled was supposed to be a superteam. However, they wound up being upset by the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals, who comfortably beat them 4-1 in the series.

There was a lot of tension behind the scenes during this period, despite the on-court success the duo experienced. On an appearance of The Odd Couple, O'Neal explained that he was tipped off about front office plans ahead of the 2004 NBA Finals.

“It was told to me that if we don’t win the series, I’m out of there. ... from somebody upstairs in the office, ‘Hey, if you don’t win this series, they’re looking to make changes’ … I knew once we lost that it was time for me to do something else.” -O'Neal

The 2004 offseason saw those changes take effect. O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat .

O'Neal Teams Up With A New Star Shooting Guard

Shaq found his way to South Beach and another ring

Miami was where Shaq wanted to end up. O'Neal had Dwyane Wade attract his attention, making it easy for him to envision the next stop of his journey.

"He [Wade] ain't got nobody with him. ... If y'all [the Lakers] gonna move me, that's where I'm going. ... So they did the deal and I was down there. ... I saw in him a mixture of Penny [Hardaway] and Kobe." -O'Neal

The two sides struck a deal to send the Lakers legend to South Beach.

O'Neal to the Heat – Trade Details Lakers Receive Heat Receive Lamar Odom Shaquille O'Neal Caron Butler Brian Shaw Jordan Farmar (originally a first-round pick)

Initially, the Heat certainly got everything they could have asked for out of this deal. O'Neal's first season with the Heat was a strong one. He finished second in the MVP race, with Miami sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The 2005-06 season is when the deal really started to pay dividens. The Heat made it to the NBA Finals. After going down 0-2 to the Dallas Mavericks , they rallied to win the next four games and the championship behind a bunch of otherworldly performances by Wade.

At that moment, the Heat pretty much won this trade between the two teams.

The Lakers Struggle Before Bouncing Back

It took the Lakers some time to recover from trading O'Neal

It took the Lakers a few seasons to pick themselves up again after the O'Neal trade. They missed the playoffs in 2004-05. The Lakers followed that up with back-to-back first round exits in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

2007-08 is when they rounded back into form. A big part of the Lakers returning to title contention was the acquisition of a new running mate for Bryant. The trade for Pau Gasol was exactly what the team needed.

Pau Gasol – Playoff Stats (2008-2010) Category Stat PPG 18.3 RPG 10.4 BPG 2.0 FG% 55.0 TS% 59.7 WS 11.1

The Lakers made it to the NBA Finals for three straight years, winning the championship in 2009 and 2010. Kobe had finally won without Shaq.

Lamar Odom, who was a big part of the O'Neal trade, even played a considerable role for the Lakers during those championships. That being said, it is tough not to look at Los Angeles as the losers of that trade.

However, the biggest losers here might be the NBA fans who were robbed of seeing the duo of Shaq and Kobe stay together longer. It is tough not to think how different NBA history could have been if the pairing had just gotten along a bit better than they did.

One would imagine the Lakers organization and even each of those players has had that thought cross their mind at some point over the years. Regardless, Shaq and Kobe were still a spectacle to watch when they were together and the breakup had just as many fireworks.

