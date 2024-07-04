Highlights Jerome Bettis had a successful career as a running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning All-Pro honors and making the Pro Bowl four times.

Before joining the Steelers, Bettis was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams and had a pass-heavy third season before being traded to Pittsburgh in a lopsided deal.

In his first season with the Steelers, Bettis recorded 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns, starting a six-year run of 1,000-yard seasons.

Jerome Bettis is one of the greatest running backs in Pittsburgh Steelers history, anchoring a Pittsburgh rushing attack through a flurry of quarterbacks before in the late 90s.

From 1996-2004, Bettis recorded over 10,000 rushing yards, earning All-Pro honors twice and making four Pro Bowl teams. Bettis capped his career off in true Steelers fashion, going out with a Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 40.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jerome Bettis has the eighth-most rushing yards in NFL history.

Bettis went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after 13 seasons in the NFL, 10 in Pittsburgh. Here is how Bettis landed in Pittsburgh during the 1996 NFL Draft prior to his historic run in the Steel City.

Jerome Bettis, the Los Angeles Ram

Detailing a confusing three-year run in Los Angeles for 'The Bus'

Credit: George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Before a historic career in Pittsburgh, Bettis was the No. 10 pick in the 1993 NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Rams. In his rookie season, Bettis earned first-team All-Pro honors after notching 294 carries for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns.

Year two in L.A. saw a second-straight 1,000-yard campaign from Bettis. Going into his third year, the Rams hired head coach Rich Brooks, who implemented a pass-heavy offensive scheme. Bettis notched just 183 carries for 637 yards and three touchdowns in 1995 before a trade would ensue going into the 1996 season.

Jerome Bettis Stats 1993-1995 Season Carries Rushing Yards Yards/Carry Yards/Game TD 1993 294 1,429 4.9 89.3 7 1994 319 1,025 3.2 64.1 3 1995 183 637 3.5 42.5 3

Following his third season with the Rams, Bettis was moved in one of the biggest lopsided trades in NFL history.

Steelers Acquire Bettis on Draft Day ‘96

Pittsburgh sees instant payoff from trade in 1996 season

After three seasons, Bettis was sent to Pittsburgh in a rather lopsided trade, as the eventual Hall of Fame back was packaged with a third-round pick in exchange for the Steelers’ second-round pick, as well as their fourth-round pick in 1997.

The trade followed the Rams’ selection of Nebraska running back, Lawrence Phillips, who was out of the NFL by 1999. With the second-round pick from the Steelers, the Rams selected tight end Ernie Conwell, who never posted more than 431 yards in a season.

In his first season in Pittsburgh, Bettis proved his value, notching 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns. Bettis kicked off a six-year run of recording 1,000 yards or more in a season.

Jerome Bettis Stats 1996-2001 Season Carries Rushing Yards Yards/Carry Yards/Game TD 1996 320 1,431 4.5 89.4 11 1997 375 1,665 4.4 111.0 7 1998 316 1,185 3.8 79.0 3 1999 299 1,091 3.6 68.2 7 2000 355 1,341 3.8 83.8 8 2001 225 1,072 4.8 97.5 4

Trade Aftermath for the Steelers and Rams

Pittsburgh pulled off one of the biggest steals in NFL history

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers were the clear winners of the trade, making two AFC Championship games on the back of Bettis before landing Ben Roethlisberger in the 2004 NFL Draft. Bettis shared the backfield with Duce Staley in 2004, with the pairing combining for 1,771 yards and 14 touchdowns. The duo led the Steelers to yet another AFC Championship game.

The following season, Pittsburgh went on to win their first Super Bowl in 26 years, cementing Bettis’ legacy as one of the greatest running backs of all time.

On the Rams side, the team went on to find success, but it took a trade for Marshall Faulk years later in 1999 to replace Bettis. St. Louis went on to win the 1999 Super Bowl with ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.