Highlights The Ravens and Steelers were the class of the AFC during the 2008 season, and they played three very intense games against each other.

Although Baltimore lost the first two games, they would meet for a third time in the AFC Championship.

The Steelers then beat Baltimore once again, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in all football, and it sees a ton of close matchups seemingly every year. In 2023, for example, all four teams were competitive, and for a while there was a decent chance that we would see four playoff teams from one division.

If you look over the most exciting games over the past 10–20 years, you'll probably find yourself stumbling over games that include some teams from this division. For now, let's focus on the two dominant teams of the group, all the way back in 2008. Those teams are the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the 2008 season, these two franchises truly played some grueling, physical games against each other. Both of their regular season matchups came down to the wire, and the teams faced-off again in the AFC Championship game, which was another exciting, hard-fought battle.

Each of these games was a story in itself, ranging from great performances, to comebacks and more. With that in mind, let's take a look at each of the three matchups between the Ravens and the Steelers from 2008.

Related Why Ravens' Derrick Henry Has Fantasy MVP Potential Derrick Henry is set to shoulder the Ravens' backfield workload for the 2024 season.

Week 4: Steelers Beat Ravens 23-20

Baltimore got off to a hot start, but Pittsburgh came back for the overtime win.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The first matchup between these two teams came early in the year, in Week 4. This ended up being the third straight divisional opponent to begin the season for Baltimore, as they played every team in their division in just their first three games of the year.

Baltimore had gone 2-0, with decisive victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns at home.

The Steelers were also playing well, coming in at 2-1 to begin the year. They dominated the Houston Texans, and narrowly beat the Browns, while losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. With both teams coming in with divisional wins, this seemed like a clash for the top of the division.

Box Score: Ravens @ Steelers Week 4 Stat Ravens Steelers Passing Yards 192 191 Rushing Yards 103 59 Total Yards 295 250 Turnovers 1 1 Sacks 3 5 Time of Possession 34:22 31:43 Final Score 20 23

The game didn't disappoint by any means. It was a close one that the Ravens controlled early, going up 13-3 in the first half after a touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Daniel Wilcox. However, the Steelers would outscore the Ravens 17-7 from that point on, with a couple of quick scores in the third. The game would end up going into overtime, tied at 20.

The Steelers defense held strong, and sacked Flacco five times en route to a late-game push to end up winning the game. About halfway through the overtime period, Jeff Reed hit a game-winning 46-yard field goal that gave the Steelers the win.

Week 15: Steelers Beat Ravens 13-9

A late touchdown propelled the Steelers to a regular season sweep of their rival.

​​​​​​​From that point on in their early-season matchup, both teams found their footing. Baltimore struggled at first, with a couple of losses after their narrow loss to the Steelers, but they were able to right the ship quickly. They went on a 7-3 run after the first meeting, and rolled into their Week 15 rematch with a 9-4 record.

As for the Steelers, they seemed unstoppable. In the six games before the rematch, they won five of them. The Steelers ended up walking into Baltimore at 10-3, attempting to prove their royalty in the AFC.

Box Score: Steelers @ Ravens Week 15 Stat Steelers Ravens Passing Yards 246 115 Rushing Yards 91 112 Total Yards 337 227 Turnovers 2 2 Sacks 3 2 Time of Possession 31:38 28:22 Final Score 13 9

While the Ravens never had a double-digit lead in this one, it was another game they were able to get out in front of quickly. The first five scores of the game were all field goals, with both defenses playing at an elite level throughout the game. The Ravens held a 9-6 lead over their rivals late in the fourth quarter, hoping to bring themselves level for first place in the division.

However, Pittsburgh ended up having other ideas. Ben Roethlisberger led Pittsburgh on a methodical, clock-killing 92-yard-drive late in the fourth quarter. He finished it off with a touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes in the red zone, giving the Steelers a 13-9 lead that they would hold on to, and win the game.

AFC Championship: Steelers Beat Ravens 23-14

A late pick-six from Troy Polamalu iced the game.

That second regular season matchup was big for the Steelers, as it was a big help in vaulting them into one of the first-round bye spots. They dispatched the Los Angeles (then San Diego) Chargers relatively easily in the divisional round, and headed into the AFC Championship game.

Baltimore won their final two games to secure an 11-5 record and a wild card spot. They went on to blow out the Miami Dolphins, and narrowly beat the top seeded Tennessee Titans in the divisional round. This secured a third season meeting between the two franchises, with this next one holding a ticket to the Super Bowl for the winner.

Box Score: Ravens @ Steelers AFC Championship Game Stat Ravens Steelers Passing Yards 141 255 Rushing Yards 76 51 Total Yards 217 306 Turnovers 4 1 Sacks 4 3 Time of Possession 26:51 33:09 Final Score 14 23

This game was a little bit different. Baltimore didn't jump out in front, and for the first time in the series, the Steelers actually took charge early. Pittsburgh had two field goals and a long touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Holmes, to give them an early 13-0 lead.

Baltimore scored before halftime to make it a one-possession game. After a Steelers' field goal, Ravens' running back Willis McGahee scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, making it 16-14, Steelers. Baltimore actually got the ball back, with a chance to go on a late drive and take the lead.

Troy Poamalu did not like the sound of that, and he gave the Steelers some breathing room immediately. Polamalu intercepted a pass from Flacco and took it 40 yards into the end zone to make the score 23-14. Baltimore wasn't able to recover, and Pittsburgh won their third game against the Ravens in the year, while managing to head to the Super Bowl as well.

Pittsburgh would go on to defeat the Arizona Cardinals in one of the more exciting Super Bowls of all time, winning 27-23 off of an epic toe-tap catch from Santonio Holmes in the game's dying seconds. The win gave the Steelers their record-breaking sixth Super Bowl, which has since been matched by New England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Even though Pittsburgh beat Baltimore three times, each game came down to the wire. In the Steelers' three wins, their combined margin of victory was just 16 points. Pittsburgh won by spreads of 3, 4 and 9.

Ultimately, although Pittsburgh won all three of these matchups, they really were incredible games. Baltimore played them tough three times, and unfortunately for them, the Steelers just knew how to get the job done when it mattered.

This rivalry has undoubtedly been one of the NFL's best in recent memory, and the 2008 season was just another chapter.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.