Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are likely to make the playoffs as division winners and are expected to have a chance at a Super Bowl rematch.

The Chiefs won their previous Super Bowl matchup against the Eagles despite being outperformed statistically, with defense ultimately being the key difference.

The Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup favors the Chiefs, but the Eagles' strong run defense and better receiving options may pose a challenge for Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 11, 281 days on from beating them in Super Bowl LVII. Just like it was in Arizona in February, this game will see the number one seed in the AFC take on the number one seed in the NFC.

The Super Bowl hangover has been a problem for many sides in recent years, most notably the San Francisco 49ers’ 6-10 record after losing Super Bowl LIV, the Los Angeles Rams having a 5-12 record after winning Super Bowl LVI, and the Denver Broncos failing to play a single playoff game after winning Super Bowl 50. However, it appears neither the Chiefs nor the Eagles are going to be affected by this curse, as they are likely to both make the playoffs as division winners.

Read more: It's time to declare the Lions the winners of the Goff-Stafford trade

Chiefs triumph in Super Bowl LVII

This Super Bowl is viewed by many as one of the best in recent years. It went back and forth, featured great plays from both sides, but was sadly tarnished a little by the holding call against James Bradberry that allowed the Chiefs to kneel it out, leaving a sour taste in people’s mouths.

The Eagles will want revenge going into the MNF rematch in Week 11, as well as clarity that they can once again go toe-to-toe with the newest dynasty in the league. The game promised so much and delivered on almost all of it. With two touchdowns in the first quarter, one for each side, the half ended with the Eagles leading 24-14.

Both teams gave as good as they got, with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recording touchdowns in the first quarter. A.J. Brown caught a 45-yard touchdown before Nick Bolton got the game’s only defensive touchdown, capitalizing on a Hurts fumble to run in for a 36-yard score.

After Rihanna's stunning halftime display, the Chiefs went nuclear with Isiah Pacheco, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore all recording touchdowns as they went 35-27 ahead before Hurts ran in a touchdown and the ensuing two-point conversion to tie it up.

The Chiefs did not lead the game at any point until the 12:04 mark of the fourth quarter, but they ultimately came away with the Lombardi Trophy, as Harrison Butker’s game winning field goal sealed it with eight seconds remaining. Hurts attempted a Hail Mary pass as the clock hit zero, but it was one of the more impotent last-second heaves you'll see.

Why the Chiefs won

The Chiefs won this game despite the stats suggesting otherwise. Hurts ended the day with 304 yards, almost double Patrick Mahomes’ 182 yards, despite having two touchdowns fewer. Isiah Pacheco was the game’s lead rusher with 76 yards on the ground, while Philly running backs managed just 45 yards combined. Eagles wideouts DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown combined for 196 yards and one touchdown, while Kelce led his team with 81 receiving yards.

Despite neither team doing much to stop the quarterback, defense was ultimately a big factor in a game of fine margins, with Philly failing to sack Mahomes and Kansas City getting to Hurts twice. Not to mention Bolton's big touchdown. Often, when playing against offenses of the caliber the Eagles and Chiefs had, it's about taking advantage of their few mistakes rather than actually stopping them on a consistent basis.

Ultimately, a big reason why the Chiefs won, believe it or not, was their ability to run the ball effectively in the second half, when Pacheco had 48 of his 76 yards. The 6.63 expected points added by Kansas City's rush offense dwarfed Philadelphia's 1.47 number. Considering the Eagles relied on the run all year, the fact that they couldn't get their own game going and simultaneously couldn't stop their opponent on the ground down the stretch was tough to overcome.

Mahomes deserves a lot of praise too, as he was able to overcome a nasty ankle injury towards the end of the first half to perform when it mattered in the second half, even pushing himself to scramble in some crucial spots despite the obvious pain he was in. Mahomes and the offense turned it up in the second half, with 24 of Kansas City's 38 points coming in the final two quarters, and he went on to win his second Super Bowl MVP.

The chances of a Super Bowl rematch

The Week 11 Super Bowl rematch has been marked on the calendars of NFL fans ever since the schedule was released in May. Some are calling this a Super Bowl preview, as they aim to make this the first time since Super Bowl XXVII that the same two teams have gone at it in the big game in back-to-back years.

According to DraftKings.com, there is a good chance this will happen. The Chiefs are the favorites at +475 and the Eagles have the third-best odds at +550.

The Eagles have an easier route to Las Vegas than the Chiefs, however. Consider that the Buffalo Bills were in the 11th spot in the AFC before Week 11's Sunday slate, while the eighth spot in the NFC was being occupied by the much less dangerous Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is generally accepted that the AFC is much stronger in 2023, which will make it harder for the Chiefs to get back despite being seen as Super Bowl favorites by most sportsbooks and NFL fans. Just a single win separates the number one seed Chiefs and the sixth-seed Cleveland Browns in the AFC, whereas Philly has a two-win cushion on top of the NFC's sixth seed, who they've already beat. Take a look at the full playoff picture below.

Both teams will be able to rely on previous playoff experience, having both won big playoff games last season. They will need to be wary of the rest of the league, but as of this writing, there's probably not a more likely Super Bowl pairing than Chiefs-Eagles, who have lost just three games between them this season.

Once again, just like the Super Bowl winner odds, the Chiefs are seen as the favorites, with money line odds of -148 compared to the Eagles’ +124. If the Chiefs are to win, they will need cornerback Trent McDuffie, who is currently the joint leader in forced fumbles with four, to be in fine form against Brown.

He and the Chiefs' fourth-ranked pass defense will be the biggest test so far for an Eagles offense that has the 10th most total yards through Week 10 (2,910). While Kansas City has the fourth-best pass defense, they have the 15th best run defense. The Eagles may have the best run defense, but they have the 25th best pass defense.

It will be an interesting battle between two of the best defensive lines in the league and two of the best offensive lines. It would make sense to think that whichever team wins those battles in the trenches will be the one that comes out on top. The Eagles' offense runs through its ground game, so if the Chiefs can stifle that, the play action the Eagles love to use so much will be much less effective.

On the other side of the ball, Mahomes will look to take advantage of one of Philly's few weaknesses, which is their secondary. The only way to really bother Mahomes is to get pressure on him like the Buccaneers did so well in his only Super Bowl loss, and which Philly failed to do in Super Bowl LVII. The problem is, while the Eagles have a great pass rush, the Chiefs have given up just 12 sacks all year, fewest in the NFL. It's a good bet that whichever quarterback finishes the game with the cleaner jersey will be the winner here.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Referenceand all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Top 10 active players that are headed for the Hall of Fame